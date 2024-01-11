</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---stuttgart-to-slip-up-without-serhou-110124-140.html&rfr=977214">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---stuttgart-to-slip-up-without-serhou-110124-140.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/burnley-v-luton-tips-back-both-teams-to-score-at-turf-moor-100124-766.html">Burnley v Luton: Back Both Teams To Score at Turf Moor</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-five-best-bets-including-9-1-tip-and-10-1-bet-builder-110124-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: Five best bets including 9/1 tip and 8/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/january-transfer-window-live-premier-league-transfer-news-tips-and-predictions-061223-6.html">January Transfer Window Live: Gallagher 50/50 to sign for Spurs</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/kevin-blakes-big-race-verdict-croke-park-still-the-pick-for-lawlors-of-naas-110124-288.html">Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Croke Park still the pick for rescheduled Lawlor's of Naas</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-13-8-ile-atlantique-can-wash-away-lawlors-rivals-110124-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 13/8 Ile Atlantique can wash away Lawlor's rivals</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/naas-racing-tips-firefox-looks-a-grade-1-novice-to-follow-110124-789.html">Naas Racing Tips: Firefox looks a Grade 1 novice to follow</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/">King George VI Chase</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-19-110124-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Red-hot Rory sets the pace in Dubai</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-our-experts-best-bets-for-the-sony-open-and-dubai-invitational-090124-204.html">Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for the Sony Open and Dubai Invitational</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/sony-open-first-round-leader-tips-three-selections-from-50-1-to-80-1-090124-719.html">Sony Open First-Round Leader Tips: Three Selections from 50/1 to 80/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/paarl-royals-v-pretoria-capitals-sat20-tips-capitals-underrated-to-unseat-royals-110124-194.html">Paarl Royals v Pretoria Capitals SAT20 Tips: Capitals underrated to unseat Royals</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/sydney-sixers-v-sydney-thunder-big-bash-tips-back-sixers-at-a-great-price-for-derby-win-110124-194.html">Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder Big Bash tips: Back Sixers at a great price for derby win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/durban-super-giants-v-mi-cape-town-sat20-tips-klaasen-and-brevis-great-options-100124-194.html">Durban Super Giants v MI Cape Town SAT20 Tips: Klaasen and Brevis great options</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/australian-open-2024-form-guide-for-womens-singles-131223-779.html">Australian Open 2024: Form guide for this year's women's singles</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-singles-who-can-topple-ten-time-champ-djokovic-110124-1305.html">Australian Open Men's Singles: Who can topple ten time champ Djokovic?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/who-will-win-the-australian-open-2024-djokovic-and-swiatek-favourites-for-melbourne-glory-090124-204.html">Australian Open 2024: Djokovic and Swiatek favourites for Melbourne glory </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-general-election-odds-autumn-vote-backed-after-sunak-says-it-will-be-second-half-of-2024-040124-204.html">Next General Election: Autumn vote backed after Sunak says it will be second half of 2024</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-betting-odds-for-2024-keir-starmer-and-donald-trump-are-election-favourites-281223-204.html">Politics Betting 2024: Starmer and Trump are election favourites</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/2024-us-election-why-im-content-to-be-against-both-trump-and-biden-261223-171.html">2024 US Election: Why I'm content to be against both Trump and Biden</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/who-will-win-super-bowl-2024-san-francisco-49ers-are-favourites-at-start-of-play-offs-080124-204.html">Super Bowl 2024: San Francisco are favourites as play-offs begin</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-18-final-day-betting-tips-play-off-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-050124-1063.html">NFL Week 18 Tips: Back Buffalo to book play-off spot</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-16-betting-tips-christmas-eve-nfl-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-christmas-day-201223-1063.html">NFL Week 16 Tips: Bills to roll on, Dolphins to down Dallas</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90th Minute Payout </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/SalahYellow.220x124.jpeg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/KaneYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/90 Min Payout BB 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/624a78413f4f52d229af77249def44881749cfc5.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Arrows.