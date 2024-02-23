Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig: Back 6/1 Bet Builder in Saturday's Bundesliga clash

Kane and co. under pressure before RB clash

It's safe to say, things are a bit of a mess at Bayern Munich right now. They've suffered three losses in a row, including an embarrassing defeat away to Bochum last weekend, and Thomas Tuchel is on his way in the summer as a result.

In all honesty it's hard to see Bayern sticking with the German for even that long if their poor form continues, and there's no guarantee of a result against Leipzig on Saturday.

The away side put in an impressive display against Real Madrid last week, and were perhaps unfortunate to come away without a result in their Champions League tie.

In fact, Leipzig are unbeaten in their last four against Bayern, so we should be in for a seriously tight game. I'm all over it with a bet builder.

Leg 1 - Back both teams to score

These two sides love a goal. You're talking about the first and fourth top scorers in the division, with 61 and 48 goals respectively, and I don't see them letting up on Saturday.

Recent clashes between the pair would suggest we're in for a treat. Both Teams to Score has landed in six of the last seven meetings between Bayern and Leipzig, including a 2-2 draw back in September.

And as for this season, both sides have proven that they can be got at.

This selection has landed in 50% of Bayern's Bundesliga outings, and in 59% of Leipzig's. Saturday's hosts haven't kept a clean sheet in their last four games, whilst Leipzig have conceded in 11 of their last 13.

On top of that, Leipzig are yet to keep a clean sheet against any side currently residing in the top four. The positive though? They've scored in all of those games as well.

Kane, Sane, Openda, Sesko, there's a whole host of players that can net for either side here.

Leg 2 - Lois Openda 1+ shot on target

Speaking of potential goalscorers, Leipzig's Lois Openda is a player that I would absolutely expect to feature prominently in this one.

He's been the main man for the away side since his arrival from Lens last summer, having netted 16 times so far this season.

The chances are regularly falling to him as well. Openda is averaging a staggering 1.92 shots on target per 90, more than any other player in the Leipzig squad.

He's been so consistent, having failed to hit the target in just two of his 22 Bundesliga appearances, even managing an effort on target against Bayern back in September.

As for Bayern, their defensive woes of late have been clear for all to see. They've conceded a minimum of four shots on target in four of their last five games in all competitions.

Openda should take advantage of their continued struggles.

Leg 3 - Mohamed Simakan to be carded

If there's one player to pick out for a card in this one, then it has to be Leipzig's Mohamed Simakan.

Whether at right back or centre back here, the Frenchman could well be in heaps of trouble against a Bayern Munich attack that's littered with talent, and an attack that draw the vast majority of Bayern's fouls.

Simakan averages 1.24 fouls per 90, and has picked up five cards in the Bundesliga thus far. He was booked whilst playing centre back against Bayern in September, and that's where he's set to line up here.

With that in mind, the first thing he'll need to deal with is the threat posed by Harry Kane. Bayern's front man draws 1.48 fouls per 90, and is crafty enough to get his opponent carded.

Elsewhere, the likes of Thomas Muller and Jamal Musiala will look to cause problems in forward areas. The pair combine for 3.15 fouls drawn per 90, suggesting that Simakan will be dealing with threats from all angles.

Leg 4 - Xaver Schlager 1+ fouls

Odds of 1.251/4 for a Xaver Schalger foul on Saturday evening are simply too good to ignore, and he's rounding off my bet builder for the big Bundesliga clash.

Schlager is no stranger to a foul or two. He'll kick, he'll trip, and his work rate means that he's bound to get into multiple altercations throughout the game.

It comes as no surprise that he's averaging 1.38 fouls per 90, and the fact that he's consistent certainly helps matters.

The Austrian has committed a foul in each of his last five Bundesliga outings, and committed a ridiculous five when these two last met in 2023.

Thomas Muller's 1.25 foul drawn per 90 will certainly put pressure on him in that deep midfield space, whilst the likes of Kimmich and Pavlovic, who combine for 1.73 fouls drawn per 90, will provide further threats still.

