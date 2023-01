Tight game in Turin

Juventus v Udinese

Saturday January 7, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 1

While Juventus laboured to a 1-0 win over Cremonese on Wednesday evening, it must be noted that the game was the seventh consecutive win for Max Allegri's men. The Old Lady has also kept a clean sheet in each of those outings, with the club once again boasting the best defence in Serie A.

Indeed, the Bianconeri have conceded just seven goals in total this term, and their next opponents have allowed just 11 in their eight away matches thus far.

Yet it must also be noted that Udinese are winless in their last four games, so the tip here is to back Juventus to win and under 2.5 goals, a bet that is currently available at odds of 3.7511/4 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Inter flying high

Inter v Monza

Saturday January 7, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Beating first-placed Napoli was a huge result for Inter in midweek, helping the Nerazzurri maintain some hope that they can mount a title challenge as they closed the gap to just eight points.

The 1-0 victory also marked a fifth clean sheet in seven outings for Inter, who now take on a Monza side that has scored just eight goals all season

So with that in mind, the tip here is to simply back Inter to win to nil, a bet which is available at odds of 2.8815/8.

Napoli to struggle?

Sampdoria v Napoli

Sunday January 8, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 2

That loss to Inter marked the first defeat of the season for table toppers Napoli, who despite that setback still boast Serie A's most prolific attack after scoring 37 goals in 16 games.

Yet boss Luciano Spalletti has a long history of struggling to overcome negative results, meaning that there may well be some adversity for his side to deal with when they visit Sampdoria this weekend.

Even despite the home side lingering in the relegation zone, the tip here is to back Sampdoria to win either half, a bet available at 3.613/5.