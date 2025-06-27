Football Accumulator Tips: Back England U21s in 5/1 Match Odds 90 acca

Hammarby to continue impressive form in Sweden

Young Lions' quality and depth should win out at U21s Euros

Blues will be too good for Benfica at Club World Cup

Leg 1 - Back Hammarby to beat Halmstads

Hammarby have the opportunity to close the gap at the top of the Allsvenskan with all three points against a Halmstads side that have only managed to win four of their 12 games in the Swedish top flight this season. Hammarby boast the strongest home record in the division, with five wins from their seven home games.

Hammarby enter this game having won three of their last five outings, losing just one of these games. By contrast, the travelling side have lost three of their last five fixtures, but did manage to return to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Djurgarden last time out. Hammarby ran out 1-0 winners in the most recent meeting between these sides, back in October 2024.

Halmstads have really struggled on the road in the Allsvenskan so far, winning just one of their five trips away from familiar surroundings. They've conceded eight goals across these games and only managed to score twice themselves, which is a record that will further encourage Hammarby here.

Leg 2 - Back England U21 to beat Germany U21

Lee Carsley's Young Lions have reached the final of the competition for a second successive tournament. They lifted the trophy back in 2023 after overcoming Spain 1-0 in the final, they've already seen off La Roja this time around with Germany standing in between England and back to back victories at the U21 Euros - something which England have never done before.

England started the tournament slowly but have grown into it with their performances against Spain in the quarter-finals and Netherlands in the semi-finals, showing that Lee Carsley has got his side to peak at the right time, using the experience he has from the previous tournament in 2023. Germany have also been impressive in seeing off Italy and France in the knockout stages, but England have the slightly better momentum heading into this final and are aided by the fact that they have a manager who has recent experience in this scenario.

Harvey Elliott could be a potential match winner for England, he scored against Spain in the quarter-finals and netted a brace against Netherlands to book England's spot in the final. England have a depth to their squad which is to the envy of other nations in the competition, this could prove crucial.

Leg 3 - Back Chelsea to beat Benfica

Chelsea are slight favourites in this match to beat Benfica and progress to the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup. The draw has been kind to Chelsea, as a victory here would see them face either Palmeiras or Botafogo in the next round, a far more favourable prospect than meeting PSG or Bayern at this stage.

If Chelsea can clear this first hurdle, they could have a very manageable path to the final. Their squad depth will also be a significant advantage in the latter stages of the tournament, particularly given the challenges of heat and fatigue at the Club World Cup. Benfica, while organised and dangerous on their day, may struggle to match Chelsea's intensity over 90 minutes.

Benfica had a respectable group stage and can take pride in finishing top of their group. However, as Liga Portugal runners up, they are unlikely to have enough quality or depth to overcome this Chelsea side. The Blues' experience in big games and their ability to control possession should see them through, even if Benfica make it a competitive affair.

Recommended Bet Back Hammarby, England U21 and Chelsea SBK 5/1

