Tired Bayern to find derby tough going

Augsburg v Bayern Munich

Saturday 27 January, 14:30

It's been a tricky few days for Bayern Munich. Last weekend they were utterly abject against Werder Bremen, losing 1-0 at home to a side that hasn't shone at all this term. Combined with Bayer Leverkusen's extraordinary comeback win at RB Leipzig, that defeat for the champions left them seven points adrift in the title race.

Although Bayern cut that gap to four points by winning their game in hand against lowly Union Berlin, that 1-0 success on Wednesday was hardly inspiring, and it came at a physical cost. Centre-back Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Konrad Laimer picked up injuries, with Upamecano expected to be sidelined for weeks. With Min-Jae Kim still away at the Asian Cup with South Korea, Bayern are seriously short at centre-back.

After a punishing week, a trip to face an intense and in-form Augsburg isn't what the Bavarian giants need or want. FCA have been re-energised under Danish coach Jess Thorup, and they are currently ten points clear of the relegation zone. Augsburg only lost 1-0 at home to Leverkusen courtesy of a stoppage-time goal, and that's their only home defeat in the last five at the WWK Arena.

We can give Augsburg a +1.5 cushion on the Asian Handicap at 2.166/5, and that appeals. Only three of Bayern's last 15 away games in the Bundesliga have resulted in wins by a multiple-goal margin, and Bayern have lost on their last two league visits to Augsburg.

Wind can blow feeble Köln away

Wolfsburg v Köln

Saturday 27 January, 14:30

Things are looking rough for FC Köln, and last weekend's 4-0 hammering by Borussia Dortmund darkened the mood yet further in the Domstadt. The Billy Goats have amassed a pitiful 11 points and 11 goals from their 18 games so far, and the choice of former St. Pauli and Basel coach Timo Schultz feels like a risk. Previous coach Steffen Baumgart left because he felt his message was no longer turning things around, but Schultz has no track record ast this level.

To make matters worse, Köln are without a hosts of attacking players. Mark Uth, Luca Waldschmidt and Davie Selke are all injured, while Florian Kainz is struggling too. Things are unlikely to improve at Wolfsburg this weekend. The Wolves haven't done well results-wise, but there's a feeling that performances have been better than the modest points total of 21 suggests.

One constant has been the goalscoring threat posed by Wolfsburg striker Jonas Wind. The Danish international has scored nine of Wolfsburg's 22 goals, and even though he has slowed down after a lightning-fast start, he's still pushing hard for goals. Wind has had two goal attempts or more in nine of his last 11 games, and I expect him to get chances against a limited Köln side that's lacking confidence.

We can back Wind to score at 2.466/4, and I think that's an attractive price against a team that has conceded multiple goals in five of the last seven away games.

Leaders to thrive on derby day

Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Saturday 27 January, 17:30

If anyone was in any doubt as to Bayer Leverkusen's title-winning credentials, those doubts have perhaps been dampened by an extraordinary start to 2024. Bayer have won both of their matches with stoppage-time goals, and they twice came from behind in last weekend's 3-2 win at RB Leipzig. Even the cool and calm Xabi Alonso lost his composure when Piero Hincapie crashed in the winner, as a the Basque coach tried to race down the touchline before slipping on a patch of ice. Of course, he kept his balance (and his dignity), but the mask slipped for an instant to reveal the fire burning beneath.

Bayer are still unbeaten in all competitions this season, and in the league they have won all but one of their home matches. Six of those eight league wins at the BayArena have been by at least two goals. Even though star striker Victor Boniface is injured, Patrik Schick is a fine alternative (he recently scored a hat-trick against Bochum), and the signing of Betis forward Borja Iglesias beefs up the forward line.

Gladbach were swept aside 3-0 by Bayer in the reverse fixture, and they are a whopping 28 points behind their Rhineland rivals. Gerardo Seoane's side have won just five of their 18 matches in the Bundesliga, and they have taken just a point across their last five top-flight away games.

Bayer are a level or two above the Foals right now, and I'm happy to back them -1.5 & -2.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.910/11. If Bayer win by two goals we get a half-win, but if they win by more we get a full pay-out.