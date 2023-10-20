</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fitalian-football%2Fac-milan-v-juventus-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-tip-at-over-6-1-201023-1225.html&rfr=977214">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fitalian-football%2Fac-milan-v-juventus-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-tip-at-over-6-1-201023-1225.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-v-everton-premier-league-betting-tips-merseyside-derby-best-bets-and-bet-builders-191023-1063.html">Liverpool v Everton: Reds to rule Merseyside derby with 12/1 OddsBoost</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/saturday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-191023-204.html">Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea-v-arsenal-premier-league-tips-back-8-1-sterling-bet-builder-at-stamford-bridge-on-saturday-191023-719.html">Chelsea v Arsenal Tips: Back 8/1 Raheem Sterling Bet Builder</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-champions-day-tips-191023-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's six bets including a huge-price Champion Stakes pick</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-on-british-champions-day-paddington-the-one-to-beat-in-qeii-191023-368.html">Ryan Moore on British Champions Day: Paddington the one to beat in QEII Stakes</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/saturday-racing-tips-completely-free-bet-and-expert-insight-for-champions-day-201023-204.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Free bet and expert insight for Champions Day</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-10-191023-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Beau beats the wind to lead in Japan </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-zozo-championship-and-andalucia-masters-pga-tour-dp-world-tour-171023-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for ZOZO Championship and Andalucia Masters</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/zozo-championship-first-round-leader-tips-three-picks-from-501-to-1001-171023-719.html">ZOZO Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Three picks from 50/1 to 100/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/england-v-south-africa-world-cup-tips-bowlers-could-go-round-the-park-201023-194.html">England v South Africa World Cup Tips: Bowlers could go round the park</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/netherlands-v-sri-lanka-world-cup-tips-back-dutch-delight-and-player-bets-up-to-8-1-201023-194.html">Netherlands v Sri Lanka World Cup Tips: Back Dutch delight and player bets up to 8/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/australia-v-pakistan-world-cup-tips-pakistan-to-expose-aussies-failings-191023-194.html">Australia v Pakistan World Cup Tips: Pakistan to expose Aussie failings</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tokyo-stockholm-antwerp-tips-draw-could-open-up-for-de-minaur-151023-778.html">ATP Tokyo, Stockholm & Antwerp Tips: Draw could open up for De Minaur</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/shanghai-masters-final-tips-rublevs-superior-return-game-makes-him-favourite-141023-778.html">Shanghai Masters Final Tips: Rublev's superior return game makes him favourite</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/shanghai-masters-semi-final-tips-dimitrov-can-overturn-odds-against-rublev-131023-778.html">Shanghai Masters Semi-Final Tips: Dimitrov can overturn odds against Rublev</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/who-will-win-the-next-general-election-labour-cut-to-4-11-after-by-election-wins-in-mid-bedfordshire-and-tamworth-201023-204.html">Next General Election: Labour long odds-on at 4/11 after seismic by-election wins</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/mid-bedfordshire-by-election-betting-preview-odds-and-analysis-171023-171.html">Mid Bedfordshire By-Election: Sustained gamble on Tories looks a big clue</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/tamworth-by-election-betting-preview-odds-and-analysis-141023-171.html">Tamworth By-Election Betting Preview: Starmer's Labour to gain bellwether seat</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/friday-rugby-world-cup-predictions-argentina-v-new-zealand-new-zealand-to-reach-final-with-argentina-win-141023-624.html">Rugby World Cup Quick Hits: New Zealand to reach final with Argentina win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/saturday-rugby-world-cup-predictions-england-v-south-africa-south-africa-to-power-past-england-into-final-151023-624.html">Rugby World Cup Quick Hits: South Africa to power past England into final</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/sunday-rugby-world-cup-predictions-england-v-fiji-tips-england-face-struggle-to-overcome-fiji-101023-624.html">Rugby World Cup Quick Hits: France face big task against the Springboks</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-seven-betting-tips-and-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-previews-181023-1063.html">NFL Week 7 betting tips & predictions: Jags to slip-up at Saints </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-six-betting-tips-and-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-previews-111023-1063.html">NFL Week 6 Betting Tips: Niners & Eagles to stay perfect</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-five-betting-tips-and-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-preview-041023-1063.html">NFL Week 5 Betting Tips and Predictions: Chiefs to win high-scoring game</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90th Minute Payout </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/7c767d0c05741a8be2dc8ea618fb711018b90cd2.