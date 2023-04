Dortmund desperate for ray of hope

Borussia Dortmund v Union Berlin

Saturday 08 April, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

It's been a grim few days for Borussia Dortmund. They were so hopeful that things would be different this season, that the mental fragility that has dogged them in recent seasons would be a thing of the past. However, they crumbled horribly in Der Klassiker, losing 4-2 at Bayern thanks to an error-strewn performance.

That loss saw them knocked off top spot in the Bundesliga by Bayern, and then they gave an even worse performance in Wednesday's 2-0 DFB Pokal quarter-final defeat at RB Leipzig. Edin Terzic's men were second-best from the first whistle to the last, and didn't have a shot on target until stoppage time.

However, the season is still salvageable. BVB are just two points behind Bayern in the title race with eight matchdays left, and I think they can return to winning ways with a statement victory against an Union Berlin team that is just two points behind them in the standings.

Union have done superbly to stay in the meisterschale mix for this long, but this is exactly the kind of game they struggle in. They were swept aside 3-0 at Bayern a few weeks ago, and in the DFB Pokal they conceded twice in the first 12 minutes at Eintracht Frankurt, and never recovered in a 2-0 defeat.

The capital club have lost three of their last four away games in all competitions, failing to score in all of those defeats, and their record at Dortmund is poor. Since coming into the Bundesliga, Urs Fischer's team have lost 5-0, 2-0 and 4-2 at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund have won their last seven Bundesliga home matches, and I think they'll extend that streak. We can back them -1.0 on the Asian Handicap here at 2.0621/20, and that seems a sensible play.

Back Borussia Dortmund -1.0 on the Asian Handicap v Union Berlin @ 2.06

Augsburg to pile on pain for Billy Goats

Augsburg v Köln

Saturday 08 April, 14:30

These are worrying times for FC Köln. The club has been slapped with a transfer ban for allegedly pressuring a young player to break their contract, and on the pitch things have stagnated. The Rhineland outfit have won just one of their last ten league games, and after finishing seventh last term they are in danger of the drop.

Köln are particularly struggling on the road, with just four points collected from the last ten away games, and things won't get easier at Augsburg. The Swabians were desperately close to winning at Wolfsburg last weekend, and on home soil they have taken 13 points from the last five games. Germany striker Mergim Berisha has netted nine league goals, including six in his last ten top-flight appearances, while Köln don't have a striker who has scored more than five league goals all season.

If we back Augsburg +0 &+0.5 on the Asian Handicap here at 1.84/5, we'll get a full pay-out if the hosts win, but still make profit even if they draw.

Back Augsburg +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap v Koln @ 1.8

Stuttgart face tough test

Bochum v Stuttgart

Sunday 09 April, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

Stuttgart have been crowned as champions of Germany as recently as 2007, but in general the 21st century has been a tough one for the southern giants. VfB have been relegated twice since the turn of the millennium, quite something for a club that's only spent four seasons outside the top flight in the entire Bundesliga era.

This season the spectre of demotion looms large again for Stuttgart. They are bottom of the table, with just four wins all season. The hiring of renowned firefighter Bruno Labbadia in the winter break was ultimately a failure, as he managed just one win, and one wonders what would have happened if the club had just kept faith with the coach who they started the season with, Pellegrino Matarazzo. Ironically, Matarazzo has just secured back-to-back wins with Hoffenheim, pushing Stuttgart further into the mud.

Stuttgart have turned to former Hoffenheim boss Sebastian Hoeness, and his first game in charge was a nervy 1-0 cup win at Nurnberg. Hoeness is a talented coach, but he doesn't have much experience of fighting relegation battles, and his appointment feels like a significant risk by a club that seems to lack a coherent strategy.

Sunday's opponents Bochum have managed to clamber clear of the dropzone with excellent recent wins over Köln and RB Leipzig, and last weekend's creditable draw at Eintracht Frankfurt further boosted their confidence. At home, Thomas Letsch's side have won six of their last eight in the league, and I can't understand why they would be outsiders against a Stuttgart team that hasn't won a league game on the road for over a year.

The Match Odds market looks wrong to me, so I'll back the hosts Draw No Bet at 2.3211/8.