Sunday Bundesliga Tips: Leverkusen lightning can strike twice

Schick and company to find their rhythm

Freiburg v Bayer Leverkusen

Sunday 19 December, 14:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

Every time you think that Bayer Leverkusen might have been able to banish their tendency towards fragility, they produce a performance that fans the flame of doubt. Their visit to in-form Frankfurt last weekend was one such display, as they squandered a two-goal lead in a 5-2 hammering. In midweek, another two-goal advantage was thrown away in a 2-2 draw against Hoffenheim.

However, the thing to bear in mind for our purposes is that Bayer are building up these leads in the first place. Patrik Schick is in incredible form, and has scored Bayer's last eight Bundesliga goals. Only Robert Lewandowski has scored more than Schick's tally of 16 goals in the German top flight, and the Czech international is a healthy 11/10 to find the net here.

Freiburg have had another outstanding season under inspirational coach Christian Streich. They are only a point off the Champions League spots going into this weekend, and with just 15 goals conceded in 16 games, they have the division's best defensive record. That said, the Black Forest side have slowed down of late, winning just one of their last six Bundesliga matches. They have conceded twice in three of their last five.

I'm not confident enough in Bayer to pick up a win here, but I do fancy them to score at least twice at evens on the Sportsbook. Gerardo Seoane's side has scored at least twice in ten of their 16 league games, including the last four.

Nothing modest about Tony's tally

Köln v Stuttgart

Sunday 19 December, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

The Bundesliga has very much become a centre-forward's league. Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland have consistently sparkled, Patrik Schick (see above) is having a tremendous season, and Köln veteran Anthony Modeste has rolled back the years this term. The Frenchman has been making up for lost time after a move from Cologne to China that he has suggested he never wanted to make, and last season's disappointing loan spell at St Etienne.

Modeste scored a match-winning brace in the 3-2 success at Wolfsburg in midweek, taking his season tally in the league to 10 goals. In the final game of 2021, he'll fancy his chances of finding the net again against a Stuttgart team that has consistently struggled at the back.

Stuttgart are in serious relegation danger, and they were destroyed 5-0 in midweek by Bayern. VfB have leaked 30 goals in 16 Bundesliga matches, and on the road they have conceded 12 times across seven games.

Modeste is overpriced here in the To Score market at 15/8, so let's take advantage.