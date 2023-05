Nkunku to punish Freiburg again

Freiburg v RB Leipzig

Saturday 06 May, 14:30

For the second season running, Freiburg have had their dreams of DFB Pokal glory dashed by RB Leipzig. Last season it was in a nail-biting final in Berlin, courtesy of an agonising penalty shoot-out. This season was more clear-cut, as Die Roten Bullen trampled Freiburg into the Europa Park turf in front of their own fans, completely dominating their semi-final in a 5-1 win.

Now Leipzig are looking to ruin Freiburg's Champions League qualification hopes too. Marco Rose's men are a place and two points behind Christian Streich's side in the race for fourth, and they have now won five of their last six competitive matches. They were 4-0 up at half-time in midweek, scoring with their first four shots on target, and Spanish superstar Dani Olmo was involved in all four of those first-half goals.

It was also no surprise to see Christopher Nkunku find the net. He's back in action after a muscle injury, and has scored in his last two games. The Frenchman - who appears to be joining Chelsea in the summer - has 14 league goals and 19 in all competitions. Given that he's scored in both competitive meetings with Freiburg this season, I think backing him to score again at 17/10 is reasonable.

Freiburg are no pushovers, and they have won their last three league matches, but the nature of Tuesday's defeat will leave scars, and I'm not sure they are set up to contain Nkunku, Olmo, Szoboszlai and the rest.

Back Christopher Nkunku to score @ 17/10

Hertha can survive a little longer

Hertha Berlin v Stuttgart

Saturday 06 May, 14:30

Hertha Berlin have been circling the Bundesliga plughole for years, and last term they only survived thanks to a nerve-shredding playoff victory over Hamburg. This term they are rock-bottom with four matchdays left, and they are six points adrift of safety. Defeat against Stuttgart this weekend, who are only out of the dropzone by virtue of goal difference, would leave them needing snookers to stay up.

Club legend Pal Dardai, who played hundreds of games for Hertha and has had several spells as coach, has fought this fire before. He kept the club up two seasons ago, and if they had retained his services, the story might be a little different. His first game back in charge was an abject 4-2 home loss against Werder Bremen, but the capital club were a little more competitive in last week's 2-0 loss at Bayern Munich.

Stuttgart lost a dramatic DFB Pokal semi-final on Wednesday, losing 3-2 to Eintracht Frankfurt, and it's quite a tight turnaround ahead of this Saturday showdown. New coach Sebastian Hoeness has revived the southern giants, collecting eight valuable points from his four games in charge.

However, I'm not entirely convinced by Stuttgart's revival. They have conceded ten goals across Hoeness' five competitive games in charge, and it's worth remembering that VfB have won just one of their last 25 away games in the Bundesliga.

You can back Hertha +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap here at 1.9210/11, so if the game is drawn you get a half-win, and a home victory nets you a pay-out at close to evens. Hertha have won four of their last ten at the Olympiastadion, and I think this is the game Dardai has been targeting since he arrived at the club.

Back Hertha Berlin +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap @ 1.92

Bayer to maintain momentum with derby win

Bayer Leverkusen v FC Köln

Friday 05 May, 19:30

This Rhineland derby pits a Bayer Leverkusen team that's chasing a Champions League spot against a Köln team that is probably only one positive result away from safety. Xabi Alonso's Bayer have catapulted themselves into the top-four conversation with a run of six wins and three draws, and they have also reached the semi-finals of the Europa League.

The return of Florian Wirtz from injury (he suffered serious knee damage against Köln last season) has provided a turbo boost for Die Werkself, and there's been an element of regression to the mean after a talented squad made an awful start to the campaign. However, it would be churlish to take too much credit away from Alonso, who has found the right balance between attack and defence.

Bayer aren't reliant on one single striker (usual star Patrik Schick only has three goals in 14 league appearances), and they have had plenty of attacking contributions across the squad. Moussa Diaby, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Adam Hlozek, Nadiem Amiri and Sardar Azmoun have all outscored Schick in the Bundesliga this term.

Köln will always be up for a derby under inspirational coach Steffen Baumgart, but they lost the reverse fixture 2-1, and they were thrashed 5-2 at their other local rivals Borussia Mönchengladbach in October. Koln have lost six of their last 11 on the road, and I think they'll come up short here.

We can use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Bayer to win, Over 1.5 Goals and Over 6.5 Corners at 2.245/4. There have been at least two goals in all but one of Bayer's home games in all competitions this term, and both Leverkusen (7.6) and Köln (9.7) have seen their games average well above the 6.5 corners line.