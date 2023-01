In-form Cottagers fancied to trouble Spurs

First defeat in six for Cottagers

After winning five games on the spin (four in Premier League, one in FA Cup) Fulham fell to their first defeat in six when suffering an unlucky defeat at Newcastle last Sunday.

Marco Silva's well-organised side looked comfortable at St James' Park and were rather unfortunate not to take the lead late in the game when Aleksandar Mitrovic's converted penalty was correctly ruled out after the striker accidentally kicked the ball onto his standing foot.

The Cottagers looked set for a well-deserved point before Alexander Isak nodded home an 89th minute winner for the Magpies.

Despite the defeat Fulham still went into the latest round of Premier League fixtures sixth in the table, three points ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool; a quite remarkable achievement given they were among the favourites for relegation at the start of the season.

At Craven Cottage this term Silva's men have played 10 times, losing only to Newcastle and Manchester United (W5 D3 L2), and they've scored at least two goals in seven of those matches.

Spurs' poor run continues

After losing just one of their first 10 Premier League games this season (W7 D2 L1) Tottenham are now on a poor run of form, losing six of their last 10 league games (W3 D1 L6).

Following a pretty miserable home defeat to north London rivals Arsenal last weekend, Antonio Conte's men then conceded four second half goals in a 4-2 loss at Manchester City on Thursday night.

That reversal means that since the World Cup break Spurs have taken fewer points than the likes of Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Brighton, Aston Villa and Brentford, and the current form table has them towards the bottom third of the table.

Away from home however Tottenham have been in decent goalscoring form, only failing to find the back of the net in one of their 10 games played. The two goals they scored at the Etihad on Thursday night means Tottenham have now scored 11 in their last four away matches.

Fulham a decent price to take all three points

On current form, it's hard to make a case for Tottenham being the 2.26/5 favourites on the Betfair Exchange.

They've lost three of their last four in the league, conceded 13 goals in their last six, and they're defending like a "relegation team" according to Conte following Spurs' 4-2 defeat to Man City.

Fulham on the other hand are in terrific form, winning five of their last six in all competitions, scoring 10 goals in the process. And they also have home advantage with Craven Cottage being a tough place to visit for away teams this season.

Silva's men can be backed at 3.412/5 to take al three points (Draw 3.8514/5) and it's impossible to put anyone off backing the home side if that's their preferred wager.

However, I'm very wary of Tottenham's excellent goalscorng record on the road. Their recent trip to Crystal Palace is a perfect example. They looked second best during the first half but then blew the Eagles away in the second period, scoring four goals within 25 minutes.

In an open-looking game between two teams just as likely to score two or three goals as they are to concede two or three I'm happy to ignore the Match Odds and instead concentrate on other markets.

Repeat of reverse fixture a likely outcome

Perhaps the best form guide for Monday night's clash is the reverse fixture between these two teams when back in September, Tottenham ran out 2-1 winners in a thoroughly entertaining affair.

A total of 32 shots were registered in that game with 13 being on target, and both Harry Kane and Mitrovic got on the scoresheet.

Since that day Spurs have regularly demonstrated that they're struggling to stop the opposition from scoring. In fact Conte's men have conceded at least two goals in nine of their last 10 league games, a quite alarming statistic.

But as we've already alluded to, both Tottenham and Fulham are capable of scoring plenty of goals also with each team's main striker being prolific this term.

Kane has 15 goals in 20 league games to his name, Mitrovic has 11 goals in 16 games, and with both men on penalty-taking duties it makes sense to back both strikers to find the back of the net again in a thoroughly entertaining affair.

