Fulham v Tottenham: Kane and Mitrovic to star under Craven Cottage lights
Mike Norman
22 January 2023
3:00 min read "2023-01-22T12:47:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-01-22T13:27:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/493fcb8a3a8a39f29d79c8f6e6a5c96af733079a.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Fulham host Tottenham in what Mike Norman is expecting to be an entertaining affair on Monday night, with our man fancying both main strikers to play starring roles... In-form Cottagers fancied to trouble Spurs Fulham to win looks a decent price at [3.4] Kane &amp; Mitrovic to score in 5.38 Bet Builder First defeat in six for Cottagers After winning five games on the spin (four in Premier League, one in FA Cup) Fulham fell to their first defeat in six when suffering an unlucky defeat at Newcastle last Sunday. Marco Silva's well-organised side looked comfortable at St James' Park and were rather unfortunate not to take the lead late in the game when Aleksandar Mitrovic's converted penalty was correctly ruled out after the striker accidentally kicked the ball onto his standing foot. The Cottagers looked set for a well-deserved point before Alexander Isak nodded home an 89th minute winner for the Magpies. Despite the defeat Fulham still went into the latest round of Premier League fixtures sixth in the table, three points ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool; a quite remarkable achievement given they were among the favourites for relegation at the start of the season. At Craven Cottage this term Silva's men have played 10 times, losing only to Newcastle and Manchester United (W5 D3 L2), and they've scored at least two goals in seven of those matches. Spurs' poor run continues After losing just one of their first 10 Premier League games this season (W7 D2 L1) Tottenham are now on a poor run of form, losing six of their last 10 league games (W3 D1 L6). Following a pretty miserable home defeat to north London rivals Arsenal last weekend, Antonio Conte's men then conceded four second half goals in a 4-2 loss at Manchester City on Thursday night. That reversal means that since the World Cup break Spurs have taken fewer points than the likes of Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Brighton, Aston Villa and Brentford, and the current form table has them towards the bottom third of the table. Away from home however Tottenham have been in decent goalscoring form, only failing to find the back of the net in one of their 10 games played. The two goals they scored at the Etihad on Thursday night means Tottenham have now scored 11 in their last four away matches. Fulham a decent price to take all three points On current form, it's hard to make a case for Tottenham being the [2.2] favourites on the Betfair Exchange. They've lost three of their last four in the league, conceded 13 goals in their last six, and they're defending like a "relegation team" according to Conte following Spurs' 4-2 defeat to Man City. Fulham on the other hand are in terrific form, winning five of their last six in all competitions, scoring 10 goals in the process. And they also have home advantage with Craven Cottage being a tough place to visit for away teams this season. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/fulham-vs-tottenham-hotspur/954299/"] Silva's men can be backed at [3.4] to take al three points (Draw [3.85]) and it's impossible to put anyone off backing the home side if that's their preferred wager. However, I'm very wary of Tottenham's excellent goalscorng record on the road. Their recent trip to Crystal Palace is a perfect example. They looked second best during the first half but then blew the Eagles away in the second period, scoring four goals within 25 minutes. In an open-looking game between two teams just as likely to score two or three goals as they are to concede two or three I'm happy to ignore the Match Odds and instead concentrate on other markets. Repeat of reverse fixture a likely outcome Perhaps the best form guide for Monday night's clash is the reverse fixture between these two teams when back in September, Tottenham ran out 2-1 winners in a thoroughly entertaining affair. A total of 32 shots were registered in that game with 13 being on target, and both Harry Kane and Mitrovic got on the scoresheet. Since that day Spurs have regularly demonstrated that they're struggling to stop the opposition from scoring. In fact Conte's men have conceded at least two goals in nine of their last 10 league games, a quite alarming statistic. But as we've already alluded to, both Tottenham and Fulham are capable of scoring plenty of goals also with each team's main striker being prolific this term. Kane has 15 goals in 20 league games to his name, Mitrovic has 11 goals in 16 games, and with both men on penalty-taking duties it makes sense to back both strikers to find the back of the net again in a thoroughly entertaining affair. Back both Kane and Mitrovic to Score (anytime) and Over 2.5 Goals @ 5.38 Betfair OddsBoost The Betfair Sportsbook has a number of enticing OddsBoosts for Monday night's game including Mitrovic to score first at 5/1 (from 4/1) and Kane to score two or more goals, boosted to 13/2 from 11/2. However, the one I like most with the thinking that the two goalkeepers might play a blinder is Kane and Mitrovic to have two or more shots on target each, boosted from 4/1 to 5/1. roles...