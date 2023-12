Juventus value to beat Napoli

Cautiously back a Milan win

Udinese can breach Inter defence

Roma in fine home form

The Serie A weekend kicks off with a much-anticipated encounter between second placed Juventus and last season's champions Napoli.

Walter Mazzarri's team were beaten 3-0 at home by Inter last weekend, leaving them eleven points behind the current league leaders. It has been a tough start for Mazzarri since he returned to Naples, with the defeat to Inter having followed a 4-2 away loss at Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Easier fixtures are on the horizon, but first Napoli must face another difficult opponent. Juve's 2-1 win at Monza in their last outing extended their unbeaten record to nine games (W7 D2). Odds of 29/202.45 for a Juventus win looks very generous given the respective form of the teams.

Back Juventus to beat Napoli at 29/202.45 Bet now

Milan have the chance to cut the gap between themselves and Inter to three points when they travel to Atalanta on Saturday.

This is the first of two important away games for the Rossoneri this week, with a trip to Newcastle to come, where they must win to stand any chance of making the last-16 of the Champions League. After successive home victories in Serie A against Fiorentina and Frosinone, Milan need to get back to winning ways on the road, having not claimed a victory in their last three away outings across all competitions (D2 L1).

Atalanta are not in the best of form, so that seems like a possibility, with the hosts without a win in four games (D2 L2), which has seen them slide down to eighth place. Play safe by backing a Milan win in the Draw No Bet market at 19/201.95.

Back Milan draw no bet against Atalanta at 19/201.95 Bet now

With Juventus in action on Friday, Inter may not be top of Serie A by the time they face Udinese.

Form suggests that they will nevertheless end the weekend as leaders. Their win at Napoli last weekend extended their unbeaten run to twelve games (W9 D3). They have also won both of their last two home games in the league, without conceding a goal.

Udinese might break that run of clean sheets. They drew 3-3 with Verona last weekend, which was their seventh consecutive game in which they found the net. An Inter win and both teams to score is 9/52.80.

Back Inter to beat Udinese and both teams to score at 9/52.80 Bet now

Roma take one of their rivals for a Champions League place when they host Fiorentina.

Jose Mourinho's team are currently occupying fourth place in the table and come into this match unbeaten in four league games (W3 D1). Their home form is particularly impressive, with Roma winning each of their last seven matches that they've hosted across all competitions.

Fiorentina are only a point behind Roma in sixth. Though they are in decent form, they have lost by a 1-0 scoreline when they have stepped up in class against the likes of Lazio, Juventus and Milan over recent weeks. Take a chance on a Roma win and under 2.5 goals at 16/54.20.

Back Roma to beat Fiorentina and under 2.5 goals at 16/54.20 Bet now

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.