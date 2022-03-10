Serie A Tips: Back Juventus, Milan and Lazio to win this weekend

Bianconeri boosted by backline

Sampdoria v Juventus

Saturday March 12, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 3

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in 15 of Juventus's last 17 games in Serie A, with their defence - led by Matthijs de Ligt - rising to prominence to help put the Bianconeri on a 14-match unbeaten run.

That stands in stark contrast to a Sampdoria outfit who have lost three of their last four, and have really struggled in attack. They have only scored more than one goal twice in their last 12 games, and armed with that knowledge, the tip here is to simply back Juventus to win and under 2.5 goals, a market that is currently available at odds of 3.7511/4.

Rossoneri are rolling

AC Milan v Empoli

Saturday March 12, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Empoli have failed to win any of their last six away games, and have failed to score in their last three of those matches. That could well make this into a low scoring fixture with the Tuscan side seeing under 2.5 goals in six of their last seven away games, while Milan's last three home games have seen under that tally too.

That has helped the Rossoneri to a seven-match unbeaten run that includes last week's huge win away in Naples, so the tip here is to back Milan to win to nil which is available at odds of 2.26/5.

Sarri smiling again

Lazio v Venezia

Monday March 14, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

There is a real buzz about Lazio in recent weeks as it seems Maurizio Sarri's approach is finally clicking. The Biancocelesti have lost just two of their last 11 games in Serie A, and have seen over 2.5 goals scored in 13 of their last 15 league games, making them a seriously formidable opponent.

Meanwhile, Venezia are currently 18th in the table and are firmly in the relegation battle after winning just one of their last 14 league games. They have seen over 2.5 goals in each of their last three away games, so the tip here is to back Lazio to win and over 2.5 goals, a market available at 1.834/5.