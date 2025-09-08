Serbia v England Tips: Three bets for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier
England have a 100% record in Group K and are still yet to concede a single goal in their four matches, but does that tell the full story for a team that have failed to impress under their new boss. A tough trip to Serbia awaits and we have three Opta-based bets for you to consider...
Three tips for Serbia v England on Tuesday
Serbia very strong at home while England unimpressive v Andorra
Serbia v England
Tuesday, 19:45
Live on ITV
England have been largely unimpressive since Thomas Tuchel took over and on Saturday they laboured to a dull 2-0 win over Andorra, a nation ranked 174th in the world. However, Tuchel's men have won four from four in Group K without conceding a single goal, so it's hard to be too critical about the Three Lions' qualifying campaign so far.
Serbia will be England's toughest test to date, with Dragon Stojkovic's men also unbeaten in Group K (W2, D1) without conceding a goal. Ranked 32 in the world Serbia haven't lost any of their last five home games, and they kept a clean sheet in them all, and that's something that must concern England given they faced the likes of Spain, Switzerland, Denmark and Austria in that time.
Serbia v England Bet #1 - Tough to beat Serbia can claim a famous win
The Opta Stat:
"Serbia have lost just one of their last 24 World Cup qualifiers (W16 D7), losing 3-2 to Austria in October 2017, and at home have lost just one of their last 28 since September 2001 (W19 D8), losing 3-0 to Belgium in October 2012."
Serbia v England Bet #2 - Shot-shy Lions can dissappoint again
The Opta Stat:
"England mustered up just 11 shots in their 2-0 home win against 174th ranked Andorra on MD4, and only one after Declan Rice's goal in the 67th minute - they last had fewer in a game against a nation ranked outside of the top 100 in March 2011 vs Wales (won 2-0 - 116th ranked)."
Serbia v England Bet #3 - Former Premier League striker to do some damage
The Opta Stat:
"During his Premier League career, Aleksandar Mitrovic had more shots against Jordan Pickford than any other goalkeeper (24 - six on target) but failed to score with any of them. The striker has however scored eight goals across his last seven starts in World Cup qualifying."