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/90 Min Payout BB 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">AC Milan v Juventus Bet Builder Tips and Predictions: Back Bad Man Betting's picks at over 6/1</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/bad-man-betting/">Bad Man Betting</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-10-20">20 October 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "AC Milan v Juventus Bet Builder Tips and Predictions: Back Bad Man Betting's picks at over 6/1", "name": "AC Milan v Juventus Bet Builder Tips and Predictions: Back Bad Man Betting's picks at over 6/1", "description": "Serie A leaders AC Milan host third-placed Juventus for a mouthwatering clash on Sunday evening and Bad Man Betting have selected a Bet Builder which sees de...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/ac-milan-v-juventus-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-tip-at-over-6-1-201023-1225.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/ac-milan-v-juventus-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-tip-at-over-6-1-201023-1225.html", "datePublished": "2023-10-20T14:11:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-10-20T14:49:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Serie A leaders AC Milan host third-placed Juventus for a mouthwatering clash on Sunday evening and Bad Man Betting have selected a Bet Builder which sees defenders getting draw into committing fouls... Quality Milan can take at least a draw Vlahovic to trouble Milan's rash defence Bad Man's Bet Builder comes to over [6/1] AC Milan v JuventusSunday 19:45Live on TNT Italian football isn't always the most glamorous, but this weekend's big Serie A showdown should be an absolute treat. It's first against third, as AC Milan host Juventus in what should be an enthralling clash. The pair have enjoyed fantastic starts to the season, losing just two games between them. Their 5-1 and 4-2 losses to Inter and Sassuolo respectively aren't exactly flattering, but outside of that, Milan and Juventus have been near perfect. Even at this point of the season, a win here could lay down a real marker to the rest of the league, and for a game of this magnitude, I just had to put a Bet Builder together. Leg 1 - Back Milan to win or draw Their 5-1 loss to Inter aside, Milan are top of the league for a reason. They've been consistent, and whilst not as free scoring as they might have hoped, they've conceded just three goals in seven games outside of that loss. Yes, they've had injuries in the middle of the park, but a 0-0 draw with Dortmund in the Champions League, a result sandwiched by consecutive league wins and clean sheets, would suggest they have the depth needed to still compete. Milan have been near perfect at home as well, winning three out of three in the league, scoring seven and conceding just once. Juventus will have their work cut out, especially given that their recent away form isn't exactly electric. They've failed to win in their last two on the road, and their only two wins away from home came against Empoli and Udinese, sides sat third and fourth from bottom respectively. Not to mention, Milan won both games against Juve last season. They're a quality outfit, and I don't see Juve taking all three points at the San Siro. Leg 2 - Back Dusan Vlahovic 1+ SOT Dusan Vlahovic has been prolific since bursting onto the scene with Fiorentina as a 20 year old. Now 23, the Serbian forward finds himself leading the line for Italian giants Juventus, and he'll be a serious threat on Sunday. Four goals in just five starts makes him the club's top scorer in Serie A, and Vlahovic is averaging 1.30 shots on target per 90. Other than last season, when that number dropped to 0.94, he'd been comfortably maintaining an average above 1.00 shots on target per 90 minutes since the 2019/20 campaign. Now, Milan are conceding 3.38 shots on target P/90 this season, but that's a number that could rise here, especially if Vlahovic is able to find joy in central areas. He'll be up against Fikayo Tomori and Malick Thiaw, and whilst a solid partnership, the pair are rash, at times naive, and will afford Vlahovic some chances. Leg 3 - Back Federico Gatti 1+ fouls Federico Gatti looks set to start once again for Juventus this weekend, and he's fantastic value for a foul. He's committed 0.94 fouls per 90 this season, and prior to the international break, he gave away three against Torino. But, you only have to look back to last season to get an understanding of what Gatti is all about. He went on a ridiculous streak, committing at least one foul in 15 out of 18 games in all competitions. And, if you look at the side of the defence he occupies, then he could well be in for a world of hurt against Milan. Gatti will no doubt line up on the right of a back three, but the lack of a natural wide defender to support him will only make his life more difficult, especially up against Rafa Leao. Milan's Portuguese forward is