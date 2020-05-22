Football...Only Bettor: Bundesliga bets for this weekend's clashes and Der Klassiker

Hertha Berlin v Union Berlin

Mark: "Hertha have been slow out of the blocks all season and I like the [2.2] on no goal before the 29th minute. I also look toward Mattheus Cunha to be first goalscorer at [7.0].

Kevin: "I quite fancy Hertha for this and would fancy them outright at [2.44] or you could back them draw/no bet at [1.75]."

Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen

Jake: "I'm siding with Monchengladbach. They've been the third best team in terms of expected goals. There's huge value in them at [2.48]."

Kevin: I'm going to take Jake on here. Leverkusen have won 10 of their last 11 in all competitions. Kai Havertz is back on form. They have an opportunity to make a statement here. I think they're worth backing at draw/no bet at [2.13]."

Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt

Mark: Bayern will be more fluid and aggressive than they were last week. Frankfurt's away form is horrendous. It's difficult to find value in such a one-sided contest but I've dipped into the same game multiples market with Bayern to win -1 and Bayern to win over 5.5 corners at just over evens.

Wolfsburg v Dortmund

Kevin: "Wolfsburg have a terrible record against Dortmund. I'd back Erling Haaland at 4/5 to score any time. I also think Thorgan Hazard is worth considering too at 21/10. He looked sharp against Schalke last weekend."

Jake: "I'm opposing Dortmund. A lot has been taken from their 4-0 win last week but they were playing a really poor Schalke team. Wolfsburg have the third best defensive record in the league according to expected goals. I will got Wolfsburg +0.5 at [2.19].

And the rest on Saturday...

Kevin: "Werder's defence is awful and I'm surprised to see over 2.5 goals hovering around [1.8] in their match against Freiburg. That's not a bad bet."

Jake: "I'm happy to give Hoffenheim another go against Paderborn, even after last week, because they did create a lot of chances. At [2.2] they're not a bad bets."

Sunday's bets

Kevin: "Schalke were awful last weekend against Dortmund. Augsburg are poor too. When they meet on Sunday I'm veering towards under 2.5 goals at [1.96]."

Jake: "Leipzig were disappointing last week against Freiburg but they created chances. Mainz were spirited last weekend. There should be goals in this and I'm backing over 3.5 goals at [2.3].

Mark: "Koln v Dusseldorf should be a good game. The hosts have a very strong home record and I expect them to have too much for their opponents. Under 4.5 goals appeals to me in this one but I must talk cards: it's a big derby and I think we will see cards."

Kevin: "Mark Uth is loving is at Koln and is in good form so I'm backing him to score. I like him and Jhon Cordoba to score."

Tuesday - Dortmund v Bayern Munich

Mark: "This is potentially a title decider. The price on Bayern is too short for me. It will be a fascinating tactical battle. Draw and under 2.5 goals at 6/1 stands out for me."

Kevin: "If Dortmund are to win the title they can't lose this. I agree that Bayern are too short at evens."

Jake: "I think the evens on Bayern is a huge price. They're on a different planet to Dortmund. I think they'll win this match comfortably."