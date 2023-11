Leipzig can bounce back with lively win

RB Leipzig v Heidenheim

Saturday 02 December, 14:30

It's been a tough spell for RB Leipzig. Last Saturday in the Bundesliga they manufactured plenty of chances to win at Wolfsburg, but incredibly ended up losing 2-1 in a game they dominated. They lost their long-held grip on the DFB Pokal at the same venue just a few weeks ago, and in midweek, Die Roten Bullen went 2-0 up at Manchester City, but ended up losing 3-2. Overall, Marco Rose's Leipzig have won five and lost four of their last nine games in all competitions, and if you go back a bit further they've won five out of 12.

This serious wobble has seen RBL drop to fifth in the standings, and they are already nine points behind Bayern and a massive 11 adrift of the surprise title-race leaders Bayer Leverkusen. That said, I believe the Saxony side can rebound against Heidenheim this weekend. Leipzig have won their last three games at the Red Bull Arena across the league and the Champions League, and if you go back further they have won 22 of their last 30 home matches in all competitions.

Heidenheim are attacking the task of staying up with aggression and commitment to attacking play. They have only failed to score in three of their 12 matches so far, and they put two past Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park and another two past Bayern at the Allianz Arena. Frank Schmidt's side have bashed in 17 goals in 12 outings in the top flight, but they have also conceded 26, which gives them one of the worst defensive records in the division.

I think Heidenheim will give this a real go, but I expect Leipzig to have too much firepower for them. On that basis, the price of 13/102.30 for Leipzig to win and both teams to score on thre Sportsbook seems more than fair. Leipzig have managed just one clean sheet in their last nine games, and three in the last 15.

Lightning Leroy to make his mark

Bayern Munich v Union Berlin

Saturday 02 December, 14:30

In a remarkable turn of events, Bayern Munich actually failed to score in a game in midweek, as a determined Copenhagen clung on for a goalless draw to boost their Champions League qualification hopes. Indeed, had Manuel Neuer not made a stunning late double save, it could've been a rare home defeat for the Rekordmeister. That said, Bayern did shuffle their pack a bit, although Harry Kane started in attack.

I don't expect Bayern to draw another blank against an Union Berlin side that has lost nine of its last ten league matches. New coach Nenad Bjelica, a slightly left-field appointment, started his tenure with a 1-1 draw at Braga. That might seem a decent result, but Union really needed to win, and they played most of the game against ten men and led 1-0 going into the second half.

Although they ended their long run of league defeats last weekend against Augsburg, this Union side are still low on confidence, and I can't see them containing Bayern. The excellent Leroy Sané was rested in midweek (he came on as a second-half sub), and I'll back him to score here at evens.

The German international already has eight league goals (level with his best ever tally), and he did everything but score in last weekend's 1-0 win at Köln. As long as he's still getting into good scoring positions, if happy to keep backing him to be involved in goals. Bayern have scored a mind-boggling 59 goals in all competitions, and I think they'll make plenty of chances here.

Stellar Swabians to win again

Stuttgart v Werder Bremen

Saturday 02 December, 17:30

After several stressful seasons battling the drop, this campaign is the gift that keeps on giving for Stuttgart supporters. Last weekend's 2-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt (who hadn't lost at home in the league for over a year), left VfB in third spot, just seven points off top spot. They are three points ahead of Borussia Dortmund (who they beat 2-1 recently), and four clear of RB Leipzig.

Star striker Serhou Guirassy has led the way with 15 goals, but other players have chipped in too. Guirassy was only on the bench in Frankfurt, and his understudy Denis Undav bagged a match-winning brace. The on-loan Brighton forward has seven league goals in just nine appearances. With wingers Chris Führich and Silas also chipping in with goals and assists, the Stuttgart attack is very dangerous indeed, with 31 goals banged in across the first 12 matchdays.

Werder Bremen are conceding just over two goals per game, and they have lost seven of their last eight on the road in the top flight. They haven't kept a clean sheet away from home since a 2-0 win at Stuttgart in February, but Stuttgart are a very different team these days. In their last home game, VfB absolutely wiped the floor with Dortmund, and I think they'll overwhelm Werder here.

Let's back Stuttgart to win, Over 2.5 Goals and Over 6.5 Corners at 2.245/4 on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder. Nine of Werder's 12 league games have featured three goals or more, as have ten of Stuttgart's 12. Both teams' league matches this season average above eight corners.

