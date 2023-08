Napoli begin title defence at promoted champions

Inter can beat last season's surprise package

Juventus face tricky start at Udinese

Avoid Milan result against home specialists Bologna

The Serie A title holders begin their defence with a trip to Frosinone, who were champions of Serie B last season.

Fabio Grosso's promoted team are the favourites to be relegated this season and they couldn't have had a much tougher start. Napoli are likely to be a little weaker, following the exit of their influential manager Luciano Spalletti and defensive rock Kim Min-jae, but they have unexpectedly held onto their superstars Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen.

The latter was the top scorer in Serie A last season, with 26 goals. A Bet Builder consisting of a Napoli win in our 90 Minute Payout market, over 2.5 goals and Osimhen to score, gives odds of 6/42.46.

Later on Saturday evening, the beaten Champions League finalists Inter, kick off their season when they host Monza.

Monza surprised many with their performances in the 2022-23 campaign, which was their first ever season in Serie A, pulling off a number of unlikely victories, which included a 1-0 win in this fixture. They finished 11th and have further strengthened their squad over the summer, with new recruits that include Roberto Gagliardini and Valentin Carboni from Inter.

Carlos Augusto has moved in the other direction. It remains to be seen as to whether Inter can be as strong this season, having lost a number of senior players during the transfer window, but they should get off to a flying start with a win. A home victory in our 90 minute market, a goal from Lautaro Martinez and under 4.5 goals, pays out at 2/12.94.

Fresh from the stresses of playing in Europe, Juventus will hope that their extra preparation time will help their Serie A form.

The Old Lady has not made many improvements to their squad in the close season, with incomings seemingly dependent on major outgoings, that have not transpired. Max Allegri still has a lot of talent to work with, yet he struggled to get the best out of much the same group of players last season and begins this fresh one, under some immediate pressure to deliver.

Andrea Sottil of Udinese is another manager for whom some improvement is necessary. His side finished 12th last season. They were difficult to beat at home though, losing only four league games in 2022-23 (W6 D9). With Juve only ranking sixth when it came to away form last season, the draw could land at 3.65 on the Exchange.

Bologna v AC Milan - Monday 19:45

The Serie A action concludes on Monday night, when Milan travel to Bologna.

Like Udinese, the hosts were very difficult to beat at home last season. They lost on just three occasions (W7 D9), with only Napoli and Milan themselves, losing less often on home soil. Thiago Motta's side finished a respectable ninth in 2022-23 and are unbeaten in seven Serie A games at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Milan's disappointing fourth placed finish last season was largely down to their poor away record, ranking seventh. Yet they look like they have recruited well over the summer and should be stronger now. Let's avoid the result and combine both teams to score and under 3.5 goals, at odds of 2.8815/8.