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>In-form Cottagers fancied to trouble Spurs</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Fulham to win looks <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208281190">a decent price at <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Kane & Mitrovic to score in <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/fulham-v-tottenham/32003197">5.38 Bet Builder</a></strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>First defeat in six for Cottagers</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>After winning five games on the spin (four in Premier League, one in FA Cup) Fulham fell to their first defeat in six when suffering an <strong>unlucky defeat</strong> at Newcastle last Sunday.</p><p><strong>Marco Silva</strong>'s well-organised side looked comfortable at St James' Park and were rather unfortunate not to take the lead late in the game when <strong>Aleksandar Mitrovic</strong>'s converted penalty was correctly ruled out after the striker accidentally kicked the ball onto his standing foot.</p><p>The Cottagers looked set for a <strong>well-deserved point</strong> before Alexander Isak nodded home an 89th minute winner for the Magpies.</p><p><img alt="Aleksandar Mitrovic.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Aleksandar%20Mitrovic.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Despite the defeat Fulham still went into the latest round of Premier League fixtures <strong>sixth in the table</strong>, three points ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool; a quite remarkable achievement given they were among the <strong>favourites for relegation</strong> at the start of the season.</p><p>At <strong>Craven Cottage</strong> this term Silva's men have played 10 times, losing only to Newcastle and Manchester United (W5 D3 L2), and they've scored <strong>at least two goals</strong> in seven of those matches.</p><h2><strong>Spurs' poor run continues</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>After losing just one of their first 10 Premier League games this season (W7 D2 L1) Tottenham are now on <strong>a poor run of form</strong>, losing six of their last 10 league games (W3 D1 L6).</p><p>Following a pretty miserable home defeat to north London rivals Arsenal last weekend, <strong>Antonio Conte</strong>'s men then conceded four second half goals in a 4-2 loss at Manchester City on Thursday night.</p><p><img alt="Thumbnail image for Antonio_Conte.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/08/Antonio_Conte-thumb-1280x720-163459.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>That reversal means that since the World Cup break Spurs have taken <strong>fewer points</strong> than the likes of Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Brighton, Aston Villa and Brentford, and the current form table has them towards the <strong>bottom third</strong> of the table.</p><p>Away from home however Tottenham have been in <strong>decent goalscoring form</strong>, only failing to find the back of the net in one of their 10 games played. The two goals they scored at the Etihad on Thursday night means Tottenham have now scored 11 in their last four away matches.</p><h2><strong>Fulham a decent price to take all three points</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>On current form, it's hard to make a case for Tottenham being the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208281190"><b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> favourites on the Betfair Exchange</a>.</p><p>They've lost three of their last four in the league, conceded 13 goals in their last six, and they're <strong>defending like a "relegation team"</strong> according to Conte following Spurs' 4-2 defeat to Man City.</p><p>Fulham on the other hand are in <strong>terrific form</strong>, winning five of their last six in all competitions, scoring 10 goals in the process. And they also have home advantage with Craven Cottage being <strong>a tough place to visit</strong> for away teams this season.