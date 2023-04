Napoli can win the title

Fiorentina to fire again

Bologna struggle with Bianconeri

Napoli v Salernitana

Saturday April 29, 14:00

With a win on Saturday, Napoli can all but seal the Serie A title, so Luciano Spalletti will undoubtedly be hoping to get his side back firing after they won just one of their last four matches.

Knowing the team have won 23 of their last 27 outings will give them confidence, as will their impressive record of eight clean sheets in their last 11 games and the fact they have won each of their last five meetings with Saturday's opponents.



With all that in mind, the tip here is to back Napoli to win to nil a market that is currently available at odds of 10/11.

Napoli to win to nil v Salernitana 1.91

Fiorentina v Sampdoria

Sunday April 30, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 3

Fiorentina may have lost to Monza last weekend, but the Viola have been on an impressive run that has seen them earn no fewer than 17 points from the past eight rounds of action.

That stands in stark contrast to a Sampdoria outfit who find themselves rock bottom in Serie A with just 17 points all season and with only one win in their previous 15 league matches.

It is also worth noting that Fiorentina have seen over 2.5 goals in three of their previous four games, while their opponents on Sunday have seen over the same total in four of their last six.

So, with all that in mind, the tip here is to back Fiorentina to win & over 2.5 goals, a market which is available at odds of 5/6.

Fiorentina to win & over 2.5 goals v Sampdoria 1.83

Bologna v Juventus

Sunday April 30, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Juventus are unbeaten in their last 21 encounters with Bologna, the longest active streak for the Bianconeri in Serie A and it includes victories on each of their last six visits to the Stadio Dall'Ara.

With Juve having lost each of their last three league games, a fourth would be their longest run of losses since 1962, and it is worth noting that Bologna have won just one of their last three home games.

The Bianconeri have seen two or fewer goals in each of their last five games so, armed with that knowledge, the tip here is to back Juventus to win & under 2.5 goals, a market available at 16/5.