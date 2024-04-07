Bet Builder Tips: Back Bad Man Betting's 11/2 Udinese v Inter Milan best bet

Inter can edge closer to Serie A title

Main man Martinez to get his shots away

Use fouls to finish Bet Builder to 11/2 6.50

With just eight games to go, and Inter Milan already 14 points clear at the top of the Serie A table, their crowning moment is looking like a foregone conclusion.

They'll see fierce rivals AC Milan bid to close the gap on Saturday afternoon, but on Monday night, they have the chance to pull further clear of the chasing pack when they travel to Udinese.

Monday's hosts very much have something to play for themselves. Udinese sit just three points above the drop zone, and they'll put every ounce of effort that they possibly can into this one.

If Inter's 4-0 win earlier this season is anything to go by, then Udinese may well struggle. But one thing is for sure, they'll certainly put up a fight, and this should be a great game for bet builders.

Leg 1: Inter Milan to win

Udinese may well make themselves tough to beat on Monday night, but it's almost impossible to look past Inter at this moment in time.

The champions elect ran out 4-0 winners when these two sides met in December, evidence enough of the stark difference in quality between the top and bottom of Serie A.

But that result aside, Inter are just terrifyingly strong. They've lost just once all season, a shock defeat at the hands of Sassuolo, and now find themselves unbeaten in 24, winning 20.

Their 73 goals scored tops the charts by some distance, and they've only conceded 14 goals this season, 10 less than the next best defence in Serie A.

These are numbers that Udinese simply can't match. They may well be the resident draw specialists in the league, but they've won just four times this season. Only bottom side Salernitana have won less.

They're scoring less than a goal a game, and their 45 goals conceded ranks as the fourth worst defence in the league.

In all honesty, I'd be shocked at anything but an Inter victory.

Leg 2#: Lautaro Martinez 2+ Shots on Target

Inter's front pairing combined for four shots on target when these sides met at the end of 2023. Lautaro may have accounted for just one of those, but he did have four shots himself. Another day, and that could easily have been two or more on target.

Regardless, he's the top scorer in the league with a staggering 23 goals in 27 appearances.

A lot of Inter's attacks end up at the feet of the Argentinian. He averages 3.47 shots per 90, more than any other player in the squad, with 1.57 of those being on target.

It's a selection that's landed in each of his last two in all competitions and in four of his last seven. With Udinese as open as they are, this could easily land again.

The hosts conceded eight shots on target in the reverse fixture, I'd expect similar here.

Leg #3: Alessandro Bastoni 1+ fouls

If Udinese are to get chances here, then they're going to be relying on their forward players doing something special.

Now, the stats may suggest a lack of goals, but they're certainly tricky customers, and draw a lot of fouls in the final third.

Cue Alessandro Bastoni. No Inter centre back commits more fouls than the Italian international, and his 1.28 fouls per 90 is certainly encouraging.

He's committed a foul in four of his last six club appearances, and whilst not remarkably consistent, his opponents will cause problems.

Isaac Success and Florian Thauvin are expected to start in the front line for Udinese, and the pair draw 3.65 and 1.33 fouls per 90 respectively. Get close enough to Bastoni, and the pair could easily draw some change out of the Inter man.

Leg #4: Joao Ferreira 2+ fouls

Udinese's Joao Ferreira has to be a prime pick for fouls on Monday night. The 23 year old commits plenty himself, but he'll be in for a shock up against Italy's fiercest forward pairing.

Ferreira commits 1.69 fouls per 90, and had a torrid time against Inter back in December, picking up a booking.

In terms of recent form, he's committed a foul in 11 of his last 12 league games, with two or more fouls landing in six of those outings.

But, as I mentioned, the real kicker here is the Inter pairing of Thuram and Martinez.

Ferreira is neither the biggest, nor the most physical, of centre backs, and Thuram could well have a field day with him.

Even then, Inter's dynamic duo combine for 3.19 fouls drawn per 90, a stat line that should have Ferreira worried.

Udinese will be under serious pressure, and Ferreira fouls look like a solid shout.