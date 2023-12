Old Lady being generous at Christmas

Juventus will be looking to get back to winning ways when they visit Frosinone.

The Old Lady dropped points last weekend with a 1-1 draw at Genoa. That leaves Juventus four points behind the Serie A leaders Inter, in second place. Defensive improvement is needed. After a watertight run in which Juve kept six consecutive clean sheets, they have now conceded in four of their last five games.

Frosinone are without a win in three Serie A games (D1 L2), but enjoyed a 4-0 victory away at Napoli in the Coppa Italia in midweek. Despite that result, Juventus should win this one and with their poor defensive record, it's worth backing the away victory and both teams to score at 11/43.75.

Bologna will be looking to cap a remarkable week when they host Atalanta.

Thiago Motta's team have been Serie A's surprise package this season and they are now fourth in the table, after their 2-0 win against Roma last weekend. They've since caused another shock, with a 2-1 win at Inter in the Coppa Italia. That win extended their unbeaten run to five games (W5 D1).

At home, Bologna are unbeaten in eight (W7 D1). Yet seventh placed Atalanta are only two points behind them and have won each of their last three, so this should be tight. Combine Bologna double chance with Atalanta to win the corner match bet and under 3.5 goals at 2/13.00.

Inter will look to bounce back from their cup disappointment when they take on Lecce.

The defeat to Bologna ended a 15-match unbeaten run (W11 D4), after Simone Inzaghi paid the price for his heavy rotation. That decision at least means that the team will be fresh for the visit of Lecce, who are in decent form.

Roberto D'Aversa's team are unbeaten in five (W1 D4), which includes draws with Bologna and AC Milan. They've both scored and conceded in each of their last seven games, so let's go with an Inter win and both teams to score at 2/13.00.

Saturday's Serie A action concludes with the Derby del Sole between Roma and Napoli.

As mentioned, Roma tasted defeat at Bologna last weekend, which ended a six-match unbeaten run (W3 D3). That result saw Jose Mourinho's team lose their grip on fourth position and slide down to eighth, which neatly demonstrates how many teams are in contention for Champions League qualification this season.

One of them is Napoli, who are now fifth after their 2-1 win against Cagliari. Walter Mazzarri was another manager who made a Coppa Italia gamble with his team selection in midweek, suffering that 4-0 thrashing by Frosinone as a result. With Roma unbeaten in nine at home (W8 D1) combine the hosts double chance, with both teams to score, at odds of 6/42.50.