Napoli v Udinese

Saturday November 12, 19:45

Unbeaten after 14 rounds of the season, Napoli look like genuine title contenders, particularly after dropping just four points so far and currently on a ten-game winning streak.

Luciano Spalletti's men boast Serie A's best attack after netting 34 goals already, while allowing their opponents to score just 10, making them the third best defence after Juventus and Lazio.

The same cannot be said of Udinese, who started the season brightly with six wins and a draw in their opening eight games. Yet they have faded badly, winless over the last six matches and have also lost each of their last nine away trips to Naples in all competitions.

There have been over 2.5 goals in eight of the last nine meetings between these two sides, while Napoli have seen over that same total in five of their last six home games.

With all that in mind, the tip here is to back Napoli to win and over 2.5 goals, a market available at 1.9110/11.

Goals in the capital

AS Roma v Torino

Sunday November 13, 14:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Despite enjoying very different results recently, just three places and six points separate these two teams ahead of their clash in the Italian capital. Torino arrive after winning three of their last four games, while Roma have won just once over that same period to slump down the table.

However, it is worth noting that there have been over 2.5 goals in each of Toro's last seven away games, and Jose Mourinho's men have seen over that total in three of their last five at the Stadio Olimpico.

Armed with that knowledge, the tip here is to simply back AS Roma v Torino: Over 2.5 goals, a market that is currently available at odds of 2.01/1.

Inter going strong

Atalanta v Inter

Sunday November 13, 14:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Atalanta will arrive for this clash after a poor recent run that has seen them lose three of their last four games, following up defeats to Lazio and Napoli with a hugely disappointing 2-1 collapse away to Lecce in midweek.

Meanwhile, Inter will be undoubtedly buoyed not only by Wednesday's 6-1 thrashing of Bologna, but also by their own record against Atalanta. Indeed, the Milanese giants have not lost on their last six visits to Bergamo, and have actually lost just one of the last 12 encounters between these two teams.

With that in mind, the tip here is to simply back Inter to win, a market which is available at odds of 2.35/4.