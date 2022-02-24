Serie A Correct Score Predictions: Back Torino, Roma and Juventus to win in GW28

Milan too strong

AC Milan v Udinese

Friday February 25, 17:45

Live on BT Sport 2

Udinese have failed to win 10 of their last 11 away matches in Serie A and have failed to score a single goal in the last three of those games, so it is no surprise to see that the Infogol model gives them just a 14% chance of victory here. Milan were held to a draw by Salernitana last time out, but should have enough to secure a win on home soil this Friday night.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Genoa to boost Inter

Genoa v Inter

Friday February 25, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Inter have managed to win just one of their last four league games, so should welcome a trip to Genoa in this round of action. They have beaten the Rossoblu in each of their last seven meetings without conceding a single goal, and the home side come into this clash having failed to win any of their last 23 Serie A matches.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Struggling sides clash

Salernitana v Bologna

Saturday February 26, 14:00

Salernitana have drawn each of their last three matches, and have conceded at least twice in each of their last six games at home. There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Bologna's last five away games in Serie A, so this could well be a high-scoring encounter that the visitors should manage to win.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Bianconeri bounce back

Empoli v Juventus

Saturday February 26, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 2

There is no doubt that these two teams arrive at this game in very different circumstances, with Juventus undefeated in their last 12 league games while Empoli have failed to win any of their last nine.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in 14 of Juve's last 15 games and in each of Empoli's last three, hinting that this could be a tight affair.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Two flying sides clash

Sassuolo v Fiorentina

Saturday February 26, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 2

Sassuolo ended their 19-game run without a clean sheet by beating Inter 2-0 last time out, but find themselves up against a vastly improved Fiorentina outfit here. La Viola have already earned more points this season (42) than they did in the whole of last term (40) and are fighting for a European spot.

This could be an entertaining clash too, with the two sides sharing 17 goals in their last five meetings while Sassuolo have seen over 2.5 goals in nine of their last 10 home matches.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Toro too tough

Torino v Cagliari

Sunday February 27, 11:30

Live on BT Sport 2

After losing just two of their last 14 encounters with Cagliari, Torino will be looking to build on last weekend's excellent draw with Juventus. The Granata have been excellent at home this season, losing just three of their 13 games at the Stadio Olimpico, while Cagliari have been one of the league's worst away teams, managing just two wins and four draws in their 13 games away from Sardinia.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Hellas home help

Hellas Verona v Venezia

Sunday February 27, 14:00

Live on BT Sport 2

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 12 of Verona's last 14 home games in Serie A, and the Gialloblu have won each of their last two matches at the Bentegodi. Meanwhile, Venezia have managed to win just one of their last 12 league games, with the Infogol model giving them just a 15% chance of victory here.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Roma to get rolling

Spezia v AS Roma

Sunday February 27, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Having not lost any of their last five league games, Roma will be hoping for a win against a Spezia side who have not won any of their last three. There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Roma's last four away games in Serie A, while Spezia have also seen over that total in each of their last three.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Heavyweight head-to-head

Lazio v Napoli

Sunday February 27, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

A real clash of in-form sides here as Lazio - who have lost just once in their last 25 home matches in Serie A - take on a Napoli outfit who have not lost any of their last seven games.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in 9 of Napoli's last 10 games, while Lazio have conceded just one goal in total over their last five league games.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Bergamaschi to do the business

Atalanta v Sampdoria

Monday February 28, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Atalanta have won four of the last six meetings between these two sides, so it is no surprise that the Infogol model gives Sampdoria just a 13% chance of victory here. The visitors have failed to score in any of their last three away matches, leading to them seeing under 2.5 goals scored in each of their last four matches on the road.

Their opponents have been much less free-scoring than normal too, with Atalanta having only scored more than two goals in just one match so far this year.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under