Hoffenheim v Wolfsburg

Saturday 12 November, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

It's hard not to respect Niko Kovac's coaching record, even if he rather unfairly became a figure of fun towards the end at Bayern Munich. The Croatian did the league and cup double with the record champions, having previously won the DFB Pokal with Eintracht Frankfurt. He also showed he can fight relegation, as he kept Frankfurt in the Bundesliga in his first campaign in charge. Without Kovac's groundwork with the Eagles, they wouldn't be enjoying the dizzying success that they currently are.

Although Kovac's time at Wolfsburg started poorly, with no wins from the first five league matches, the club's bosses showed patience, and they were right to do so. Die Wölfe have reached the last 16 of the DFB Pokal, and in the league they have won four and drawn three of their last seven. On Tuesday they overcame Borussia Dortmund 2-0 with an excellent display.

What's been really noticeable about Wolfsburg recently is how dangerous they have been in front of goal. They have scored at least twice in seven of their last eight competitive matches, and even though striker Lukas Nmecha has been lost to injury, VFL are still getting plenty of goals from elsewhere. Indeed, they have had seven different scorers across the last three matches alone.

Hoffenheim have slumped, with just one point collected from their last four games. They have leaked ten goals in the process, and they haven't managed a clean sheet since a 3-0 victory at Schalke nearly a month ago. Their previously impressive home form has collapsed too - Hoffe have lost their last three home matches, conceding at least twice in each one.

You can back Wolfsburg at 2.26/5 on the Sportsbook just to score twice regardless of the result, and I think that's an attractive price given the teams' current form.

Magic Musiala to strike again

Schalke v Bayern Munich

Saturday 12 November, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

In a brutally one-sided game in September 2020, Bayern Munich wiped the floor with Schalke in an 8-0 win to open the new COVID-affected Bundesliga season. The Royal Blues would go on to have one of the worst campaigns in the league's history, and Bayern would go on to win the Meisterschale yet again.

That night, a star was born. At the age of 17, Jamal Musiala became Bayern's youngest ever scorer (he has since been eclipsed by Mathys Tel), and his career has skyrocketed since. This is Musiala's third senior season, and he has arguably been the Bundesliga's best performer. The German international has netted 12 goals in all competitions, and in the league alone he has delivered four assists.

Bayern are flying. They have netted 80 goals in all competitions, they won all six of their Champions League group-stage games, and they are four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga. They demolished Werder Bremen 6-1 in midweek, and they'll be licking their lips at the prospect of facing a Schalke side that has already conceded 30 league goals this term.

Musiala has scored in five of his last seven matches, and he is a hefty 2.56/4 to score at any time here. That's a price we should snap up.

All aboard the Nkunku train

Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig

Saturday 12 November, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

You all know the drill by now, so I'll keep this fairly simple. French forward Christopher Nkunku is in incredible form for RB Leipzig, and yet he is continually at odds-against in the Anytime Goalscorer market.

Nkunku has found the net in each of his last six matches in league and cup, and he has 17 goals in all competitions. Last term he got 35 goals, so he's on course to even eclipse that total. Generally, Leipzig have made huge strides since coach Marco Rose replaced Domenico Tedesco, and they have won eight of their last nine competitive matches.

Werder tend to give teams a chance, as coach Ole Werner has something of a swashbuckling style. The northern giants have already conceded 25 goals, which means they are the only team in the top half that has a negative goal difference.

Nkunku should get chances to score here, and at 2.47/5 in the Anytime Goalscorer market, he's still simply too big a price to pass up while he's in this current run of blistering form.