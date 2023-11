Bayern humiliated by third-tier side in cup

Since Thomas Tuchel picked up the reins at Bayern, the team has struggled to really put his tactical vision into practice. They barely got over the line in the race for the title last season, as a combination of Jamal Musiala's 89th-minute winner at Köln on the final day and Borussia Dortmund's meltdown against Mainz saw the meisterschale stay in Bayern's hands.

This season, it would be easy to look at Bayern's 100% Champions League record and their unbeaten sequence in the league and think all is well, but the team has looked defensively vulnerable all season because of a lack of depth at centre-back and right-back, and the failure to acquire the top-level defensive midfielder that Tuchel was desperate for is causing a real problem.

Although Wednesday's disastrous DFB Pokal exit at third-tier Saarbrücken was a result no-one realistically saw coming, a bump in the road of some sort had been on the cards for a while.

In Istanbul against Galatasaray, Bayern had given up a host of chances before eventually winning 3-1 after the Turkish champions had run out of puff. Even in last weekend's 8-0 win over Darmstadt, the newly promoted side had several great chances at 0-0.

Some stellar attacking play has papered over the cracks. Harry Kane has been the world-class striker Bayern hoped he would be after making him their record signing.

The England captain has delivered 12 goals in his first nine Bundesliga matches, including two hat-tricks. Against Darmstadt, Kane scored from his own half, an iconic goal that was right up there with the best of Robert Lewandowski's work as a Bayern goal-getter.

Leroy Sané is playing some of the most sparkling football of his career. The German international already has eight league goals, level with his best ever season tally in the Bundesliga, and he has been coming up with assists and defensive interventions too.

Bayern have to deal with a host of absences and fitness issues ahead of this game. Joshua Kimmich is suspended after his dismissal against Darmstadt. Matthijs de Ligt is a major doubt after injuring his knee in midweek, so Dayot Upamecano might have to be rushed back after a muscle injury. Leon Goretzka has only just returned after a broken hand, Serge Gnabry has only just recovered from a broken arm.

Dortmund managed to hold Bayern to a 2-2 draw in this fixture last season, and they haven't lost a home game in any competition since last August. That's a run of 25 competitive home games without defeat, and they have won 20 of those.

They edged out a good Hoffenheim side 1-0 at Signal Iduna Park in the DFB Pokal in midweek, and showed admirable grit last weekend as they fought back from 2-0 and 3-2 down away to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Julian Brandt has been excellent this season - he has delivered a goal or an assist in each of his last eight Bundesliga games - and with Donyell Malen and Niclas Füllkrug there is a mix of speed and strength in attack. Veterans Mats Hummels and Marco Reus have really stepped up this term, and this feels like a Dortmuind side ready to go toe-to-toe with Bayern.

Thomas Tuchel has never won an away game at Borussia Dortmund with either Mainz or PSG, and I don't think he's about to start now. Lay Bayern at 1.865/6.

Go for goals in Cologne and Heidenheim

Elsewhere this weekend I'm going for an Over 2.5 Goals double involving the Saturday game between Köln v Augsburg and the Sunday clash between Heidenheim and high-flying Stuttgart.

Augsburg have won their first two games under new coach Jess Thorup, beating Heidenheim 5-2 and Wolfsburg 3-2. It means eight of Augsburg's nine league games this term have featured at least three goals, and that's true of six of Köln's nine top-flight outings. They lost 6-0 at RB Leipzig last weekend, and then went down 3-2 at lower-league Kaiserslautern in the DFB Pokal.

Stuttgart are without injured striker Sehrou Guirassy, but they have still rattled in plenty of goals from elsewhere, and eight of their nine in the league have featured at least three goals. Heidenheim are a swashbuckling side, and six of their nine matches in their first ever top-flight season have seen an Over 25 Goals bet land.

Doubling up Over 2.5 Goals in both games comes out at 2.3211/8 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