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32 c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_100_" style="opacity:0.14;"> <path id="_x31_3_15_" d="M175.9,27.3v15.8c0.3-0.4,0.7-0.8,1-1.2V27.8C176.5,27.6,176.2,27.5,175.9,27.3z"></path> <path id="_x31_2_18_" d="M165.7,22.9V222h1V23.4C166.4,23.2,166.1,23.1,165.7,22.9z"></path> <path id="_x31_1_21_" d="M155.6,18.6V222h1V19C156.2,18.8,155.9,18.7,155.6,18.6z"></path> <path id="_x31_0_24_" d="M145.4,14.2L145.4,14.2L145.4,14.2c0.1,0.6,0,1.1,0,1.6V222h1V14.6C145.9,14.3,145.5,14.2,145.4,14.2z"></path> <path id="_x39__26_" d="M135.3,32.2V222h1V31.4C136,31.7,135.6,31.9,135.3,32.2z"></path> <path id="_x38__28_" d="M125.1,36.9V222h1V36.6C125.8,36.7,125.5,36.8,125.1,36.9z"></path> <path id="_x37__30_" d="M115,38.3c-0.2,0-0.3,0-0.5,0V222h0.5h0.5V38.2C115.3,38.2,115.2,38.3,115,38.3z"></path> <path id="_x36__17_" d="M103.9,36.6V222h1V36.9C104.5,36.8,104.2,36.7,103.9,36.6z"></path> <path id="_x35__18_" d="M93.7,31.4V222h1V32.2C94.4,31.9,94,31.7,93.7,31.4z"></path> <path id="_x34__20_" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0-0.1-0.4,0.1-0.9,0.3V222h1V15.7C84.5,15.2,84.5,14.7,84.5,14.3z"></path> <path id="_x33__22_" d="M73.4,19v203h1V18.6C74.1,18.7,73.8,18.8,73.4,19z"></path> <path id="_x32__24_" d="M63.3,23.4V222h1V22.9C63.9,23.1,63.6,23.2,63.3,23.4z"></path> <path id="_x31__7_" d="M53.1,27.8v14.1c0.3,0.4,0.7,0.8,1,1.2V27.3C53.8,27.5,53.5,27.6,53.1,27.8z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_16_" style="opacity:0.14;"> <path id="Right_4_1_" d="M180.9,37.6l33.3,68.2l-0.9,0.4l-33.1-67.9C180.4,38.1,180.6,37.8,180.9,37.6z"></path> <path id="Right_3_1_" d="M174.2,45.3c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.2-0.3l31.6,64.8l-0.9,0.4l-31.4-64.3C173.9,45.7,174.1,45.5,174.2,45.3z"></path> <path id="Right_2_4_" d="M170.4,54.8l28.5,58.5l-0.9,0.4L170,56.4C170.1,55.9,170.2,55.3,170.4,54.8z"></path> <path id="Right_1_4_" d="M169.1,71.5l22.2,45.5l-0.9,0.4l-21.2-43.5C169.1,73.1,169.1,72.3,169.1,71.5z"></path> <path id="Left_4_1_" d="M60.9,71.5L38.7,117l0.9,0.4l21.2-43.5C60.9,73.1,60.9,72.3,60.9,71.5z"></path> <path id="Left_3_1_" d="M59.6,54.8l-28.5,58.5l0.9,0.4L60,56.4C59.9,55.9,59.8,55.3,59.6,54.8z"></path> <path id="Left_2_4_" d="M55.8,45.3c-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2-0.2-0.3l-31.6,64.8l0.9,0.4l31.4-64.3C56.1,45.7,55.9,45.5,55.8,45.3z"></path> <path id="Left_1_4_" d="M49.1,37.6l-33.3,68.2l0.9,0.4l33.1-67.9C49.6,38.1,49.4,37.8,49.1,37.6z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_128_"> <path id="Right_15_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M180.4,38c3.2-3.3,6.1-6.1,6.1-6.1s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1 c0,2.8-0.6,5.4-1.7,7.9l0,0C147,23.6,155.9,27.4,180.4,38z"></path> <path id="Left_15_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s2.9,2.8,6.1,6.1 c8.1-3.5,30.5-13.2,36.6-15.9C85.1,19.7,84.5,17,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3 C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9 C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8 C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9 C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Fulham</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="OUTLINE" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#171F3F;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path style="fill:#C7F43B;" d="M143.4,11.8C140,24.9,128.5,34.6,115,34.6c-13.5,0-25-9.7-28.4-22.8l-1.2,1.4 c4,13.2,15.7,22.8,29.6,22.8c13.9,0,25.7-9.7,29.6-22.9L143.4,11.8z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_5_3_"> <rect id="Right_5_11_" x="177.6" y="102.5" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -25.3125 97.4197)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_5_11_" x="30.7" y="82.8" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -75.265 86.6109)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_4_4_"> <rect id="Right_4_15_" x="178.4" y="104.3" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.0118 97.9859)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_15_" x="29.8" y="84.6" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.373 86.8325)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_5_"> <rect id="Right_3_19_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#C7F43B;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_19_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#C7F43B;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_6_"> <rect id="Right_2_26_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_26_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_7_"> <rect id="Right_1_27_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_27_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Tottenham Hotspur</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Fulham</span></li> <li><span class="team">Fulham</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Hull