With the Premier League being in the middle of a winter break that sees 10 teams play whilst the other 10 get a week off, I'm looking to Germany for my football fix on Saturday.

Make no mistake, Leipzig vs Leverkusen is a huge game, and one that oozes quality when you take a deeper look at the two sides.

It's first against fourth, and as the Bundesliga reaches its halfway point, Leverkusen are still unbeaten.

A win here would be hugely important as they look to stay clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the pile, but there's no doubt that Leipzig are a stern test.

It's live on Sky Sports, and I'm all over it with a Bet Builder.

Leg 1: Both Teams to Score

If the reverse fixture back in August for matchweek one of the Bundesliga is anything to go by, then we're in for an absolute treat here.

Not much has changed since Leverkusen's 3-2 win over Saturday's hosts Leipzig, with both sides still scoring for fun, and with Xabi Alonso's men still unbeaten.

To put it simply, I struggle to see how these two keep each other out, especially with that score in mind. Leverkusen have netted in every game they've played this season, whereas Leipizg have scored in 14 out of 17.

But, there's something working in favour of the hosts here, and that's the notable absence of both Edmond Tapsoba and Odillon Koussonou at the back for the league leaders.

The pair are both away at the African Cup of Nations, and so Leverkusen will be without two key centre backs here.

These two sides have scored a combined 85 goals between them this campaign, and such lethal attacking output should see both find the net again on Saturday.

Leg 2: Lois Openda to Score or Assist

Lois Openda has been in scintillating form for Leipzig this season since his summer move from lens, and with Leverkusen's centre back absentees taken into account, he could well be the star turn this weekend.

The Belgian already has 11 goals and four assists to his name this campaign, and actually grabbed a goal when these two faced off back in August.

Goals against the likes of Bayern, Stuttgart, and Manchester City really shows you the sort of player we're dealing with here. He's a threat to any side, and his alarmingly high 2.14 shots on target per 90 means that chances aplenty will fall to him.

Now, Leverkusen have struggled for clean sheets against the stronger sides in the league, having shipped two goals to Bayern, and one against both Dortmund and Stuttgart. And of course, Openda has already done the business against them.

A makeshift backline won't make things easier for them, and Openda will capitalise.

Leg 3: Leverkusen 4+ Shots on Target

Now, just because I see Openda as a difference maker doesn't mean to say that Leverkusen won't have their chances as well.

In fact, I think they'll have plenty, and despite the obvious lack of options at the back, their last game against Augsburg highlights how dangerous they truly are.

They amassed 76% possession, 24 shots, and six shots on target in that game, and that's been a bit of a trend over the last few months.

Alonso's side average 6.82 shots on target per game, and what makes for even better reading, is the fact that they've managed four or more shots on target in all but one league game this season, including seven against Leipzig on matchday one.

In the absence of top scorer Victor Boniface, no doubt the charge will be led by Patrik Shick and Florian Wirtz, with the pair combining for 2.94 shots on target per 90.

But, with Frimpong and Grimaldo providing a serious threat and a further 1.73 shots on target per 90, it's clear that the Bundesliga leaders will be peppering the Leipzig goal from across the pitch.

Leg 4: Leverkusen 4+ Corners

To put it simply, Leverkusen are a corner machine, and regardless of how good their opponents may be, they're a side that I would expect to win plenty throughout any game.

As it stands, the league leaders average 6.88 corners per game, having won four or more in 14 of their 17 league outings.

It's a selection that's landed in their last seven games, and they even managed 12 corners in their most recent fixture against Augsburg.

That comes as no surprise given their shape. The likes of Grimaldo and Frimpong are afforded acres of space at wingback, and their combined 5.28 dribbles per 90 shows that they're actively looking to create chances out wide, and force corners by getting in behind the defence.

As for Leipzig, they don't concede too many corners, but Frankfurt did manage to accumulate four when away at Leipzig just a week ago.

This is another selection that landed earlier this season, and I see it happening again.

