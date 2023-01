Conte could leave in summer and return to Italy

Thomas Tuchel is the favourite to be the next Tottenham manager after speculation intensified that Antonio Conte would leave the club in the summer.

It was reported on Sunday morning that Conte would not seek another contract at Spurs after his current deal ends in June and that the club were not intending to offer one anyway.

Tottenham travel to Fulham in the Premier League tonight, so find out where our previewer thinks the value is in this one.

Tuchel more likely to manage Spurs than Chelsea

Tuchel left Chelsea in September after being sacked following a run of disappointing results. In his 20 months in charge at Stamford Bridge, the club won the Champions League, reached two domestic cup finals and finished third in the Premier League last season.

Blues fans have been chanting his name, as their team have struggled under Graham Potter, and they would love to see him return to west London.

But with a slight revival in Chelsea's fortunes under Potter the German is out to 14/1 in the next Chelsea manager betting and 2/1 to succeed Conte at Spurs, so a return to management in north London looks more likely.

Conte is, of course, a former-Chelsea manager and so were Jose Mourinho, Andre Villas-Boas and Glenn Hoddle before they managed Spurs.

Poch linked with Spurs, Chelsea and Madrid

Mauricio Pochettino continues to be linked with both hotseats. The Argentinian, who managed Tottenham from 2014-2019, is 7/2 to be the next Spurs manager.

He has been repeatedly linked with a return to the club but, since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in the summer after 18 months in charge, has not worked.

Manchester United were linked with Pochettino for over a year but decided to appoint Erik ten Hag instead.

Now the Argentinian is 17/20 favourite to succeed Potter at Stamford Bridge. Nobody gets anywhere near him in the betting at the moment with Brendan Rodgers the next shortest at 9/1.

Pochettino is also linked with the Real Madrid job, though, and is 3/1 to get his go in the Bernabeu dugout whenever Carlo Ancelotti moves on.