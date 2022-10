Managerless Stuttgart in deep relegation trouble

Top meets bottom as Union visit Bochum

Hapless Schalke under pressure at Hertha



Moukoko to run riot

Borussia Dortmund v Stuttgart

Saturday 22 October, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Borussia Dortmund have changed coaches, changed players and changed tactics over the last few years, but the same old problems remain. They are capable of playing magnificent attacking football, but they switch off defensively all too easily, and the intensity you require to consistently win games at the top level can't be relied upon. Individual errors happen all too regularly, and although this isn't exactly forensic analysis, they don't always have the stomach for the fight. Their recent defeats at Köln and Union Berlin sounded the alarm bells, and coach Edin Terzic (who is a boyhood Dortmund fan) has bemoaned the lack of consistency and application.

However, it's not all bad. Teenage titan Jude Bellingham came on as a sub in midweek and helped the team secure a 2-0 win at second-tier Hannover in the DFB Pokal. Only a goalkeeping masterclass from Gregor Kobel was preserving BVB's 1-0 lead before Bellingham won a penalty which he then smashed home. The 19-year-old is the de facto leader of the group, although captain Marco Reus and vice-captain Mats Hummels have also been publicly critical of the team's shortcomings.

Another plus is the form of 17-year-old forward Youssoufa Moukoko, who is out of contract in the summer. The German youth international was already the youngest scorer in Bundesliga history, and this term he has become the youngest ever scorer in the Revierderby v Schalke and the Klassiker v Bayern. He forced an own goal in Hannover on Wednesday, and he is rightly ahead of Anthony Modeste in the Dortmund pecking order.

Stuttgart got their first league win of the campaign at the weekend, as they beat hapless Bochum 4-1. That result came after the dismissal of the popular American Pellegrino Matarazzo, who took VfB into the league and kept them there, but was eventually brought down by the limitations of his squad. Stuttgart have been linked with a move for Jess Thorup, who recently left Copenhagen after overseeing an appalling start to their Danish Superliga title defence.

Stuttgart have conceded ten goals in their last five Bundesliga matches, and I can't see them keeping a clean sheet against a Dortmund side that has scored in 39 straight Bundesliga home games, a club record. Moukoko is priced at an attractive 2.6413/8 in the To Score market, so if he starts (keep an eye on the team news), get behind him.

Keep it simple and back the leaders

Bochum v Union Berlin

Sunday 23 October, 14:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

Union Berlin strengthened their position at the top of the Bundesliga on Sunday, as they dismissed Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in Köpenick. Janik Haberer scored twice in the first quarter of the game, and some fine goalkeeping from Frederik Ronnow kept the Ruhr giants at bay. The capital club are now four points clear at the top, having won seven and lost just one of their opening ten games in the league.

Bochum scraped past third-tier side Elversberg on Tuesday in the DFB Pokal, and they were thrashed by Stuttgart in the league last weekend. Thomas Letsch's team are bottom of the table, and have the worst defensive record in the division. Letsch is well respected for his work with Vitesse in the Netherlands, but I believe he has the worst squad in the league at his disposal. That is underlined by the fact that Bochum are bottom of the Expected Points table as well as the actual one.

Union are 1.9210/11 to win this, and although I accept they aren't as strong on the road as they are at home, they have won six of their last eight Bundesliga away games. Fundamentally, they are better than Bochum player for player, and they are better coached by the outstanding Urs Fischer. I'm backing the visitors to take three points, not least because they have all of their key players fit and available at time of writing.

Dodi's chances far from extinct

Hertha Berlin v Schalke

Sunday 23 October, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

The inevitable happened at Schalke on Wednesday, as they fired hapless coach Frank Kramer after heavy defeats against Hoffenheim in league and cup. They lost 3-0 at home to the Sinsheim side in the league, and were then thrashed 5-1 in the cup by the same opponents. To make it sting further, Hoffenheim are coached by former Schalke boss Andre Breitenreiter, who was sacked after just one season for the heinous crime of only finishing fifth in the Bundesliga. Schalke would be thrilled with that kind of performance these days.

At time of writing, a formal successor hasn't been appointed, and there is now enormous pressure on sporting director Rouven Schroeder. Whoever takes charge will inherit a weak squad with some glaring problems, a side that simply lacked fight in the cup this week, so much so that a baffled and wounded Kramer was close to tears in his post-match press conference.

Hertha Berlin are only two points better off than Schalke, but for once they seem to be heading in the right direction. Coach Sandro Schwarz has given the side structure, and they have only actually lost four of their first ten games. Hertha came very close to pulling off an amazing comeback in Leipzig last weekend - they reduced a 3-0 deficit to 3-2, and striker Wilfried Kanga struck a post late on.

The front three have been playing well without reward, and I'm happy to back Dodi Lukebakio to get a goal or an assist on the Sportsbook at 2.255/4. He has five goals and an assist in the league, and has a respectable figure of 3.11 Shot Creating Actions per 90.