City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Fulham</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Fulham</span></li> <li><span class="team">Fulham</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Fulham</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Portsmouth</span></li> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Aston Villa</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brentford</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur</strong> Monday 23 January, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/fulham-vs-tottenham-hotspur/954299/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>Silva's men can be backed at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208281190"><b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b> to take al three points</a> (Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="14/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.85</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/5</span></b>) and it's impossible to put anyone off backing the home side if that's their preferred wager.</p><p>However, I'm very wary of Tottenham's <strong>excellent goalscorng record</strong> on the road. Their recent trip to Crystal Palace is a perfect example. They looked second best during the first half but then <strong>blew the Eagles away in the second period</strong>, scoring four goals within 25 minutes.</p><p>In an open-looking game between two teams <strong>just as likely to score two or three goals</strong> as they are to concede two or three I'm happy to ignore the Match Odds and instead concentrate on other markets.</p><h2><strong>Repeat of reverse fixture a likely outcome</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Perhaps the best form guide for Monday night's clash is <strong>the reverse fixture</strong> between these two teams when back in September, Tottenham ran out 2-1 winners in <strong>a thoroughly entertaining affair</strong>.</p><p>A total of <strong>32 shots</strong> were registered in that game with 13 being on target, and both <strong>Harry Kane</strong> and Mitrovic got on the scoresheet.</p><p>Since that day Spurs have regularly demonstrated that they're struggling to stop the opposition from scoring. In fact Conte's men have <strong>conceded at least two goals</strong> in nine of their last 10 league games, a quite alarming statistic.</p><p>But as we've already alluded to, both Tottenham and Fulham are capable of scoring plenty of goals also with <strong>each team's main striker being prolific</strong> this term.</p><p>Kane has <strong>15 goals in 20 league games</strong> to his name, Mitrovic has <strong>11 goals in 16 games</strong>, and with both men on penalty-taking duties it makes sense to back both strikers to find the back of the net again in a thoroughly entertaining affair.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back both Kane and Mitrovic to Score (anytime) and Over 2.5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/fulham-v-tottenham/32003197" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5.38</a></div><h2><strong>Betfair OddsBoost</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>The <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/fulham-v-tottenham/32003197">Betfair Sportsbook</a> has a number of enticing OddsBoosts for Monday night's game including <strong>Mitrovic to score first</strong> at 5/1 (from 4/1) and <strong>Kane to score two or more goals</strong>, boosted to 13/2 from 11/2.</p><p>However, the one I like most with the thinking that the two goalkeepers might play a blinder is <strong>Kane and Mitrovic to have two or more shots on target each</strong>, boosted from 4/1 to 5/1.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Kane and Mitrovic to have two or more shots on target each @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/fulham-v-tottenham/32003197" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5/1</a></div><hr><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Mike's 2022/23 Premier League Profit/Loss</h2> <p>Staked: 19 pts<br>Returned: 13.94 pts<br>P/L: -5.06 pts<p>*Based on 1pt per bet unless otherwise stated in Recommended Bets</p><p><strong>2021/22 P/L:</strong></p><p>Staked: 36 pts<br>Returned: 52.15 pts<br>P/L: +16.15 pts</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders in Arsenal v Man Utd</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>You can get a <strong>£5 free bet</strong> when you place a <strong>£5 Bet Builder</strong> on Sunday's huge Premier League clash. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB220123">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <strong><p>Back both Kane & Mitrovic to Score (anytime) & Over 2.5 Goals @ 5.38<br>Back Kane & Mitrovic to have two or more shots on 