England U21 v Netherlands U21 Tips: Back Young Lions to reach final in 13/1 Bet Builder

Defending champions England favs to win U21 Euros at 15/8 2.88

Win over Spain showed England finding form at right time

Dutch will be tough opponents so consider unders in Bet Builder

England U21 v Netherlands U21

Wednesday, 17:00 Live on Channel 4

While senior players continue to sweat it out at the Club World Cup, England's under 21s are threatening to steal the show this summer as they prepare for Wednesday's European Championship semi-final against The Netherlands.

England favourites to retain U21 Euro title

England Under 21s take on the Netherlands in the semi-final of the U21 European Championships on Wednesday and there are signs that Lee Carsley's team are finding form at the right moment.

In their quarter-final win over Spain, Lee Carsley got the reaction he wanted after the team finished the Group stage with a a defeat to Germany.

James McAtee, Harvey Elliott and Elliot Anderson all scored as the young Lions beat Spain 3-1 in a match that ended with a mass brawl.

There is plenty of fight in this England U21 team and, if they beat The Netherlands on Wednesday, and Germany win their semi-final against France, Carsley's youngsters will get their chance for revenge against the Germans in Saturday's final.

Defending champions England are 15/82.88 favourites in the U21 European Championship outright winner market.

England U21 v The Netherlands U21 - Match Odds

England are 23/103.30 favourites to beat the Netherlands 9/43.25 inside 90 minutes. The draw is 12/53.40.

The teams last met in 2007, with the match ending in a draw, so there is no recent record between the sides to work on. Instead, we must consider the performances of both teams at this tournament.

England started quickly against Spain with McAtee and Elliott putting them 2-0 up inside 15 minutes. Carsley would love to see his team storm into the lead again but in The Netherlands they face a team that has kept clean sheets in their last two matches.

The Netherlands' 1-0 win against Portugal, which they achieved after going down to 10 men after 21 minutes, was their second consecutive clean sheet. They conceded twice in both their Group stage games with Finland and their defeat to Denmark but have tightened up since then.

Playing for 70 minutes with 10 men against the Portuguese may have left The Netherlands drained but they will also feel buoyed by holding their opponents at bay.

England U21 to get on the front foot against Netherlands

An early goal for England would draw out The Netherlands and it seems likely that Carsley's team will take the game to their opponents.

Four out of five of England's matches in this tournament have producd three goals or more, so it makes sense that over 2.5 goals is 8/111.73. But The Dutch have shown that they know how to soak up pressure,

England have lead at half-time in three of their five matches at the tournament and will come into this semi-final with the wind in their sails after that win over Spain. You can back England/England in the half-time/full-time market at [12/5] but it is not a bet we are preared to place.

At the back, England were much better defensively against Spain than they were against Germany, so Carsley may stick with the back four of Jack Hinshelwood, Jarell Quansah, Charlie Cresswell and Tino Livramento.

If you think they can keep a clean sheet against the Netherlands then it may be worth backing 'No' in the Both Teams to Score? market at 11/82.38.

England U21 v The Netherlands U21 Bet Builder

With an enormous amount at stake in Wednesday's semi-final, it is tempting to wonder if we will see a cagey contest in Bratislava.

The Dutch, as mentioned above, have kept three clean sheets at the tournament and have not been breached in their last two.

For that reason, while we are prepared to back England to win, it will not be easy and we may not see a goalfest. At odds against, we will add under 2.5 goals to the bet builder.

Harvey Elliott scored his second of the tournament against Spain and we will back the Liverpool man to play a decisive role again, as a scorer or creator, as England book their place in the final.