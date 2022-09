Underrated visitors the smart selection

Auxerre vs Lorient (14th vs 4th)

Fri, 20:00 BST

The market calls this a 50-50 match and that makes Lorient a strong pick as they've been the better of these two sides this season.

Auxerre are 2.789/5 to win while Lorient are 2.727/4, with The Draw 3.55 when the teams meet on Friday night.

Yet Auxerre are W2-D1-L4 from their opening seven games of the season - and those form figures reflect their performance level - while Lorient are a more impressive W5-D1-L1, and deservedly so.

This is Lorient's best-ever start to a Ligue 1 season and they go into the game having impressively defeated Lyon (3-1) and Nantes (3-2) in their last two outings.

Lorient also have better team news than Auxerre so it's hard to make a case for the home side.

With our selection you'll get your stakes back if the game ends in a draw and make a profit if Lorient win.

Back hosts to claim points

Brest vs Ajaccio (18th vs 20th)

Sun, 14:00 BST

Brest are odds-against to win this weekend and that makes them a good selection considering how limited Ajaccio are.

The visitors are bottom of the Ligue 1 table having picked up just one point from their opening seven games of the season.

Ajaccio failed to markedly strengthen their squad following promotion last season so the Corsicans are essentially a Ligue 2 standard side playing in the top flight.

Brest's W2-D1-L4 record is unimpressive but mainly down the calibre of opposition they have faced.

Three of their four defeats were against sides currently in the top six but this is a far more winnable match and I would expect Brest to benefit from that.

Brest have better players than Ajaccio in most positions and should claim the victory.

Lens surge set to continue

Nantes vs Lens (15th vs 3rd)

Sun, 16:05 BST

A tiring week means Nantes will struggle to beat upbeat Lens this weekend.

The hosts have had an 8,000 kilometre round trip to play Qarabag in the Europa League on Thursday night and will be drained as they head into this game.

In contrast, in-form Lens - W5-D2-L0 for the season - have had a full week to prepare and have played some tremendous football this term.

In Seko Fofana the visitors have one of Ligue 1's best midfielders while striker Lois Openda, a club record summer signing from Vitesse Arnhem, is a tremendous addition to the division.

The extra energy and quality in the Lens ranks should serve them well and ensure they avoid defeat.

With our selection you'll lose only half your stakes if the game ends all-square and will make a profit at good odds if Lens win.

Galtier's boys to win again

Lyon vs PSG (5th vs 1st)

Sun, 19:45 BST

As ever PSG are short-priced favourites so backing Christophe Galtier's side on the Asian Handicap is the smart play this weekend.

With our selection you'll get your stakes back if Paris win by a single goal and make a profit if they win by two or more goals.

We know all about PSG's quality and they've made an excellent start to the season, their 1-1 home draw vs Monaco on August 28 the only blip so far.

Lyon have been found wanting in their last couple of games, losing 3-1 at Lorient in a rearranged fixture 10 days ago and then 2-1 at Monaco last weekend.

Worryingly for Lyon, Lorient and Monaco are the only two higher-ranking sides they've faced to date, so the fact they lost on both occasions is a concern ahead of this much tougher fixture.

PSG may rotate after their Champions League game at Maccabi Haifa but should have the quality and focus to win even if they do.

