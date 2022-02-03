Serie A Correct Score Predictions: Milan derby headlines GW24. Inter to win?

Capital pain

AS Roma v Genoa

Saturday February 5, 14:00

A tough match awaits for a Genoa side who have failed to win their last 20 Serie A matches, and have failed to score in any of their last three. They head south to the Italian capital where they take on a Roma outfit who have won both of their last two matches, and they haven't lost any of their last 15 meetings with Saturday's opponents.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Derby delight

Inter v AC Milan

Saturday February 5, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 2

The Milan derby is usually a hotly contested affair, but Milan have a huge injury list to overcome. Meanwhile, Inter have surprisingly only lost one of the last 11 encounters with their cross city rivals, winning six and drawing four while only failing to score in one of those matches.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Fireworks at the Franchi

Fiorentina v Lazio

Saturday February 5, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 2

Thanks to a win last May, Fiorentina are in a position to win consecutive home games against Lazio for the first time since 2009, but will be aware they have only won two of the last eight meetings between these two sides.

This should certainly be a high scoring affair with La Viola having seen over 2.5 goals in each of their last 10 home games in Serie A, while there have been over 2.5 goals scored in Lazio's last nine away league games.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Bergamo bouncing

Atalanta v Cagliari

Sunday February 6, 11:30

Live on BT Sport 3

Atalanta have won each of their last four meetings with Cagliari, out scoring them by nine goals to three over that same period. The Bergamaschi are in great form too, losing just once in their last 15 games overall, while their next opponents have won just one of their last 12 away games and have failed to score in seven of their last nine matches on the road.

It is no surprise then to see the Infogol model gives the visitors just an 11% chance of victory here.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Under

A tight contest

Bologna v Empoli

Sunday February 6, 14:00

Live on BT Sport Extra 2

Empoli have won five of their last eight meetings with Bologna and, after beating them earlier this season, have the chance to do the double over the Rossoblu for the very first time.

Empoli have drawn their last three away matches, while Bologna have lost six of their last seven Serie A matches and have seen under 2.5 goals scored in five of their last six so this could be a very cagey encounter.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Close call

Sampdoria v Sassuolo

Sunday February 6, 14:00

Live on BT Sport Extra 1

Sampdoria have lost their last four matches by a one-goal margin, while Sassuolo are undefeated in their last five away games. There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 10 of Samp's last 11 home games, and after a busy transfer window this could well be another tight clash with the Infogol model giving Sassuolo a 44% chance of victory but a 29% chance of defeat.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Napoli too strong

Venezia v Napoli

Sunday February 6, 14:00

Live on BT Sport 3

The Infogol model gives Venezia - who have failed to win any of their last nine matches in Serie A - just a 13% chance of victory here. It is easy to understand why, with Napoli losing just one of their last 15 away matches, even if they have seen under 2.5 goals scored in the last three of those outings.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Toro too tough

Udinese v Torino

Sunday February 6, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Torino have won each of their last two encounters with Udinese, meaning the home side here have managed just two victories in the last 12 meetings between these two outfits. Toro arrive at this game having lost just one of their last six Serie A games, while Udinese have not won any of their last three.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Old Lady, new era

Juventus v Hellas Verona

Sunday February 6, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

There are few clubs to have made such huge changes during the January transfer window as Juventus, and the Old Lady will look to make the most of that here. The Bianconeri are undefeated in their last nine league games and the Infogol model gives Max Allegri's men a 65% chance of victory and just a 14% chance of defeat.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Sorry Salernitana

Salernitana v Spezia

Monday February 7, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Salernitana have lost their last six home matches, sitting rock bottom of Serie A after failing to score a single goal in their last five games. That record could well continue here as they take on a Spezia side who have rounded into form under Thiago Motta, winning each of their last three games and climbing to 14th place.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under