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/CloughYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Bundesliga Tips: Stuttgart to slip up without Serhou</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-hatchard/">Kevin Hatchard</a></li> <li><time datetime="2024-01-11">11 January 2024</time></li> <li>3 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Bundesliga Tips: Stuttgart to slip up without Serhou", "name": "Bundesliga Tips: Stuttgart to slip up without Serhou", "description": "The Bundesliga is back after a long winter break, and after jetting off on holiday, world feed commentator Kevin Hatchard has returned with another trio of p...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bundesliga-tips---stuttgart-to-slip-up-without-serhou-110124-140.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bundesliga-tips---stuttgart-to-slip-up-without-serhou-110124-140.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-11T16:28:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-11T17:16:00+00:00", "articleBody": "The Bundesliga is back after a long winter break, and after jetting off on holiday, world feed commentator Kevin Hatchard has returned with another trio of picks. Stuttgart without their top scorer Bayern's return should be goal-filled Sancho and Dortmund can pick up a win Free acca this weekend with Betfair! VfB to have a tough start to 2024 Borussia Mönchengladbach v StuttgartSunday 14 January, 16:30Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video Stuttgart have been one of this season's big success stories. They avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth last term, but this season they have already surpassed their points tally from the last campaign. Coach Sebastian Hoeness has bedded down a thrilling style of play, and he has got the best out of a whole host of players. Star striker Serhou Guirassy has led the charge with a mind-boggling 17 goals from 14 games, but he has an excellent supporting cast. Denis Undav, Silas and Chris Führich have all contributed goals, Atakan Karazor and Angelo Stiller have steadied the ship in midfield, Waldemar Anton has been a great defensive leader, and on-loan Bayern keeper Alexander Nübel is rebuilding his reputation with a series of solid displays. However, I do think third-placed VfB are too short to win at Gladbach here, as they are priced at just shy of evens in the Match Odds market. Guirassy is away at AFCON with Guinea, Stuttgart have lost two of their last three on the road, and Gladbach have put together a seven-match unbeaten run at home in league and cup. Gerardo Seoane's side are still a bit flaky, but they have finally found some consistency in front of their own fans. I'll lay the visitors. Lay Stuttgart at [1.96] Bet now Bundesliga to come back with a bang Bayern Munich v HoffenheimFriday 12 January, 19:30Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video Bayern are used to being asked to feature in the first Bundesliga match of a new calendar year, but they aren't quite as familiar with starting a new year playing catch-up in the title race. Bayer Leverkusen are four points clear of the record champions, although it's worth considering that Bayern have a game in hand at home to struggling Union Berlin. It's set to be an incredibly emotional evening in Munich, as Bayern mark the passing of the legendary Franz Beckenbauer. Der Kaiser was arguably Germany's greatest ever footballer, and he helped shape the modern Bayern as a player, a coach and later as a club president. There's an argument to say that without his influence, Bayern wouldn't be the dominant force they now are. Bayern could hand a debut to a fresh face against Hoffenheim, now that Eric Dier has linked up with his good friend and former Tottenham teammate Harry Kane. Dier can play in a number of roles, and he bolsters a thin Bayern squad that is missing key performers in defence. Noussair Mazraoui is at AFCON, while Minjae Kim is at the Asian Cup with South Korea, so Konrad Laimer is expected to come in at right-back and Matthijs de Ligt should partner Dayot Upamecano at centre-back. Hoffenheim have been excellent away from home this season, winning five of their eight road matches in the top flight. They have scored in all eight of those games, and they have actually found the net in their last 20 Bundesliga outings. With Andrej Kramaric, Wout Weghorst and Maximilian Beier, TSG have genuine firepower this season. I think Hoffenheim can score here, so I'll back BTTS, Over 2.5 Goals and Over 7.5 Corners at a combined price of [2.08] on the Bet Builder. Bayern have conceded a goal in eight of their 15 league games this term, and both teams' games in the league average around nine corners, so we're not asking a lot for them to produce eight between them. Back BTTS, Over 2.5 Goals and Over 7.5 Corners at [2.08] Bet now BVB hope winter changes can spark revival Darmstadt v Borussia DortmundSaturday 13 January, 17:30Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video After a dismal end to 2023 in the Bundesliga, with three points collected from the final four games, Borussia Dortmund had a big decision to make about the future of coach Edin Terzic. With BVB 15 points off top spot, a change at the top was certainly justified, but after a meeting of the big bosses, Terzic has been reprieved. Dortmund have dug into their past on and off the field in a bid to get the domestic season going. Former Dortmund stars Nuri Sahin and Sven Bender have come in as Terzic's assistants, while Jadon Sancho has returned to the club on loan after a disastrous move to Manchester United. Sancho isn't expected to make an instant impact, but his strong relationship with Terzic gives the England international at least a chance of rediscovering his best form. If he can link up with old friends like Julian Brandt and Marco Reus effectively, this move could prove to be a really smart piece of business. Dortmund aren't usually to be trusted on the road, but Darmstadt are rock-bottom, and I think Dortmund can overwhelm them. The Lilies have the worst defensive record in the division, having leaked 41 goals in 16 games, and they have lost ten of their 16 matches, including four of the last five at home. I'll back Dortmund -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at [1.86]. Back Borussia Dortmund -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at [1.86] Bet now Now read our AFCON preview here!", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/serhou guirassy 1280.