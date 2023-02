Dybala to light up Lecce

Lecce v AS Roma

Saturday February 11, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 3

Roma have only lost two of the 33 Serie A meetings between these two teams, a record that Jose Mourinho's men will almost certainly be looking to add to when this latest encounter gets underway at the Stadio via del Mare.

The club from the capital have also scored in their last 19 games against Saturday's opponents, netting two or more goals in 11 of their last 12 clashes to help them win 10 of the previous 11 contests.

When noting that Paulo Dybala has a higher goals-per-minute ratio against Lecce (0.72) than any other Serie A opponent, the tip here is to back AS Roma to win & Paulo Dybala to score any time, a market that is currently available at odds of 3.211/5.

AS Roma to win & Paulo Dybala to score any time v Lecce @ 3.2

Napoli v Cremonese

Sunday February 12, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

These two sides could not be in more contrasting positions, with Napoli sitting top of the table after winning their last eight Serie A matches and 16 of their 17 overall. Across Europe's top five leagues, only Bayern Munich (one) have lost fewer games than the Partenopei who now sit 13 points clear at the top of the table in Italy.

At the opposite end of those standings are Cremonese, still winless after 21 rounds of action and already 11 points from safety, not to mention 48 points behind the side they face this weekend.

Napoli have scored 2+ goals in 10 of their previous 11 outings, so the tip here is to back Napoli to win & over 2.5 goals, a market which is available at odds of 1.574/7.

Napoli to win & over 2.5 goals v Cremonese @ 1.57

Sampdoria v Inter

Monday February 13, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Sampdoria are winless in their last five games and just two of their previous 22 Serie A matches, dropping to second-bottom of the table and already finding themselves 11 points from the safety of 17th place.

Furthermore, they have only won one of their last 11 meetings with Inter, making it difficult to see them taking anything from this clash on Monday evening, while the Nerazzurri have kept a clean sheet in three of their previous six league games.

Inter to win to nil v Sampdoria @ 2.3

With all that in mind, the tip here is to back Inter to win to nil, a market available at 2.35/4.