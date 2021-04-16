Bundesliga Betting: Wolves can take a chunk out of champs

Bayern have been dethroned as European champions, but they were agonisingly close to mounting an outstanding comeback against PSG. They won the second leg in the French capital by a goal to nil, but couldn't force a second goal, despite creating some presentable opportunities. Coach Hansi Flick once again failed to commit his long-term future to the club in his post-match interviews, and the tension between him and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic shows so signs of dissipating.

Now the pursuit of a ninth straight meisterschale takes precedence, but securing the Bundesliga title may not be entirely straightforward. By the time Bayern kick off against Wolfsburg, their lead over RB Leipzig at the top may have been slashed to just two points.

Wolfsburg are no pushovers. They are third in the table, and their crazy 4-3 defeat at third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt was only their fourth league defeat of the campaign. They pushed a full-strength Bayern hard in a 2-1 loss in Munich, they are unbeaten at home, and they now face a Bayern side that is missing key players.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski is still out with a knee injury, even though he is back running, while Leon Goretzka hopes to return to action after a thigh problem. Serge Gnabry may be an option after his COVID-19 recovery.

Wolfsburg have won four of their last five Bundesliga home games, and haven't conceded a single goal in any of them.

Even though they have a very poor record against Bayern, I think they are ready to take the leap and finally frustrate the record champions. Bayern lacked rhythm in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Union, and they have played two intense matches with PSG.

I'll lay Bayern at 1.9720/21.

Eagles can win after turbulent week

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt

Saturday 17 April, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

These two clubs have specialised in coaching awkwardness this season. Gladbach's Marco Rose caused a stir by agreeing a move to Borussia Dortmund for next season, while Eintracht Frankfurt's Adi Hütter has just agreed to be his replacement. The Austrian now hopes to leave Frankfurt as a Champions League club by securing a top-four finish.

Last weekend's 4-3 win over Wolfsburg means there is a seven-point lead for the Eagles over Borussia Dortmund with six games to go, and a gritty and talented group of players shouldn't be unbalanced by Hütter's announcement.

Frankfurt have beaten Bayern, Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg in 2021, and have played out a draw at RB Leipzig, so they should be able to beat an inconsistent Gladbach.

The Foals are pretty much out of the race for Champions League qualification, but they are only four points off the top six. They have taken seven points from their last three outings, but if we scratch beneath the surface, it's not as impressive a run as it seems. They beat rock-bottom Schalke, they scraped a win against Freiburg (they were awful in the first half) and they ground out a 2-2 draw at Hertha Berlin after having goalkeeper Yann Sommer sent off in the 13th minute.

Sommer is suspended, as is midfielder Cristoph Kramer. Lars Stindl, Nico Elvedi and Jonas Hofmann are all short of full fitness. I think Frankfurt can win this, but I'll use a bit of insurance and go with the Draw No Bet market.

Funkel won't make immediate impact

Bayer Leverkusen v Köln

Saturday 17 April, 17:30

Live on BT Sport and Betfair Live Video

Köln's disastrous season took another turn for the worse on Sunday, as they lost a dramatic game 3-2 at home to fellow strugglers Mainz. They led the game 2-1 in the second half, but conceded a swift equaliser and then a stoppage-time winner. Captain Jonas Hector, who has already been relegated once with his beloved Billy Goats, looked utterly crestfallen. The picture of him being consoled by Mainz defender Danny Da Costa was one of the most widely shared in Germany this week.

Köln finally axed long-suffering coach Markus Gisdol, and have replaced him with grizzled veteran Friedhelm Funkel. The former Düsseldorf and Köln boss is returning to the cathedral city to try to drag the side out of the bottom two.

Bayer Leverkusen have taken four points from their first two games under new coach Hannes Wolf, and it's their stunning performance in the reverse fixture that leads me to think they can dismantle this Köln side. Bayer won 4-0 in one of the most one-sided fixtures I've seen this season, and although they struggled to pose a threat in Monday's goalless draw with Hoffenheim, I think they'll find a demoralised Köln more obliging opponents.

I'll back Bayer here -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 2.111/10.