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/serhou guirassy 1280.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/serhou guirassy 1280.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Kevin Hatchard", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin_hatchard" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/serhou guirassy 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/serhou guirassy 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/serhou guirassy 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/serhou guirassy 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy is away at the African Cup of Nations </figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Bundesliga%20Tips%3A%20Stuttgart%20to%20slip%20up%20without%20Serhou&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---stuttgart-to-slip-up-without-serhou-110124-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---stuttgart-to-slip-up-without-serhou-110124-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---stuttgart-to-slip-up-without-serhou-110124-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---stuttgart-to-slip-up-without-serhou-110124-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---stuttgart-to-slip-up-without-serhou-110124-140.html&text=Bundesliga%20Tips%3A%20Stuttgart%20to%20slip%20up%20without%20Serhou" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The Bundesliga is back after a long winter break, and after jetting off on holiday, world feed commentator Kevin Hatchard has returned with another trio of picks.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222661175"><strong>Stuttgart without their top scorer</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D47973,30246,63151226%26bsmId%3D924.387719462,924.387719463,924.389798746"><strong>Bayern's return should be goal-filled</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222668252"><strong>Sancho and Dortmund can pick up a win</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/sports-uk-free-acca?utm_medium=Display&utm_source=18057&utm_campaign=126952&utm_content=5423216&utm_ad=3350485_30899393&rfr=2573"><strong>Free acca this weekend with Betfair!</strong></a></h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>VfB to have a tough start to 2024</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222661175"><strong>Borussia Mönchengladbach v Stuttgart</strong></a><br><strong>Sunday 14 January, 16:30</strong><br><strong>Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>Stuttgart have been one of this season's big success stories. They avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth last term, but this season they have already surpassed their points tally from the last campaign. Coach Sebastian Hoeness has bedded down a thrilling style of play, and he has got the best out of a whole host of players.</p><p>Star striker Serhou Guirassy has led the charge with a mind-boggling 17 goals from 14 games, but he has an excellent supporting cast. Denis Undav, Silas and Chris Führich have all contributed goals, Atakan Karazor and Angelo Stiller have steadied the ship in midfield, Waldemar Anton has been a great defensive leader, and on-loan Bayern keeper Alexander Nübel is rebuilding his reputation with a series of solid displays.</p><p>However, I do think third-placed VfB are too short to win at Gladbach here, as they are priced at just shy of evens in the Match Odds market. Guirassy is away at AFCON with Guinea, Stuttgart have lost two of their last three on the road, and Gladbach have put together a seven-match unbeaten run at home in league and cup. Gerardo Seoane's side are still a bit flaky, but they have finally found some consistency in front of their own fans. I'll <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222661175"><strong>lay</strong></a> the visitors.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Lay Stuttgart at <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.96</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222661175" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><strong>Bundesliga to come back with a bang</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D47973,30246,63151226%26bsmId%3D924.387719462,924.387719463,924.389798746"><strong>Bayern Munich v Hoffenheim</strong></a><br><strong>Friday 12 January, 19:30</strong><br><strong>Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>Bayern are used to being asked to feature in the first Bundesliga match of a new calendar year, but they aren't quite as familiar with starting a new year playing catch-up in the title race. Bayer Leverkusen are four points clear of the record champions, although it's worth considering that Bayern have a game in hand at home to struggling Union Berlin.