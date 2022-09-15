</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james-eastham/">James Eastham</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-09-15">15 September 2022</time></li> <li>3:30 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Ligue 1 Tips: PSG too strong for faltering Lyon", "name": "Ligue 1 Tips: PSG too strong for faltering Lyon", "description": "After seven successive winning matchdays to start the season, James Eastham reveals the best plays ahead of this weekend's matches in France...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-tips-psg-too-strong-for-faltering-lyon-140922-164.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-tips-psg-too-strong-for-faltering-lyon-140922-164.html", "datePublished": "2022-09-15T08:17:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-09-15T08:06:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/neymar_2022_blue_kit.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "After seven successive winning matchdays to start the season, James Eastham reveals the best plays ahead of this weekend's matches in France... Underrated visitors the smart selection Auxerre vs Lorient (14th vs 4th)Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live VideoFri, 20:00 BST The market calls this a 50-50 match and that makes Lorient a strong pick as they've been the better of these two sides this season. Auxerre are [2.78] to win while Lorient are [2.72], with The Draw [3.55] when the teams meet on Friday night. Yet Auxerre are W2-D1-L4 from their opening seven games of the season - and those form figures reflect their performance level - while Lorient are a more impressive W5-D1-L1, and deservedly so. This is Lorient's best-ever start to a Ligue 1 season and they go into the game having impressively defeated Lyon (3-1) and Nantes (3-2) in their last two outings. Lorient also have better team news than Auxerre so it's hard to make a case for the home side. With our selection you'll get your stakes back if the game ends in a draw and make a profit if Lorient win. Back hosts to claim points Brest vs Ajaccio (18th vs 20th)Live on Betfair Live VideoSun, 14:00 BST Brest are odds-against to win this weekend and that makes them a good selection considering how limited Ajaccio are. The visitors are bottom of the Ligue 1 table having picked up just one point from their opening seven games of the season. Ajaccio failed to markedly strengthen their squad following promotion last season so the Corsicans are essentially a Ligue 2 standard side playing in the top flight. Brest's W2-D1-L4 record is unimpressive but mainly down the calibre of opposition they have faced. Three of their four defeats were against sides currently in the top six but this is a far more winnable match and I would expect Brest to benefit from that. Brest have better players than Ajaccio in most positions and should claim the victory. Lens surge set to continue Nantes vs Lens (15th vs 3rd)Live on BT Sport 4 and Betfair Live VideoSun, 16:05 BST A tiring week means Nantes will struggle to beat upbeat Lens this weekend. The hosts have had an 8,000 kilometre round trip to play Qarabag in the Europa League on Thursday night and will be drained as they head into this game. In contrast, in-form Lens - W5-D2-L0 for the season - have had a full week to prepare and have played some tremendous football this term. In Seko Fofana the visitors have one of Ligue 1's best midfielders while striker Lois Openda, a club record summer signing from Vitesse Arnhem, is a tremendous addition to the division. The extra energy and quality in the Lens ranks should serve them well and ensure they avoid defeat. With our selection you'll lose only half your stakes if the game ends all-square and will make a profit at good odds if Lens win. Galtier's boys to win again Lyon vs PSG (5th vs 1st)Live on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live VideoSun, 19:45 BST As ever PSG are short-priced favourites so backing Christophe Galtier's side on the Asian Handicap is the smart play this weekend. With our selection you'll get your stakes back if Paris win by a single goal and make a profit if they win by two or more goals. We know all about PSG's quality and they've made an excellent start to the season, their 1-1 home draw vs Monaco on August 28 the only blip so far. Lyon have been found wanting in their last couple of games, losing 3-1 at Lorient in a rearranged fixture 10 days ago and then 2-1 at Monaco last weekend. Worryingly for Lyon, Lorient and Monaco are the only two higher-ranking sides they've faced to date, so the fact they lost on both occasions is a concern ahead of this much tougher fixture. PSG may rotate after their Champions League game at Maccabi Haifa but should have the quality and focus to win even if they do. *** And why not try this Bet Builder? PSG to win at Lyon, Kylian Mbappe to score any time and the game to have Over 3.5 Goals 3.79 <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p><strong>"PSG </strong>have made an excellent start to the season while<strong> Lyon </strong>have been <strong>found wanting</strong> in their last couple of games: they lost<strong> </strong>3-1 at Lorient in a rearranged fixture 10 days ago and then 2-1 at <strong>Monaco </strong>last weekend."</p> <p>Best Bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202977056">Back PSG -1.0 Asian Handicap at Lyon @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b></a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong></strong><h2><strong>Underrated visitors the smart selection</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/auxerre-v-lorient-betting-31719665">Auxerre vs Lorient</a> (14th vs 4th)</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video</strong><br><strong>Fri, 20:00 BST</strong></p><p><strong>The market</strong> calls this a <strong>50-50 match</strong> and that makes <strong>Lorient</strong> a <strong>strong pick</strong> as they've been the better of these two sides this season.