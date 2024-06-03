Monday Football Tips: Get on 5/1 treble in Germany warm-up
Paul Higham starts a new week on the Bet Builder column with a 5/16.00 treble for Germany's Euro 2024 warm-up against Ukraine on Monday.
Back 5/16.00 Bet Builder treble for Germany v Ukraine
Germany v Ukraine
Monday 3 June, 19:45 kick-off
Live on Premier Sports 1
There's nothing like hosting a major international tournament so the atmosphere will be building nicely as Germany host Ukraine ahead of Euro 2024.
Julian Nagelsmann's side have won five of 13 games since a tame World Cup exit, but it's hard to judge those as there were all friendlies without any consequences seeing as they qualify for the Euros as hosts.
Ukraine qualified for the Euros through the play-offs, and they have a similar problem turning up for friendlies with just one win in eight away friendlies, compared with just one defeat in nine competitive matches.
Leg 1: Kai Havertz goal or assist
In the absence of the German players from the Champions League final, Kai Havertz will likely lead the line against Ukraine with the likelihood of extending their run of six of last seven home friendlies producing 3+ goals.
And the Arsenal man has been involved in a goal in eight of his last 15 Germany appearances, and can be backed for a goal or assist here at 1/12.00.
Leg 2: Jamal Musiala goal or assist
Bayern's Jamal Musiala could have a very big tournament as one of the big names to emerge in Euro 2024 - and so we'll back him to warm up with a goal or assist here at 13/102.30.
Musiala has a goal or assist in three of his last four games, and with goals flowng in during recent Germany home friendlies and Ukraine not exactly water tight at the back - we should have plenty of shooting opportunities.
Leg 3: Artem Dovbyk 1+ shot on target
Ukraine aren't without a threat themselves of course, and in Artem Dovbyk they bring La Liga's top scorer - who scored 24 goals for Girona during their remarkable season.
Dovbyk has hit the target in eight of his last nine games as part of 41 for the season - which include four of seven internationals.
So we'll add Dovbyk at 1/21.50 for 1+ shot on target.
