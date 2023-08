Early leaders Milan head to struggling Roma

Lazio yet to win this season and now face champions

Inter and Fiorentina could produce goals

Juve look for improvement after disappointing result

Struggling Roma face a tough test on Friday night when they host table-topping AC Milan.

Jose Mourinho's side have yet to win this season, having drawn their opening game with Salernitana 2-2 and then lost 2-1 at Verona last weekend. Roma will hope that the signing of Romelu Lukaku will give them a much-needed boost.

They will may need one against a Milan team that followed their win over Bologna, with a 4-1 trouncing of Torino. Combine both teams to score with Milan double chance, at odds of 7/52.40.

The top two teams in Serie A from last season meet on Saturday under very different circumstances.

While Napoli have made the winning start that was expected of them, Lazio have lost both of their opening two games. A 2-1 defeat against Lecce, in which they conceded twice in the last five minutes, was followed by a 1-0 home loss to Genoa last weekend.

Napoli are one of four teams to have won both of their two Serie A games, defeating Frosinone and Sassuolo. They start as pretty heavy favourites, but we know Lazio can do better. Avoid the result and go for under 3.5 goals, with Victor Osimhen to score at just under 2/12.94.

One of the other teams with a 100% record are Inter, who host an unbeaten Fiorentina side.

Inter have beaten both Monza and Cagliari by a 2-0 margin. Lautaro Martinez has started the season as he finished the last, with three goals from his two games. Now comes a step up in class for Simone Inzaghi's team, with Fiorentina having beaten Genoa 4-1 and then surrendering a two goal lead in their 2-2 draw with Lecce last weekend.

With the visitors having already scored six goals, Inter may not be able to keep a third successive clean sheet. Both teams to score could represent value at 3/4, considering Fiorentina's entertaining games so far.

Juventus will hope to get back to winning ways when they visit Empoli on Sunday.

Last weekend, it took a late goal from Dusan Vlahovic to rescue a point for the Old Lady at home to Bologna, in a match that finished 1-1. After an impressive 3-0 win at Udinese on the opening weekend, this was a return to the poor form of last season. The only bright spots were Vlahovic scoring for a second successive match, Englishman Samuel Iling-Junior's cross from that goal and a return from injury for Paul Pogba.

There will be cause for concern if Juve do not beat an Empoli side that have lost to Verona and Monza, leaving them in 19th place in the Serie A table.