drawing 1.94 fouls per 90, and has the pace and ability to make most defenders look silly, Gatti included. Leg 4 - Back Malick Thiaw 2+ fouls Malick Thiaw looks to have become a mainstay in the AC Milan lineup this season, but there remains one key weakness to his game: he fouls for fun. He's aggressive, physical and likes to defend on the front foot, all attributes that have led to him committing 1.64 fouls per 90. In fact, his hit rate in this market is quite frankly staggering. Thiaw has committed at least two fouls in seven of his nine Milan appearances in all competitions this season. That's the sort of number I'd expect again against Juventus, one of the top teams in Italy, and he'll have his hands full on Sunday. Whether up against Milik, or Vlahovic, Thiaw faces a battle against forwards that will relish the physical challenge. The pair draw 1.90 and 1.30 fouls per 90 respectively, numbers that are hugely encouraging for this selection. Malick Thiaw may be hugely talented, but his price for two fouls is something I can't ignore. Back Bad Man Betting's Bet Builder @ [7.63] Bet now *The above link is for Mobile users, for Desktop users click this link to go to the bet slip. Read La Liga Tips: Real Madrid and Jude Bellingham to keep rolling", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Stefano Pioli AC Milan manager 2023.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Stefano Pioli AC Milan manager 2023.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Stefano Pioli AC Milan manager 2023.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Bad Man Betting", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/bad_man_betting" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Stefano Pioli AC Milan manager 2023.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Stefano Pioli AC Milan manager 2023.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Stefano Pioli AC Milan manager 2023.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Stefano Pioli AC Milan manager 2023.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Stefano Pioli's Milan can get a result when they host Juve on Sunday</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/italian-serie-a/ac-milan-v-juventus/32682857" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/italian-serie-a/ac-milan-v-juventus/32682857">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=AC%20Milan%20v%20Juventus%20Bet%20Builder%20Tips%20and%20Predictions%3A%20Back%20Bad%20Man%20Betting%27s%20picks%20at%20over%206%2F1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fitalian-football%2Fac-milan-v-juventus-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-tip-at-over-6-1-201023-1225.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fitalian-football%2Fac-milan-v-juventus-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-tip-at-over-6-1-201023-1225.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fitalian-football%2Fac-milan-v-juventus-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-tip-at-over-6-1-201023-1225.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fitalian-football%2Fac-milan-v-juventus-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-tip-at-over-6-1-201023-1225.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fitalian-football%2Fac-milan-v-juventus-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-tip-at-over-6-1-201023-1225.html&text=AC%20Milan%20v%20Juventus%20Bet%20Builder%20Tips%20and%20Predictions%3A%20Back%20Bad%20Man%20Betting%27s%20picks%20at%20over%206%2F1" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Serie A leaders AC Milan host third-placed Juventus for a mouthwatering clash on Sunday evening and Bad Man Betting have selected a Bet Builder which sees defenders getting draw into committing fouls...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Quality Milan can take at least a draw</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Vlahovic to trouble Milan's rash defence</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Bad Man's Bet Builder comes to over <b class="inline_odds" title="6.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.80</span></b></strong></h3> </li> <hr><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/italian-serie-a/ac-milan-v-juventus-betting-32682857"><strong>AC Milan v Juventus</strong></a><br><strong>Sunday 19:45</strong><br><strong>Live on TNT</strong></p><p>Italian football isn't always the most glamorous, but this weekend's big Serie A showdown should be an absolute treat.</p><p>It's first against third, as <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/italian-serie-a/ac-milan-v-juventus/32682857"><strong>AC Milan host Juventus</strong></a> in what should be an enthralling clash.</p><p>The pair have enjoyed fantastic starts to the season, losing just two games between them. Their 5-1 and 4-2 losses to Inter and Sassuolo respectively aren't exactly flattering, but outside of that, Milan and Juventus have been near perfect.</p><p>Even at this point of the season, a win here could lay down a real marker to the rest of the league, and for a game of this magnitude, I just had to put a <a href="https://www.badmantipster.com/football-tips/bet-builder/">Bet Builder</a> together.