Serie A Tips: Back Lazio, Empoli to win, Vlahovic to score again

Sarri's sorry defence

Salernitana v Lazio

Saturday January 15, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Bottom of the table Salernitana have lost their last five home matches in Serie A and have failed to score in their last four, but even they might expect to find the back of the net against the weak defence of their visitors on Saturday evening.

Indeed, only four teams - Salernitana, Empoli, Spezia and Cagliari - have conceded more goals than the 39 Lazio have allowed so far, yet only Inter, Atalanta and Milan have scored more.

So with that in mind, the tip here is to back Lazio to win and both teams to score, a market that is currently available at odds of 3.02/1.

Another Empoli victory

Venezia v Empoli

Sunday January 16, 14:00

Live on BT Sport Extra 2

There should be plenty of entertainment to be had at the Stadio Penzo, where Venezia have conceded at least two goals in six of their last seven home matches in Serie A.

Meanwhile, here have also been over 2.5 goals scored in nine of Empoli's last 11 games in Serie A, with the Tuscan side conceding three or more times in each of their last three games.

Yet where Venezia have failed to win any of their last seven games, Empoli also boast an impressive away record, with five of the eight wins they have recorded this term coming on their travels.

So armed with that knowledge, the tip here is to back Empoli to win and over 2.5 goals, a market available at 3.7511/4.

Dusan to do it again

Fiorentina v Genoa

Monday January 17, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Genoa have failed to record a victory in any of their last 18 league games, and to compound their problems, they have failed to win on any of their last 23 visits to the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Fiorentina have been impressive there this season already too, seeing over 2.5 goals in each of their last nine games on home soil and scoring at least twice themselves in each of their last six.

It is impossible to deny Dusan Vlahovic's role in that too, the big striker finding the net in each of his last six home games and so, with that in mind, the tip here is to back Fiorentina to win and Vlahovic to score at any time, a double available at 1.9720/21.