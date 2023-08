Kane completes 100m Euros transfer to Bayern Munich

England captain 1/2 1.49 to be Bundesliga Top Goalscorer

8/13 1.60 to mark debut with a goal in German Super Cup

Harry Kane has been introduced in the Bundesliga Top Goalscorer market as the 1/21.49 favourite after completing his move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich on Saturday morning.

England captain Kane has signed a four year deal with the German champions with the fee reported to be around 100m Euros (£86.4m) plus add-ons.

His registration with Bayern was completed in time to make him eligible to play in Saturday night's German Super Cup.

Kane can be backed at 11/43.70 to be the First Goalscorer in tonight's game against RB Leipzig and at 8/131.60 to score at anytime. He's just 3/13.95 to score two or more goals.

You will always be in my heart

Kane departs Tottenham as the club's all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances, but in a social media post he hinted that his Spurs career might not have completely ended.

"It's not a goodbye because you never know how things will pan out in the future", Kane said after revealing that now was the right time for him to move.

The 30-year-old thanked Tottenham fans for making him one of their own and told them that "you will always be in my heart."

Hard to put into words how to say goodbye to a club and fans who have done so much for me in my career. You will always be in my heart. Thank you Tottenham, thank you Tottenham fans. pic.twitter.com/L662cyax7p -- Harry Kane (@HKane) August 12, 2023

Bayern shorten, Tottenham drift

Following the move, Bayern Munich shortened slightly in the German Bundesliga Winner market, and Thomas Tuchel's men are now 1/41.24 to retain their title ahead of Borussia Dortmund at 5/15.80.

Kane's former club Spurs have gone in the opposite direction however, and they're now 7/24.40 from 11/43.70 to record a Top 4 Finish in the Premier League this season.

Tottenham are the same price - 7/24.40 - to win any of the four major trophies this term, while to win the league title they're now considered as outsiders at 50/151.00.

