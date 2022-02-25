Bundesliga Tips: Wolves can maul Foals

Visitors can win battle of underachievers

Borussia Monchengladbach v Wolfsburg

Saturday 26 February, 14:30

It would have taken a brave observer to predict in the summer that at this stage of the Bundesliga season, both Gladbach and Wolfsburg would be in the bottom seven, but that's the situation. Neither club is yet safe from the drop, but such is the competitive nature of the division this term, a run of wins for either could see them sneak into a European spot by mid-May.

Wolfsburg were a bit unfortunate to lose at home to Hoffenheim last weekend. They led for a big chunk of the game, but were undone by two excellent goals in the final quarter. Die Wölfe had won the previous two matches, and in their last away game they won 2-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Some new acquisitions in attack have given Wolfsburg a bit of pep. Max Kruse's ingenuity has been welcome, and having already scored a match-winning brace this season at Borussia Park in Union Berlin colours, he'll look for a repeat this weekend. Danish forward Jonas Wind came from Copenhagen with a burgeoning reputation, and his superb strike against Hoffenheim last weekend was a mark of his quality.

Gladbach were demolished 6-0 by Borussia Dortmund last weekend, the second time they've lost by that score-line this season. The Foals have leaked 46 goals this term, and have lost 11 of their 23 games. Coach Adi Hütter continues to receive the staunch backing of the club, but there's no getting away from the fact that it's been a dreadful season.

I can't accept that Gladbach are the firm favourites for this one. They have won just two of their last 11 games in the league, and they tumbled out of the DFB Cup 3-0 at second-tier side Hannover. I'll back Wolfsburg +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap here at 2.1211/10.

Clover Leaves to go down swinging

Greuther Fürth v Köln

Saturday 26 February, 14:30

I have spent the season opposing Greuther Fürth, because I judged them to be way short of the level required in this league before the campaign even began. However, with the Kleeblatt finally showing they have settled down, it's time to finally back them.

It's almost certainly too little, too late, but Stefan Leitl's men have shown some backbone recently, and they have put together a five-match unbeaten run at home. They have beaten Mainz and the two Berlin clubs in that sequence, and they have also held Augsburg and Stuttgart. They even showed promising signs in last weekend's 4-1 loss at Bayern, as they actually led at half time.

Köln are still in the mix for European qualification, but they continue to be a far greater force at home than they are on the road. The Billy Goats have only won twice away from home this term, and they were recently held 2-2 at Fürth's fellow promoted side Bochum.

We can back Greuther Fürth to avoid defeat by backing them +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.910/11, and that's a fair price for a side that is playing its best football of the season.

Stuttgart's gloom to deepen

Hoffenheim v Stuttgart

Friday 25 February, 19:30

This is a tough time to be a Stuttgart fan. Last weekend, the southern giants were moments away from securing what would have been only their fifth league win of the season, but the usually excellent Dinos Mavropanos conceded a clumsy penalty. Eduard Löwen stroked home the spot-kick to snatch a 1-1 draw for Bochum, and Stuttgart remain four points from safety.

To make matters worse, Stuttgart's star player Silas will miss the rest of the campaign with a shoulder injury, which is a total disaster. Silas and giant striker Sasa Kalajdzic have barely featured this term, and as a result, Pellegrino Matarazzo's men have scored just 27 goals in 23 games. The coach has suggested that his players will improve as sportsmen and indeed men if they come through this situation, but they need to press the accelerator soon, with just 11 matchdays left.

A trip to southern neighbours Hoffenheim isn't exactly appealing. The Sinsheim side produced a super comeback win at Wolfsburg last weekend, and they are chasing a third straight league victory. Only goal difference is keeping TSG out of the Champions League spots, and on home soil they have won seven of their last nine.

Stuttgart won the reverse fixture, but they have lost five of their last seven on the road, and they are really low on confidence. I'll happily back Hoffenheim -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.981/1.