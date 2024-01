VfB to have a tough start to 2024

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Stuttgart

Sunday 14 January, 16:30

Stuttgart have been one of this season's big success stories. They avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth last term, but this season they have already surpassed their points tally from the last campaign. Coach Sebastian Hoeness has bedded down a thrilling style of play, and he has got the best out of a whole host of players.

Star striker Serhou Guirassy has led the charge with a mind-boggling 17 goals from 14 games, but he has an excellent supporting cast. Denis Undav, Silas and Chris Führich have all contributed goals, Atakan Karazor and Angelo Stiller have steadied the ship in midfield, Waldemar Anton has been a great defensive leader, and on-loan Bayern keeper Alexander Nübel is rebuilding his reputation with a series of solid displays.

However, I do think third-placed VfB are too short to win at Gladbach here, as they are priced at just shy of evens in the Match Odds market. Guirassy is away at AFCON with Guinea, Stuttgart have lost two of their last three on the road, and Gladbach have put together a seven-match unbeaten run at home in league and cup. Gerardo Seoane's side are still a bit flaky, but they have finally found some consistency in front of their own fans. I'll lay the visitors.

Bundesliga to come back with a bang

Bayern Munich v Hoffenheim

Friday 12 January, 19:30

Bayern are used to being asked to feature in the first Bundesliga match of a new calendar year, but they aren't quite as familiar with starting a new year playing catch-up in the title race. Bayer Leverkusen are four points clear of the record champions, although it's worth considering that Bayern have a game in hand at home to struggling Union Berlin.

It's set to be an incredibly emotional evening in Munich, as Bayern mark the passing of the legendary Franz Beckenbauer. Der Kaiser was arguably Germany's greatest ever footballer, and he helped shape the modern Bayern as a player, a coach and later as a club president. There's an argument to say that without his influence, Bayern wouldn't be the dominant force they now are.

Bayern could hand a debut to a fresh face against Hoffenheim, now that Eric Dier has linked up with his good friend and former Tottenham teammate Harry Kane. Dier can play in a number of roles, and he bolsters a thin Bayern squad that is missing key performers in defence.

Noussair Mazraoui is at AFCON, while Minjae Kim is at the Asian Cup with South Korea, so Konrad Laimer is expected to come in at right-back and Matthijs de Ligt should partner Dayot Upamecano at centre-back.

Hoffenheim have been excellent away from home this season, winning five of their eight road matches in the top flight. They have scored in all eight of those games, and they have actually found the net in their last 20 Bundesliga outings. With Andrej Kramaric, Wout Weghorst and Maximilian Beier, TSG have genuine firepower this season.

I think Hoffenheim can score here, so I'll back BTTS, Over 2.5 Goals and Over 7.5 Corners at a combined price of 2.0811/10 on the Bet Builder. Bayern have conceded a goal in eight of their 15 league games this term, and both teams' games in the league average around nine corners, so we're not asking a lot for them to produce eight between them.

BVB hope winter changes can spark revival

Darmstadt v Borussia Dortmund

Saturday 13 January, 17:30

After a dismal end to 2023 in the Bundesliga, with three points collected from the final four games, Borussia Dortmund had a big decision to make about the future of coach Edin Terzic. With BVB 15 points off top spot, a change at the top was certainly justified, but after a meeting of the big bosses, Terzic has been reprieved.

Dortmund have dug into their past on and off the field in a bid to get the domestic season going. Former Dortmund stars Nuri Sahin and Sven Bender have come in as Terzic's assistants, while Jadon Sancho has returned to the club on loan after a disastrous move to Manchester United.

Sancho isn't expected to make an instant impact, but his strong relationship with Terzic gives the England international at least a chance of rediscovering his best form. If he can link up with old friends like Julian Brandt and Marco Reus effectively, this move could prove to be a really smart piece of business.

Dortmund aren't usually to be trusted on the road, but Darmstadt are rock-bottom, and I think Dortmund can overwhelm them. The Lilies have the worst defensive record in the division, having leaked 41 goals in 16 games, and they have lost ten of their 16 matches, including four of the last five at home.

I'll back Dortmund -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.865/6.