</p><p>It's set to be an incredibly emotional evening in Munich, as Bayern mark the passing of the legendary Franz Beckenbauer. Der Kaiser was arguably Germany's greatest ever footballer, and he helped shape the modern Bayern as a player, a coach and later as a club president. There's an argument to say that without his influence, Bayern wouldn't be the dominant force they now are.</p><p>Bayern could hand a debut to a fresh face against Hoffenheim, now that Eric Dier has linked up with his good friend and former Tottenham teammate Harry Kane. Dier can play in a number of roles, and he bolsters a thin Bayern squad that is missing key performers in defence.</p><p>Noussair Mazraoui is at AFCON, while Minjae Kim is at the Asian Cup with South Korea, so Konrad Laimer is expected to come in at right-back and Matthijs de Ligt should partner Dayot Upamecano at centre-back.</p><p>Hoffenheim have been excellent away from home this season, winning five of their eight road matches in the top flight. They have scored in all eight of those games, and they have actually found the net in their last 20 Bundesliga outings. With Andrej Kramaric, Wout Weghorst and Maximilian Beier, TSG have genuine firepower this season.</p><p>I think Hoffenheim can score here, so I'll back BTTS, Over 2.5 Goals and Over 7.5 Corners at a combined price of <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.08</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> on the <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D47973,30246,63151226%26bsmId%3D924.387719462,924.387719463,924.389798746"><strong>Bet Builder.</strong></a> Bayern have conceded a goal in eight of their 15 league games this term, and both teams' games in the league average around nine corners, so we're not asking a lot for them to produce eight between them.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back BTTS, Over 2.5 Goals and Over 7.5 Corners at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.08</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D47973,30246,63151226%26bsmId%3D924.387719462,924.387719463,924.389798746" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><strong>BVB hope winter changes can spark revival</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222668252"><strong>Darmstadt v Borussia Dortmund</strong></a><br><strong>Saturday 13 January, 17:30</strong><br><strong>Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>After a dismal end to 2023 in the Bundesliga, with three points collected from the final four games, Borussia Dortmund had a big decision to make about the future of coach Edin Terzic. With BVB 15 points off top spot, a change at the top was certainly justified, but after a meeting of the big bosses, Terzic has been reprieved.</p><p>Dortmund have dug into their past on and off the field in a bid to get the domestic season going. Former Dortmund stars Nuri Sahin and Sven Bender have come in as Terzic's assistants, while Jadon Sancho has returned to the club on loan after a disastrous move to Manchester United.</p><p>Sancho isn't expected to make an instant impact, but his strong relationship with Terzic gives the England international at least a chance of rediscovering his best form. If he can link up with old friends like Julian Brandt and Marco Reus effectively, this move could prove to be a really smart piece of business.</p><p>Dortmund aren't usually to be trusted on the road, but Darmstadt are rock-bottom, and I think Dortmund can overwhelm them. The Lilies have the worst defensive record in the division, having leaked 41 goals in 16 games, and they have lost ten of their 16 matches, including four of the last five at home.</p><p>I'll back Dortmund -1.0 on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222668252"><strong>Asian Handicap</strong></a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.86</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Borussia Dortmund -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.86</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222668252" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/african-cup-of-nations/africa-cup-of-nations-tips-outright-winner-top-goalscorer-bets-100124-164.html"><strong>Now read our AFCON preview here!</strong></a></h3></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222661175">Lay Stuttgart at <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.96</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b></a></strong><p><strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D47973,30246,63151226%26bsmId%3D924.387719462,924.387719463,924.389798746">Back BTTS, Over 2.5 Goals and Over 7.45 Corners at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.08</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b></a></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222668252">Back Borussia Dortmund -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.86</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></a></strong></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>2023-24 KEVIN HATCHARD BUNDESLIGA P/L</h2> <p>Points Staked: 51 Points Returned: 48.44 P/L: -2.56 points</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!