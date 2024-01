Juventus will stay top

Milan can keep up pressure

Back Lazio's unbeaten run to continue

Inter will claim valuable away win

The Serie A leaders Juventus will be expecting to stretch their lead at the top of the table, when they host Empoli on Saturday.

Juve are a point clear of Inter, who hold a game in hand and will not be in action until Sunday. With their rivals facing a much tougher fixture this weekend, this is a real opportunity for Juventus to create an advantage. Everything points to them doing so, with the Old Lady unbeaten in 18 games across all competitions (W15 D3).

Empoli beat Monza last week to end a run of eight games without a win (D3 L5), but we have to assume that normal service will resume. Dusan Vlahovic has scored five goals in his last three league games and you can combine him finding the net, with a Juventus win and under 4.5 goals, at odds of 6/42.50.

Both Milan and Bologna will be desperate for points when they meet later on Saturday night.

Milan have finally found some consistency and are now unbeaten in six Serie A games (W5 D1). With Stefano Pioli's third placed team being seven points behind Juventus, they can afford few slip ups, as they attempt to get themselves involved in the title race.

Bologna were fourth until relatively recently, but a run of three league games without a win since Christmas (D1 L2), has seen them slip to seventh. Based on recent form, backing a Milan win and both teams to score at 11/43.75 would seem worth the risk, with the hosts having conceded in each of their last three games.

Lazio are storming up the Serie A table and will be aiming to add Napoli to their list of recent scalps.

The capital club have shaken off a poor start to the season and won their last four games. That leaves them in sixth place, only a point behind Fiorentina in fourth. The race for Champions League football in Italy is just as intriguing as the battle for the title, with only three points currently separating fourth position and Napoli down in ninth.

Walter Mazzarri's appointment has not stabilised Napoli, who have only won three of their eight league games since he was appointed as manager (D1 L4). Yet there were signs of encouragement in the Supercoppa Italiana last weekend, with the champions beating Fiorentina 3-0 and then only losing to Inter in the final by a last-gasp goal. Combine Lazio double chance with both teams to score at 11/82.38.

The biggest fixture of the weekend sees fourth placed Fiorentina hosting title-chasing Inter.

Both were involved in the Supercoppa Italiana, with Fiorentina being beaten 3-0 by Napoli in the semi-finals and Inter the winning 1-0 in that resulting final. The Viola's success this season has very much been built upon their home form. They've only lost twice in 16 games at the Stadio Artemio Franchi this season (W9 D5).

Juventus were one of the teams to beat them and now Inter must replicate that act. Fiorentina tend to keep it tight, particularly at home, so let's go for an Inter win and under 3.5 goals at 8/52.60.