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/italian-serie-a/ac-milan-v-juventus/32682857">Leg 1 - Back Milan to win or draw</a></h2><p></p><p>Their 5-1 loss to Inter aside, Milan are top of the league for a reason. They've been consistent, and whilst not as free scoring as they might have hoped, they've conceded just three goals in seven games outside of that loss.</p><p>Yes, they've had injuries in the middle of the park, but a 0-0 draw with Dortmund in the Champions League, a result sandwiched by consecutive league wins and clean sheets, would suggest they have the depth needed to still compete.</p><p>Milan have been near perfect at home as well, winning three out of three in the league, scoring seven and conceding just once. Juventus will have their work cut out, especially given that their recent away form isn't exactly electric.</p><p>They've failed to win in their last two on the road, and their only two wins away from home came against Empoli and Udinese, sides sat third and fourth from bottom respectively.</p><p>Not to mention, Milan won both games against Juve last season. They're a quality outfit, and I don't see Juve taking all three points at the San Siro.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/italian-serie-a/ac-milan-v-juventus/32682857">Leg 2 - Back Dusan Vlahovic 1+ SOT</a></h2><p></p><p>Dusan Vlahovic has been prolific since bursting onto the scene with Fiorentina as a 20 year old. Now 23, the Serbian forward finds himself leading the line for Italian giants Juventus, and he'll be a serious threat on Sunday.</p><p>Four goals in just five starts makes him the club's top scorer in Serie A, and Vlahovic is averaging 1.30 shots on target per 90.</p><p><img alt="allegri.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/allegri.600x334.jpg" width="1200" height="667" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Other than last season, when that number dropped to 0.94, he'd been comfortably maintaining an average above 1.00 shots on target per 90 minutes since the 2019/20 campaign.</p><p>Now, Milan are conceding 3.38 shots on target P/90 this season, but that's a number that could rise here, especially if Vlahovic is able to find joy in central areas.</p><p>He'll be up against Fikayo Tomori and Malick Thiaw, and whilst a solid partnership, the pair are rash, at times naive, and will afford Vlahovic some chances.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/italian-serie-a/ac-milan-v-juventus/32682857">Leg 3 - Back Federico Gatti 1+ fouls</a></h2><p></p><p>Federico Gatti looks set to start once again for Juventus this weekend, and he's fantastic value for a foul. He's committed 0.94 fouls per 90 this season, and prior to the international break, he gave away three against Torino.</p><p>But, you only have to look back to last season to get an understanding of what Gatti is all about. He went on a ridiculous streak, committing at least one foul in 15 out of 18 games in all competitions.</p><p>And, if you look at the side of the defence he occupies, then he could well be in for a world of hurt against Milan.</p><p>Gatti will no doubt line up on the right of a back three, but the lack of a natural wide defender to support him will only make his life more difficult, especially up against Rafa Leao.</p><p>Milan's Portuguese forward is drawing 1.94 fouls per 90, and has the pace and ability to make most defenders look silly, Gatti included.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/italian-serie-a/ac-milan-v-juventus/32682857">Leg 4 - Back Malick Thiaw 2+ fouls</a></h2><p></p><p>Malick Thiaw looks to have become a mainstay in the AC Milan lineup this season, but there remains one key weakness to his game: he fouls for fun. He's aggressive, physical and likes to defend on the front foot, all attributes that have led to him committing 1.64 fouls per 90.</p><p>In fact, his hit rate in this market is quite frankly staggering. Thiaw has committed at least two fouls in seven of his nine Milan appearances in all competitions this season.</p><p>That's the sort of number I'd expect again against Juventus, one of the top teams in Italy, and he'll have his hands full on Sunday.</p><p>Whether up against Milik, or Vlahovic, Thiaw faces a battle against forwards that will relish the physical challenge. The pair draw 1.90 and 1.30 fouls per 90 respectively, numbers that are hugely encouraging for this selection.</p><p>Malick Thiaw may be hugely talented, but his price for two fouls is something I can't ignore.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Bad Man Betting's Bet Builder @ 7.63</p> <a target="_blank" href="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=4856957&bid=11096&redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/betting/betslip?bets=924.378115445%7C13501627%3B924.380433521%7C14869751%3B924.380433527%7C42144728%3B924.380433513%7C28159536" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p><span>*The above link is for Mobile users, for Desktop users </span><a href="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=4856957&bid=11096&redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/sport/home/?modules=betslip&action=addAffiliateSelections&bssId=13501627;14869751;42144728;28159536&bsmId=924.378115445;924.380433521;924.380433527;924.380433513"><strong>click this link</strong></a><span> to go to the bet slip.