Bundesliga Tips: Oppose Furth while you still can

Bayer to batter basement side

Bayer Leverkusen v Greuther Fürth

Saturday 04 December, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

We've happily opposed Greuther Fürth from the get-go this season, and I'll happily continue to do so until the market adjusts and renders the prices unattractive. The league's bottom side was demolished 6-3 on home soil by Hoffenheim last week, and they have claimed just a point from their 13 Bundesliga outings. You'd struggle to find anyone who'll give them a realistic chance of staying up - coach Stefan Leitl remains highly rated, and there simply isn't the money available to make big changes to the personnel in January.

Bayer Leverkusen have slowly but surely worked their way out of a slump that was sparked by the 5-1 hammering by Bayern, and they have won four of their last five games in all competitions. At the BayArena, Die Werkself have won their last three games, scoring eight goals in the process. Patrik Schick, Florian Wirtz and Moussa Diaby are all fit and firing, and all sparkled in last weekend's win at RB Leipzig.

Bayer should win this with room to spare, and we can back them -2.0 on the Asian Handicap here at 2.0421/20. If Bayer win by two goals, our stake is returned, but a bigger success gives us an odds-against winner. If you look at Fürth's seven away games in the league, they have lost all of them. Three of those defeats were by two goals, and three were by three goals or more.

Augsburg to maintain good home form

Augsburg v Bochum

Saturday 04 December, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

With Greuther Fürth almost certainly set to occupy one of the relegation spots until the end of the season, the chances of slipping into the second tier have been reduced, and both Augsburg and Bochum have made important strides in the last few weeks. Augsburg stunned the league by beating Bayern 2-1, and then they grabbed a 97th-minute leveller in a 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin. Bochum have put together a run of three straight home wins, and are three points clear of the bottom three going into this weekend.

Augsburg have won three of their last four Bundesliga home matches, and like Bochum they are far better on home soil than they are on the road. Bochum have lost all but one of their away matches, and the only team they have beaten on their travels was Greuther Fürth.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Augsburg to avoid defeat, Over 1.5 Goals and Over 0.5 First Half Goals. Nine of Bochum's 13 league games have featured two goals or more, and that figure is the same for Augsburg. Also, there has been at least one first-half goal in Augsburg's last eight BL games, and there has been a first-half goal in all but one of their home matches.

Bruised and battered RBL to come up short

Union Berlin v RB Leipzig

Friday 03 December, 19:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

These are testing times for RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch. His team has deservedly lost two league games in a row, and the America coach hasn't even been able to directly influence matters, as he's been in isolation after contracting COVID-19. He was expected to be back in time for this trip to the capital, but reports in German media suggest his viral load is still too high for him to be allowed back on the bench.

Whether Marsch makes the trip or not, I'm sceptical about the visitors' price of 1.9720/21 to win the game. Leipzig haven't won a single away game in the league this season, while Union have lost just one of their last 23 home matches at this level, and that was against Bayern. Union suffered a blow in Frankfurt last weekend as they conceded a last-gasp goal, but that was only their third league defeat of the season.

Leipzig still have a clutch of players who are either out with COVID-19 or are recovering from it, and although their superior technical talent may come to the fore, I couldn't back them to win with any confidence. I'll happily lay the visitors here.