Wales v Canada Tips: Three bets for Tuesday's friendly

Back the hosts at odds-against to win Tuesday's friendly

Plus two more bets based on Opta stats

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Wales v Canada

Tuesday, 19:45

Live on BBC3 and BBC1 Wales

After a 1-0 win in their World Cup qualifier in Kazakhstan last week, Wales' next assignment is a friendly at home to Canada on Tuesday.

The visitors will use the match as preparation for co-hosting next summer's World Cup and Leeds fans will recognise their manager Jesse Marsch.

We've got the Opta stats and three bets for the game in Swansea.

Wales have won six of their 11 matches under manager Craig Bellamy (D4 L1), giving him the best win ratio of any permanent Wales manager in history (54.5%).

With that in mind, odds of 6/52.20 on the home win on Tuesday look generous. There is no need to complicate matters, so let's kick things off by simply backing the hosts for the victory.

Recommended Bet Back Wales SBK 6/5

Wales have scored just nine in their last 17 friendlies (W4 D7 L6), scoring more than once in just one of those 17 games - a 4-0 win over Gibraltar in October 2023. It may be more pertinent, however, that Wales have scored 10 goals across their last three home matches - two World Cup qualififers and a Nations League clash - so Craig Bellamy has got them firing.

As for Canada, they will be buoyed by beating Romania 3-0 on Friday, a result which shows that Marsch's men can find the net on the road. That bodes well for our chances of seeing a few goals in Swansea.

Recommended Bet Back Over 3.5 goals SBK 21/10

Kieffer Moore has scored in each of his last two Wales appearances. He has never scored in three in a row but the fact that he's scored five goals in his last four games for club and country means we are prepared to back to score on Tuesday.

If you want a shots tip for when the markets go live, note that, for Bellamy's Wales, Harry Wilson has had the most shots (23) and shots on target (12). Only Sorba Thomas (26) has created more chances than Wilson (22).