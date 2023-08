Super Cup in Germany should bring us goals

Football is well and truly back. The football league is in full swing, the Premier League makes its welcome return this weekend, and leagues around Europe are getting underway.

Despite all that, there's one game that stands tall above the rest this weekend, one that oozes quality, and one that's bound to excite. For me, that game is the German Super Cup, contested by Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich, and Marco Rose's RB Leipzig.

Some may be expecting a drab or cagey affair in what is essentially still a pre-season friendly. But, that's unlikely to be the case. These two don't do cagey, and I'm expecting fireworks as they prepare for the start of the Bundesliga season.

With all that said, this looks like a cracking game for a Bet Builder.

Leg 1: Over 2.5 Goals

German football is in an incredibly competitive state right now, and goals are very much on the cards when any two sides step onto the pitch.

Bayern and Leipzig are no exception to that rule, and I fully expect goals aplenty when they face off on Saturday evening.

3.82 and 3.09 average match goals respectively makes for good reading, but it's their recent head-to-head record that piques my interest more than anything else.

Four of the last five meetings between the pair have seen at least three goals, and they've seen an average of 4.80 match goals across their last five encounters.

The real kicker here? Last year's German Super cup finished 5-3 to Bayern, highlighting that the pair will more than likely go all out.

Leg 2: Benjamin Henrichs to be carded

Leipzig fullback Benjamin Henrichs is certainly no stranger to a card, and he stands out as the pick of the bunch to fall afoul of the referee in the Super Cup.

Eight cards in the 2022/23 campaign made him Leipzig's joint most-carded player last season, and given his naturally aggressive playstyle, I can't see that changing.

His last start against Bayern, conveniently in last year's edition of the Super Cup, saw him commit two fouls. And, prior to that Henrichs was booked just two minutes after coming on against Saturday's opponents in the 2021/22 season.

Whether he lines up at left back or right back on Saturday, he's undoubtedly in trouble. The likes of Musiala, Coman, and Sane all draw their fair share of fouls in forward areas, 1.76, 1.34, and 1.03 per 90 to be specific.

And, if lining up on the right of the backline, Henrich's more natural side, then he'll also have the marauding runs of Alphonso Davies to deal with, with the Canadian fouled 1.15 times per 90 himself.

Henrich's 1.52 fouls per 90 from last season would suggest that all of these are potential nightmare matchups, and a card is certainly a possibility here.

Leg 3: Over 7.5 Corners

With longer periods of added time seemingly a universal change to the rules, corners become a much more attractive proposition. With more time comes more chances for those corners to come in, and I can see them stacking up on Saturday night.

The attacking nature of the clashes between Bayern and Leipzig suits a corner selection down to the ground.

The 31 goals scored in their last seven meetings are evidence of the relentless pressure that the pair put each other under, and with that pressure, the corners will come.

This is a selection that's landed in five of the last seven matches in which Bayern and Leipzig have faced off, and with the two likely to go gung-ho in the Super Cup, I'd expect it to land again.

Bayern games averaged 10.45 corners last campaign, with Leipzig coming in at an average of 8.44. Similar numbers would be more than welcome here.

Leg 4: Bayern Munich to Lift the Trophy

Yes, Rose's side have mustered a result in their last two encounters with Bayern, but Tuchel's men had won four fixtures in a row prior to that. The big issue here comes in the form of transfers. The Leipzig side that conquered Bayern in a 3-1 victory back in March no longer exists.

Star defender Gvardiol has departed for City, whilst key man Christopher Nkunku has left for pastures new in the Premier League. Add to that the loss of Szoboszlai, as well as Laimer to Bayern themselves, and Saturday's underdogs look set to struggle.

The replacements, such as former Lens' forward Openda and Dutch star Xavi Simons, will take time to bed themselves in. It's fair to say that Bayern are the favourites, and they should have the staying power to win the Super Cup in one way or another.