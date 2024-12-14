Football Accumulator Tips: Back 'Match Odds 90' Acca at 5/1 on Saturday across Europe

Atalanta to bounce back in Serie A

Bayern to keep thriving without Kane

Terriers and Dons complete Match Odds 90 acca at 5/1 6.00

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Football... Only Better. Listen to latet episode now.

Leg 1 - Back Atalanta to beat Cagliari

Atalanta's nine-match winning streak in all competitions came to an end when they were beaten 3-2 at home by Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek. However, La Dea were unfortunate losers and they can bounce back against Cagliari.

Gian Piero Gasperini's impressive outfit racked up 19 attempts, eight shots on target and an expected goals figure of 3.30 in Tuesday's reverse to Real Madrid and deserved at least a point for their efforts. Their overall performance against the European champions should still be a decent source of confidence.

Serie A leaders Atalanta have won nine games on the spin in Italy's top tier, while their 38-goal haul in the division after 15 fixtures is unmatched. Indeed, they've scored over twice as many goals as Saturday's opponents Cagliari (15) and bettors should expect the difference in class between the teams to be evident at the Unipol Domus.

Atalanta, who didn't drop a single point in any of their last four away assignments in Serie A, have won six of their last eight meetings with Cagliari, so back the division's pace setters to prevail again here.

Leg 2 - Back Bayern Munich to beat Mainz

Bayern Munich posted an 80% possession figure and were four goals to the good before the interval when they last visited the MEWA Arena to face Mainz in a DFB Pokal fixture on October 30. The Bavarians are backed to swat the same opponents aside at the same venue on Saturday.

The MEWA Arena hasn't been the happiest of hunting grounds for Mainz this term and in seven competitive fixtures there since the summer, Die Nullfünfer were beaten four times, so they are easy to oppose here at an attractive price.

Bayern's four-goal blitz in the cup against Mainz in October was aided by a hat-trick from wonderkid Jamal Musiala. The attacking midfielder has scored seven times in 10 career appearances against Mainz over all and the 21-year-old can lead the charge for the Bundesliga leaders again on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany's title favourites, who scored nine goals in their last two games (against Heidenheim 4-2 and Shakhtar Donetsk 5-1), don't seem to be missing injured striker Harry Kane. Bayern can claim their sixth win in seven meetings with Mainz this weekend.

Leg 3 - Back Huddersfield to beat Lincoln

A changed Huddersfield XI was outgunned in a game of late-drama at Bolton in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday evening, but their form in League One has been superb for two months and the Terriers can bite back against Lincoln.

After a difficult month in September, a 2-0 triumph over Yorkshire rivals Barnsley at the start of October seemed to lift the gloom, and Town have won six and drawn two of their eight League One fixtures since to catapult themselves into automatic promotion contention.

The John Smith's Stadium has become one of the division's most formidable fortresses and Huddersfield have passed each of their last five tests there, pocketing 15 points while conceding just two goals along the way.

In contrast, Lincoln were beaten in three of their last four league matches and the Imps haven't won on the road since September. Michael Skubala's troops have been firing blanks on their travels, netting just three times in their last six away games combined and their lot is unlikely to improve on Saturday.

Lincoln are expected to dip into the transfer market to sign new strikers in January, but until then, they are likely to remain toothless and red-hot Huddersfield can take full advantage.

Leg 4 - Back MK Dons to beat Gillingham

The decision to appoint Scott Lindsey as the club's new manager in September continues to look like a master stroke by the shot callers at MK Dons and the team has been averaging 2.30 points per game in League Two since the 52-year-old's arrival.

Milton Keynes' cosy 3-0 win over fellow play-off chasers Chesterfield was their sixth successive win in the league and provided further confirmation that the Dons have staying power in the race for promotion.

Lindsey's attack-minded approach has been getting the best out of Alex Gibney, who has scored six times in as many appearances for MK Dons. The 30-year-old attacker's supporting cast is playing with just as much confidence.

Gillingham have been going in the opposite direction, meanwhile, and a return of seven defeats from their last ten assignments in League One has battered them into mid-table.

The Gills enjoyed a pick-me-up thanks to a narrow 1-0 at home Salford last time out, though they had just 32% possession, mustered only five attempts to their visitors' 10 and failed to convince on that occasion.

All of the momentum is with MK Dons here, so look for the hosts to deliver at a keen price.

Recommended Bet Back Atalanta, Bayern Munich, Huddersfield and MK Dons SBK 5/1

For more European football betting predictions and expert tips, as well as access to free-to-use betting tools including my famous football cheat sheets, head over to Andy's Bet Club.