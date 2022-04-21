Serie A Correct Score Predictions: Back Lazio and Juventus to win in GW34

Struggling sides meet in Turin

Torino v Spezia

Saturday April 23, 14:00

The Infogol model gives Spezia just an 18% chance of victory here, but in truth this is a clash between two sides who have been equally poor of late. Torino have managed just one win in their last 11 Serie A matches, while Spezia have failed to win any of their last five away games.

It is also worth noting that there have been under 2.5 goals scored in Toro's last six league games, their excellent defence maintaining it's fine record even as the team struggles.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Atalanta to bounce back

Venezia v Atalanta

Saturday April 23, 14:00

After losing each of their last three games, Atalanta should have too much quality for a Venezia side who go into this weekend sitting 19th in the table after recording seven consecutive defeats.

The Infogol model gives them just a 15% chance of victory here, with the visitors expected to have too much firepower for a team they have already beaten twice this season.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

San Siro spectacle

Inter v AS Roma

Saturday April 23, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 3

This game could have huge ramifications on the Serie A title race as Inter - who sit just two points behind the league leaders - look to keep up the pressure on Milan. The Nerazzurri are currently on a seven-match unbeaten run, but face a tough test against a Roma outfit who have not lost any of their last 12.

Jose Mourinho would love to notch a win over his former side, while his current unit have been impressive defensively of late, seeing under 2.5 goals in each of their last four away games.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Sorry Samp slump

Hellas Verona v Sampdoria

Saturday April 23, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

The Infogol model gives Sampdoria just a 20% chance of victory here and it is easy to see why, the visitors having lost six of their last seven league games to slip down to 16th place in the table.

They take on a Verona side who beat Atalanta on Monday, meaning they have taken an impressive seven points from their last four matches, and they will be looking for three more here.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Ramifications across the table

Salernitana v Fiorentina

Sunday April 24, 11:30

Live on BT Sport 1

They may be rock bottom, but Salernitana have won each of their last two games to bring them level on points with Genoa and Venezia. That means all three teams are now six points from safety, and that makes this meeting with Fiorentina - who are in contention for the top four - a huge home game for Salernitana.

La Viola have been excellent defensively, seeing under 2.5 goals in five of their last six games, and they will be aware that their opponents have failed to win any of their last 11 matches on home soil.

BTTS? Over

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Mid-table misery

Bologna v Udinese

Sunday April 24, 14:00

Live on BT Sport Extra 3

These two teams - who sit 12th and 13th respectively going into this weekend - are both too far from the European places and already safe from relegation. Bologna are on a three-match unbeaten run and have seen under 2.5 goals in each of their last seven, while Udinese lost to Salernitana in midweek.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Tuscans in trouble

Empoli v Napoli

Sunday April 24, 14:00

Live on BT Sport 2

After failing to win any of their last 16 matches, it is unsurprising to see the Infogol model give Empoli just a 21% chance of victory here against a Napoli side who have won five of their last six away games. Luciano Spalletti's men have also seen over 2.5 goals in each of their last three matches overall and have scored at least twice in all but one of their last six outings on the road.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Huge clash for relegation rivals

Genoa v Cagliari

Sunday April 24, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Genoa go into this weekend sitting in 18th place with just five rounds remaining, and they face a tough test against the team just one spot above them in the table. Yet there are six points between this pair, with Genoa in desperately poor form after managing just one win in their last 30 matches this season.

There have also been under 2.5 goals scored in 10 of their last 11 league games, with Genoa themselves failing to score in five of their last seven.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Leaders tested in the capital

Lazio v AC Milan

Sunday April 24, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 2

A finely balanced tie is in store here as Milan - who are currently on an 11-match unbeaten run in Serie A - take on a Lazio outfit who have lost just two of their last 29 home games at the Stadio Olimpico.

This could be a low scoring affair too as Milan have kept a clean sheet in each of their last six matches, while also seeing under 2.5 goals scored in each of their last seven.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Bianconeri need to bounce back

Sassuolo v Juventus

Monday April 25, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Only managing a draw against Bologna last weekend, Juventus need to rediscover their form as they seek to keep up their chase for a top four finish.

This will be no easy task against a Sassuolo side who have won each of their last three home games however, with the Neroverdi having scored two or more goals in eight of their last 10 outings at the Mapei.

But Juve have lost just one of their last 19 games in Serie A, and the Infogol model gives them just a 26% chance of losing here.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over