</p><p><strong>Auxerre</strong> are <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.78</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203042290">to win</a> while Lorient are <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.72</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b>, with The Draw 3.55 when the teams meet on Friday night.</p><blockquote> <p>Yet Auxerre are <strong>W2-D1-L4</strong> from their opening seven games of the season - and those form figures reflect their performance level - while Lorient are a more impressive <strong>W5-D1-L1</strong>, and <strong>deservedly so.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>This is Lorient's <strong>best-ever start</strong> to a Ligue 1 season and they go into the game having impressively <strong>defeated</strong> Lyon (3-1) and Nantes (3-2) in their last <strong>two outings.</strong></p><p>Lorient also have <strong>better team news</strong> than Auxerre so it's hard to make a case for the home side.</p><p>With our selection you'll get your <strong>stakes back</strong> if the game ends in a draw and <strong>make </strong>a profit if <strong>Lorient win.</strong></p><h2><strong>Back hosts to claim points</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/brest-v-ac-ajaccio-betting-31718806">Brest vs Ajaccio </a>(18th vs 20th)</strong><br><strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong><br><strong>Sun, 14:00 BST</strong></p><p><strong>Brest</strong> are odds-against to win this weekend and that makes them a <strong>good selection</strong> considering how limited <strong>Ajaccio</strong> are.</p><p>The visitors are <strong>bottom</strong> of the Ligue 1 table having picked up just <strong>one point</strong> from their opening seven games of the season.</p><blockquote> <p>Ajaccio <strong>failed </strong>to markedly <strong>strengthen their squad</strong> following promotion last season so the Corsicans are essentially a <strong>Ligue 2 standard side </strong>playing in the top flight.</p> </blockquote><p>Brest's <strong>W2-D1-L4</strong> record is unimpressive but mainly down the <strong>calibre</strong> of opposition they have faced.</p><p><strong>Three</strong> of their four defeats were against sides currently in the <strong>top six</strong> but this is a far more <strong>winnable match</strong> and I would expect Brest to benefit from that.</p><p>Brest have <strong>better players</strong> than Ajaccio in most positions and should claim the <strong>victory.</strong></p><h2><strong>Lens surge set to continue</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/nantes-v-lens-betting-31716634">Nantes vs Lens</a> (15th vs 3rd)</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 4 and Betfair Live Video</strong><br><strong>Sun, 16:05 BST</strong></p><p>A <strong>tiring week</strong> means <strong>Nantes </strong>will struggle to beat <strong>upbeat Lens</strong> this weekend.</p><p>The <strong>hosts </strong>have had an <strong>8,000 kilometre</strong> round trip to play Qarabag in the Europa League on Thursday night and will be <strong>drained </strong>as they head into this game.</p><p>In contrast, in-form Lens - <strong>W5-D2-L0</strong> for the season - have had a <strong>full week</strong> to prepare and have played some <strong>tremendous </strong>football this term.</p><blockquote> <p>In <strong>Seko Fofana </strong>the visitors have one of Ligue 1's best midfielders while striker <strong>Lois Openda</strong>, a club record <strong>summer signing </strong>from Vitesse Arnhem, is a tremendous addition to the division.</p> </blockquote><p>The <strong>extra energy </strong>and quality in the Lens ranks should serve them well and ensure they <strong>avoid defeat.</strong></p><p>With our selection you'll lose only <strong>half your stakes</strong> if the game ends <strong>all-square</strong> and will make a profit at good odds <strong>if Lens win.</strong></p><h2><strong>Galtier's boys to win again</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/lyon-v-paris-st-g-betting-31716630">Lyon vs PSG</a> (5th vs 1st)</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video</strong><br><strong>Sun, 19:45 BST</strong></p><p>As ever <strong>PSG </strong>are short-priced favourites so backing <strong>Christophe Galtier's</strong> side on the Asian Handicap is the <strong>smart play</strong> this weekend.</p><p>With our selection you'll get your <strong>stakes back</strong> if Paris win by a single goal and make a <strong>profit </strong>if they win by <strong>two or more goals.</strong></p><p>We know all about PSG's <strong>quality </strong>and they've made an <strong>excellent start</strong> to the season, their 1-1 home draw vs Monaco on August 28 the only <strong>blip </strong>so far.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Lyon </strong>have been <strong>found wanting</strong> in their last couple of games, <strong>losing </strong>3-1 at Lorient in a rearranged fixture 10 days ago and then 2-1 at <strong>Monaco </strong>last weekend.</p> </blockquote><p><strong>Worryingly </strong>for Lyon, Lorient and Monaco are the only two <strong>higher-ranking</strong> sides they've faced to date, so the fact they <strong>lost </strong>on both occasions is a <strong>concern </strong>ahead of this much <strong>tougher fixture.</strong></p><p>PSG may <strong>rotate </strong>after PSG may rotate after their Champions League game at Maccabi Haifa but should have the quality and focus to win even if they do.

***

And why not try this Bet Builder?

PSG to win at Lyon, Kylian Mbappe to score any time and the game to have Over 3.5 Goals
3.79 You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. Lorient Draw No Bet at Auxerre @ 1.95
Brest to win at home to Ajaccio @ 2.1
Back Lens 0 & -0.5 Asian Handicap at Nantes @ 2.0
Back PSG -1.0 Asian Handicap at Lyon @ 2.1 