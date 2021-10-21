When will Solskjaer leave Man Utd? Ole odds-on to be out by Xmas

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is 5/6 to leave Manchester United before Christmas ahead of this Sunday's massive Old Trafford showdown with Liverpool.

The Norwegian is 4/11 to be gone before the last game of the Premier League season and 11/4 to be in charge at the start of the next campaign.

The Red Devils came from 2-0 down to beat Atalanta at Old Trafford last night. More than £38,000 was matched as the hosts drifted to 7.6 13/2 before three second-half goals rewarded those who backed 3-2 at 26.0 25/1 on the Exchange.

It was an impressive comeback from United who can be sloppy and stirring in equal measure. Fans of a certain vintage recalled their famous 3-2 win over Juventus in 1999 en route to the final in which - ICYMI - Solskjaer scored the injury-time winning goal.

But United's slow start was concerning. They looked as disorganised and ineffective as they did in defeat at Leicester last Saturday. This time, Cristiano Ronaldo was able to rescue his team with a winning goal, but a better defence than Atalanta's wouldn't have allowed that to happen.

Ronaldo has been backed to succeed Solskjaer. The Portuguese is 16/1 in a market where Brendan Rodgers 2/1, Mauricio Pochettino 7/2 and Antonio Conte 6/1 are frontrunners.

The United boss is under pressure ahead of Liverpool's visit to Old Trafford on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp's men beat United 4-2 on their own patch last season and would love to make it consecutive away wins in the Premier League over their northwest rivals for the first time since 2002.

Liverpool are one point off top spot and have looked the most lethal team in the Premier League, and arguably Europe, in recent weeks, thanks in part to Mo Salah's incredible performances.

Holly Shand calls Salah "fixture proof" in her Fantasy Premier League preview, reminding us that the Egyptian tends to perform in the big games, while correct score tipster Tom Victor uses the Infogol stats to show why the Merseyside Reds are deserved favorites for Sunday.

Journalists insist Solskjaer has the backing of the board and fans.

Manchester United reaction in the second half shows why the board decided to give Ole Gunnar Solskjær some time, after poor performances. First half was terrible - but Man Utd want to protect Ole. Now, Liverpool. #MUFC



Man Utd board thinks players are 'with the manager'. pic.twitter.com/Fy1d4Ra77e ? Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 20, 2021

The reality is, however, that if Liverpool produce the kind of performance that illustrates the gulf between the sides then United fans could easily turn on Solskjaer en masse.

Defeat to Liverpool will mean the comeback against Atalanta is quickly forgotten, the pressure will mount and the price on an imminent Ole exit will shorten.

