Quality Milan can take at least a draw

Vlahovic to trouble Milan's rash defence

Bad Man's Bet Builder comes to over 6/1 6.80

AC Milan v Juventus

Sunday 19:45

Live on TNT

Italian football isn't always the most glamorous, but this weekend's big Serie A showdown should be an absolute treat.

It's first against third, as AC Milan host Juventus in what should be an enthralling clash.

The pair have enjoyed fantastic starts to the season, losing just two games between them. Their 5-1 and 4-2 losses to Inter and Sassuolo respectively aren't exactly flattering, but outside of that, Milan and Juventus have been near perfect.

Even at this point of the season, a win here could lay down a real marker to the rest of the league, and for a game of this magnitude, I just had to put a Bet Builder together.

Their 5-1 loss to Inter aside, Milan are top of the league for a reason. They've been consistent, and whilst not as free scoring as they might have hoped, they've conceded just three goals in seven games outside of that loss.

Yes, they've had injuries in the middle of the park, but a 0-0 draw with Dortmund in the Champions League, a result sandwiched by consecutive league wins and clean sheets, would suggest they have the depth needed to still compete.

Milan have been near perfect at home as well, winning three out of three in the league, scoring seven and conceding just once. Juventus will have their work cut out, especially given that their recent away form isn't exactly electric.

They've failed to win in their last two on the road, and their only two wins away from home came against Empoli and Udinese, sides sat third and fourth from bottom respectively.

Not to mention, Milan won both games against Juve last season. They're a quality outfit, and I don't see Juve taking all three points at the San Siro.

Dusan Vlahovic has been prolific since bursting onto the scene with Fiorentina as a 20 year old. Now 23, the Serbian forward finds himself leading the line for Italian giants Juventus, and he'll be a serious threat on Sunday.

Four goals in just five starts makes him the club's top scorer in Serie A, and Vlahovic is averaging 1.30 shots on target per 90.

Other than last season, when that number dropped to 0.94, he'd been comfortably maintaining an average above 1.00 shots on target per 90 minutes since the 2019/20 campaign.

Now, Milan are conceding 3.38 shots on target P/90 this season, but that's a number that could rise here, especially if Vlahovic is able to find joy in central areas.

He'll be up against Fikayo Tomori and Malick Thiaw, and whilst a solid partnership, the pair are rash, at times naive, and will afford Vlahovic some chances.

Federico Gatti looks set to start once again for Juventus this weekend, and he's fantastic value for a foul. He's committed 0.94 fouls per 90 this season, and prior to the international break, he gave away three against Torino.

But, you only have to look back to last season to get an understanding of what Gatti is all about. He went on a ridiculous streak, committing at least one foul in 15 out of 18 games in all competitions.

And, if you look at the side of the defence he occupies, then he could well be in for a world of hurt against Milan.

Gatti will no doubt line up on the right of a back three, but the lack of a natural wide defender to support him will only make his life more difficult, especially up against Rafa Leao.

Milan's Portuguese forward is drawing 1.94 fouls per 90, and has the pace and ability to make most defenders look silly, Gatti included.

Malick Thiaw looks to have become a mainstay in the AC Milan lineup this season, but there remains one key weakness to his game: he fouls for fun. He's aggressive, physical and likes to defend on the front foot, all attributes that have led to him committing 1.64 fouls per 90.

In fact, his hit rate in this market is quite frankly staggering. Thiaw has committed at least two fouls in seven of his nine Milan appearances in all competitions this season.

That's the sort of number I'd expect again against Juventus, one of the top teams in Italy, and he'll have his hands full on Sunday.

Whether up against Milik, or Vlahovic, Thiaw faces a battle against forwards that will relish the physical challenge. The pair draw 1.90 and 1.30 fouls per 90 respectively, numbers that are hugely encouraging for this selection.

Malick Thiaw may be hugely talented, but his price for two fouls is something I can't ignore.

Back Bad Man Betting's Bet Builder @ 7.63 Bet now

*The above link is for Mobile users, for Desktop users click this link to go to the bet slip.

Read La Liga Tips: Real Madrid and Jude Bellingham to keep rolling