</span></p><hr><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/la-liga-predictions-and-tips-real-madrid-and-jude-bellingham-to-keep-rolling-201023-1260.html">Read La Liga Tips: Real Madrid and Jude Bellingham to keep rolling</a></strong></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=4856957&bid=11096&redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/betting/betslip?bets=924.378115445%7C13501627%3B924.380433521%7C14869751%3B924.380433527%7C42144728%3B924.380433513%7C28159536">Back Bad Man Betting's Bet Builder @ 7.63</a> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">Claim your completely free Acca or Bet Builder!</h2> <p>Customers can claim a completely free bet to use across all football this weekend (October 20-23). <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=FBFREESTATIC1910">Simply opt-in here</a>. T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/italian-serie-a/ac-milan-v-juventus/32682857" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/italian-serie-a/ac-milan-v-juventus/32682857">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=AC%20Milan%20v%20Juventus%20Bet%20Builder%20Tips%20and%20Predictions%3A%20Back%20Bad%20Man%20Betting%27s%20picks%20at%20over%206%2F1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fitalian-football%2Fac-milan-v-juventus-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-tip-at-over-6-1-201023-1225.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fitalian-football%2Fac-milan-v-juventus-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-tip-at-over-6-1-201023-1225.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fitalian-football%2Fac-milan-v-juventus-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-tip-at-over-6-1-201023-1225.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fitalian-football%2Fac-milan-v-juventus-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-tip-at-over-6-1-201023-1225.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fitalian-football%2Fac-milan-v-juventus-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-tip-at-over-6-1-201023-1225.html&text=AC%20Milan%20v%20Juventus%20Bet%20Builder%20Tips%20and%20Predictions%3A%20Back%20Bad%20Man%20Betting%27s%20picks%20at%20over%206%2F1" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-football-accumulator-tips-a-trio-of-draws-at-38-1-300923-35.html">The Daily Acca: A trio of draws at 38/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/JoseMourinho_Roma.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/JoseMourinho_Roma.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/serie-a-tips-and-predictions-put-money-on-atalanta-and-juve-goals-at-7-5-290923-629.html">Serie A Tips: Put money on Atalanta and Juve goals at 7/5</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Gian Piero Gasperini.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Gian%20Piero%20Gasperini.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/wednesday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-cheat-sheet-efl-cup-and-more-270923-204.html">Wednesday Football Tips and Predictions Betfair Cheat Sheet: EFL Cup and more</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Jack Grealish Super Cup 2023.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Jack%20Grealish%20Super%20Cup%202023.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-v-everton-premier-league-betting-tips-merseyside-derby-best-bets-and-bet-builders-191023-1063.html">Liverpool v Everton: Reds to rule Merseyside derby with 12/1 OddsBoost</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/ac-milan-v-juventus-bet-builder-tips-and-predictions-back-bad-man-bettings-tip-at-over-6-1-201023-1225.html">AC Milan v Juventus Bet Builder Tips and Predictions: Back Bad Man Betting's picks at over 6/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea-v-arsenal-premier-league-tips-back-8-1-sterling-bet-builder-at-stamford-bridge-on-saturday-191023-719.html">Chelsea v Arsenal Tips: Back 8/1 Raheem Sterling Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-including-13-1-tip-and-6-1-bruno-fernandes-bet-builder-181023-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets including 13/1 tip and 6/1 Bruno Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/dimitar-berbatov-gw9-premier-league-predictions-correct-score-tips-from-5-1-12-1-191023-838.html">Dimitar Berbatov GW9 Premier League Predictions: Ten correct score tips from 5/1 to 12/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/la-liga-predictions-and-tips-real-madrid-and-jude-bellingham-to-keep-rolling-201023-1260.html">La Liga Tips: Real Madrid and Jude Bellingham to keep rolling</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">More Italian Serie A</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer Odds & News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/national-league/">National League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">Women's World Cup 2023</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">Internationals</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/">Football Betting Masterclass</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1697828557" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER
Join Now
- Open an Account Using Promo Code
ZBHC01
Bet
- Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook
Get
- £/€20 in Free Bets
GET STARTED
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Football
Italian Serie A
AC Milan v Juventus Bet Builder Tips and Predictions: Back Bad Man Betting's picks at over 6/1
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
Rugby
NFL
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket