To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Trading Series

Lockdown Podcasts

Bundesliga Betting

Betting Masterclass Series

Horse Racing Tips

US Election Betting

Premier League Reviews

Football...Only Bettor: Bundesliga bets for this weekend's clashes and Der Klassiker

Thorgan Hazard playing against Schalke
Will Thorgan Hazard score again for Dortmund this weekend?
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

The Football...Only Bettor Podcast team pick their bets from this weekend's Bundesliga matches and Dortmund v Bayern Munich on Tuesday...

"The price on Bayern at Dortmund is too short for me. It will be a fascinating tactical battle. Draw and under 2.5 goals at 6/1 stands out for me."

Hertha Berlin v Union Berlin

Mark: "Hertha have been slow out of the blocks all season and I like the [2.2] on no goal before the 29th minute. I also look toward Mattheus Cunha to be first goalscorer at [7.0].

Kevin: "I quite fancy Hertha for this and would fancy them outright at [2.44] or you could back them draw/no bet at [1.75]."

Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen

Jake: "I'm siding with Monchengladbach. They've been the third best team in terms of expected goals. There's huge value in them at [2.48]."

Kevin: I'm going to take Jake on here. Leverkusen have won 10 of their last 11 in all competitions. Kai Havertz is back on form. They have an opportunity to make a statement here. I think they're worth backing at draw/no bet at [2.13]."

Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt

Mark: Bayern will be more fluid and aggressive than they were last week. Frankfurt's away form is horrendous. It's difficult to find value in such a one-sided contest but I've dipped into the same game multiples market with Bayern to win -1 and Bayern to win over 5.5 corners at just over evens.

Wolfsburg v Dortmund

Kevin: "Wolfsburg have a terrible record against Dortmund. I'd back Erling Haaland at 4/5 to score any time. I also think Thorgan Hazard is worth considering too at 21/10. He looked sharp against Schalke last weekend."

Jake: "I'm opposing Dortmund. A lot has been taken from their 4-0 win last week but they were playing a really poor Schalke team. Wolfsburg have the third best defensive record in the league according to expected goals. I will got Wolfsburg +0.5 at [2.19].

And the rest on Saturday...

Kevin: "Werder's defence is awful and I'm surprised to see over 2.5 goals hovering around [1.8] in their match against Freiburg. That's not a bad bet."

Jake: "I'm happy to give Hoffenheim another go against Paderborn, even after last week, because they did create a lot of chances. At [2.2] they're not a bad bets."

Sunday's bets

Kevin: "Schalke were awful last weekend against Dortmund. Augsburg are poor too. When they meet on Sunday I'm veering towards under 2.5 goals at [1.96]."

Jake: "Leipzig were disappointing last week against Freiburg but they created chances. Mainz were spirited last weekend. There should be goals in this and I'm backing over 3.5 goals at [2.3].

Mark: "Koln v Dusseldorf should be a good game. The hosts have a very strong home record and I expect them to have too much for their opponents. Under 4.5 goals appeals to me in this one but I must talk cards: it's a big derby and I think we will see cards."

Kevin: "Mark Uth is loving is at Koln and is in good form so I'm backing him to score. I like him and Jhon Cordoba to score."

Tuesday - Dortmund v Bayern Munich

Mark: "This is potentially a title decider. The price on Bayern is too short for me. It will be a fascinating tactical battle. Draw and under 2.5 goals at 6/1 stands out for me."

Kevin: "If Dortmund are to win the title they can't lose this. I agree that Bayern are too short at evens."

Jake: "I think the evens on Bayern is a huge price. They're on a different planet to Dortmund. I think they'll win this match comfortably."

Barker's Battle - Bets and Standings

Caroline: Under 2.5 Goals in Paderborn v Hoffenheim @ 29/20

Kevin: Kai Havertz to score for Leverkusen v Gladbach @ 15/8

Mark: Bayern Munich -1 v Frankfurt and to win over 5.5 corners (Same Game Multi) @ 2.05

Jake: Gladbach to beat Leverkusen @ 2.52

Andy: Bayern Munich win to nil v Frankfurt at 11/10

Standings

Andy Brassell : +£49.30

Kevin Hatchard: +£30.00

Caroline Barker: +£15.40

Mark O'Haire: -£43.70

Jake Osgathorpe: - £52.10

German Bundesliga: FC Koln v Fortuna Dusseldorf (Match Odds)

Sunday 24 May, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
FC Koln
Fortuna Dusseldorf
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Max Liu,

More German Football

Read past articles