</h2> <p>New customers who sign up <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">here</a>, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.222661175" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>German Bundesliga: Mgladbach v Stuttgart (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Sunday 14 January, 4.30pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Mgladbach</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mgladbach" data-market_id="1.222661175" data-price="3.55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="84649">3.55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mgladbach" data-market_id="1.222661175" data-price="3.7" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="84649">3.7</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stuttgart</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stuttgart" data-market_id="1.222661175" data-price="2.02" data-side="back" data-selection_id="44519">2.02</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Stuttgart" data-market_id="1.222661175" data-price="2.04" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="44519">2.04</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.222661175" data-price="4.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">4.2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.222661175" data-price="4.4" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">4.4</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---stuttgart-to-slip-up-without-serhou-110124-140.html%23gobet-1.222661175">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---stuttgart-to-slip-up-without-serhou-110124-140.html%23gobet-1.222661175&rfr=977214">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Bundesliga%20Tips%3A%20Stuttgart%20to%20slip%20up%20without%20Serhou&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---stuttgart-to-slip-up-without-serhou-110124-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---stuttgart-to-slip-up-without-serhou-110124-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---stuttgart-to-slip-up-without-serhou-110124-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---stuttgart-to-slip-up-without-serhou-110124-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fgerman-football%2Fbundesliga-tips---stuttgart-to-slip-up-without-serhou-110124-140.html&text=Bundesliga%20Tips%3A%20Stuttgart%20to%20slip%20up%20without%20Serhou" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bundesliga-tips---bulls-stampede-should-be-fun-301123-140.html">Bundesliga Tips: Bulls' stampede should be fun </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Marco Rose RB Leipzig.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Marco%20Rose%20RB%20Leipzig.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/saturday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-cheat-sheet-premier-league-and-more-241123-204.html">Saturday Football Tips and Predictions Betfair Cheat Sheet: Premier League and more</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/07/Pep Guardiola smiling-thumb-1280x720-193866.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2023/07/Pep%20Guardiola%20smiling-thumb-1280x720-193866.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-fc-koln-v-bayern-munich-best-bets-back-kane-sane-231123-840.html">FC Koln v Bayern Munich: Koln pain via King Kane</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Harry Kane Bayern Munich November 2023.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Harry%20Kane%20Bayern%20Munich%20November%202023.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/burnley-v-luton-tips-back-both-teams-to-score-at-turf-moor-100124-766.html">Burnley v Luton: Back Both Teams To Score at Turf Moor</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/dimitar-berbatov-exclusive-spurs-have-been-calculated-with-timo-werner-signing-110124-838.html">Dimitar Berbatov Exclusive: Spurs have been calculated with Timo Werner signing</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bundesliga-tips---stuttgart-to-slip-up-without-serhou-110124-140.html">Bundesliga Tips: Stuttgart to slip up without Serhou</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-four-tempting-weekend-bets-from-8-11-to-12-1-110124-718.html">Premier League Tipsheet: Four tempting weekend bets from 8/11 to 12/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/la-liga-predictions-and-tips-athletic-and-real-sociedad-to-neutralise-each-other-in-basque-derby-110124-1260.html">La Liga Tips: Athletic and Real Sociedad to neutralise each other in Basque derby</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-five-best-bets-including-9-1-tip-and-10-1-bet-builder-110124-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: Five best bets including 9/1 tip and 8/1 Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">More German Bundesliga</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fantasy-premier-league/">Fantasy Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer Odds & News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/african-cup-of-nations/">Africa Cup of Nations</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">Internationals</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/">Football Betting Masterclass</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1705003747" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER
Join Now
- Open an Account Using Promo Code
ZBHC01
Bet
- Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook
Get
- £/€20 in Free Bets
T&Cs apply
GET STARTED
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Football
German Bundesliga
Bundesliga Tips: Stuttgart to slip up without Serhou
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
NFL
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Menu
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket