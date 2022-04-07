Bundesliga Tips: Red Bulls to charge

Hoffenheim to be trampled

RB Leipzig v Hoffenheim

Sunday 10 April, 18:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

RB Leipzig have been the best team in Germany in 2022, and they underlined that status by hammering Borussia Dortmund 4-1 on their own patch last weekend. Players like Dani Olmo and Christopher Nkunku ran riot, as Dortmund had no answer to the Red Bulls' speed of thought and speed of movement. Despite that resounding victory, RBL aren't yet certain of Champions League qualification for next season.

A home win against Hoffenheim would be a big step in the right direction. Hoffenheim are one of Leipzig's rivals for a top-four finish, but back-to-back defeats for the Sinsheim side suggest they are struggling to cope with the pressure. In last weekend's 2-1 home defeat to Bochum, the Hoffe defence was caught out too easily and too often, and they could have suffered a heavier defeat. In the game before, Sebastian Hoeness's team somehow contrived to lose 3-0 at Hertha Berlin, one of the worst teams in the division.

Leipzig have collected more points than anyone in the Bundesliga since the turn of the year, and they have won eight of their last 11 games in the top flight. Five of those eight wins featured at least three goals, and Hoffenheim have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land in 11 of their last 16 league outings.

With the way Domenico Tedesco's team is playing and the way Hoffenheim are defending, I can see the hosts winning and there being at least three goals in the game. We can use the Sportsbook to double up those two eventualities at evens.

Bedlam in Berlin

Hertha Berlin v Union Berlin

Saturday 09 April, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

There's no doubt that for the second season running, Berlin ist rot, or Berlin is red as the English translation goes. While hapless Hertha have fired two coaches already and have battled the drop all season, Union are still in the mix for European qualification and have reached the semi-finals of the DFB Cup.

Hertha have brought aged taskmaster Felix Magath back to the Bundesliga, with his assistant Marc Fotheringham seemingly doing most of the heavy lifting when it comes to coaching. Hertha won their first game under new management 3-0 against Hoffenheim, and then lost 2-1 at Bayer Leverkusen.

There's no doubt that the goals have dried up for Union since influential playmaker Max Kruse left to join Wolfsburg, but there always seem to be goals when these sides meet at the Olympiastadion. Union won 3-2 there in the DFB Cup earlier this season, and the two league meetings there ended 3-1 and 4-0 to Hertha.

12 of Hertha's last 15 league games have featured three goals or more, and I'm pleasantly surprised to see Over 2.5 Goals trading as big as 2.35/4. Union have conceded two goals or more in seven of their last 14 away games in the league, and I think this will be a terrific scrap.

Wolves can stop the slide

Wolfsburg v Arminia Bielefeld

Saturday 09 April, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

This clash at the Volkswagen Arena brings together two sides who are in dreadful form. Wolfsburg have lost their last three games, and they were awful in last Sunday's 3-0 defeat at Augsburg. Arminia have taken just a point from their last five games, and away from home they have been very poor. Frank Kramer's men have lost four in a row on the road, and haven't scored a single goal.

Wolfsburg have the better players, and recent home wins against Greuther Furth and Union Berlin suggest to me that they can take maximum points here. Arminia's goals have dried up (they have scored just three times in their last eight matches), and they have lost momentum at the wrong time.

I'll back Wolfsburg -0.5 & -1.0 on the Asian Handicap here at 1.9210/11. If they win by a goal, we get a half-win, while a two-goal win or better gives us a full pay-out.