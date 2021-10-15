Serie A Tips: Sampdoria and Napoli to win on Sunday

Samp set to impress

Cagliari v Sampdoria

Sunday October 17, 11:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Rock bottom Cagliari are the only team in Serie A without a win, the firing of Leonardo Semplici unsurprisingly not making much difference as they continue to rack up poor results. Their squad should be performing much better, and experienced boss Walter Mazzarri will undoubtedly make them tougher to beat.

At first glance, Sampdoria have hardly fared much better, sitting 15th and having won just once themselves. Yet they have had an extremely tough run of games, losing to Milan, Napoli and Juve while holding Sassuolo and Inter to draws in their opening seven games of the season. With all that in mind, the tip here is to back Sampdoria to win and under 2.5 goals , a market that is currently available at odds of 6.05/1.

Napoli too strong

Napoli v Torino

Sunday October 17, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Napoli have made a superb start under new boss Luciano Spalletti, sitting top of the table after winning all seven of their league games so far. They have also conceded just three times in those outings while scoring an impressive 18 times and boast an impressive recent record against Torino.

The Granata have won just one of the last 18 meetings between these two sides, recording just five draws and losing 12 times. Toro have won just two games this season, and Captain Andrea Belotti might not be fit enough to start for a side already missing Simone Zaza, Dennis Praet and Marko Pjaca.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Torino's last four games, but only two of Napoli's first seven games have hit the under, with the Partenopei scoring two goals in every one of those outings. With that in mind, the tip here is to back Napoli to win and under 3.5 goals at odds of 2.111/10.

Victory for La Viola

Venezia v Fiorentina

Sunday October 3, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

After spending the last two seasons battling at the wrong end of the table, Fiorentina go into this round of action sitting fifth after recording four wins and three losses thus far. Venezia in contrast have just one win and sit 17th, scoring just five goals in their seven games so far.

Fiorentina have notably lost just one of their last nine meetings with a newly promoted side, while Dusan Vlahovic has been involved in six goals in his last four outings against such teams. The Viola have also won each of their last three away games, and if they make it four here, that would be the first time they have accomplished that feat since 2013.

Back Vlahovic to score first and Fiorentina to win available at odds of 6.28 providing a good value option.