Men's Olympic Football Tips: Fresh France will edge Argentina clash at 7/2

Alexandre Lacazette
Alexandre Lacazette is the French captain

Dan Fitch thinks that France will be too fresh for Argentina, as he previews the quarter-finals of the men's Olympic football competition.

Morocco v USA (Friday, 14:00)

The quarter-finals of the men's Olympic football tournament kicks off with Morocco's match with USA at the Parc des Princes.

Morocco were the surprise winners in Group B, setting up a match in which they are favoured to reach the semis. In the 28-year-old Soufiane Rahimi, the Africans have the top scorer in the tournament with four goals.

It's fair that Morocco are the shorter price, but they have shown some defensive frailties and the USA have scored seven goals in their last two games. Combine Morocco double chance and both teams to score at 23/20.

Recommended Bet

Morocco double chance against USA and both teams to score

SBK23/20

Japan v Spain (Friday, 16:00)

A disappointing result from Spain in their final group game sees them meet Japan in Lyon.

The Spanish followed two impressive wins with a 2-1 defeat against Egypt, leaving them second in Group C. Manager Santi Denia paid the price for making a number of changes, but the upside is that he now has a refreshed team that will be full-strength again.

Japan have won all three of their games so far, but they were in the weakest and most open group in the tournament. They lost in the semi-final to Spain in Tokyo and a repeat would seem the likeliest result. Spain are a big enough price to win at 1/12.00 to not have to worry about adding any extra caveats.

Recommended Bet

Back Spain to beat Japan

SBK1/1

Egypt v Paraguay (Friday, 18:00)

Egypt's reward for being the surprise winners of Group C is a winnable quarter-final against Egypt in Marseille.

The Egyptians have been defensively sound in this competition, keeping clean sheets in their first two games and only conceding in their 2-1 victory over Spain in the 90th minute. This has been achieved without calling up overage players, with the 23-year-old Ibrahim Adel scoring a stunning brace against Spain.

Paraguay are the favourites here, which is strange considering that they were thrashed 5-0 by Japan, before recovering with wins over Israel and Mali. You can back Egypt cautiously in the Draw No Bet market and still get odds of 11/102.11.

Recommended Bet

Back Egypt draw no bet against Paraguay

SBK11/10

France v Argentina (Friday, 20:00)

The main event on Friday sees the hosts France take on Argentina, in a clash of the titans in Bordeaux.

A 3-0 victory over New Zealand in their last game means that France have won all three of their matches. They have scored seven goals over those fixtures, with Thierry Henry's side still yet to concede.

Argentina have bounced back from their shock opening defeat against Morocco, to beat Iraq and Ukraine. The price of that first loss is not just that Argentina finished second in Group B, but also that Javier Mascherano was unable to rotate his squad.

Henry was able to make changes against New Zealand and his side should be the fresher team. Back a French win and both teams to score at 7/24.50.

Recommended Bet

Back France to beat Argentina and both teams to score

SBK7/2

Recommended bets

