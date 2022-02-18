Ligue 1 Betting: Marseille and Rennes the best bets on Sunday

More misery in store for Troyes

Rennes vs Troyes (5th vs 16th)

Sun, 14:00 GMT

Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video

Troyes suffered a 5-1 thrashing last weekend and another heavy defeat could be on the cards here.

The promoted outfit were well beaten at Brest last Sunday and the lack of quality in their squad is an ongoing problem.

Troyes switched managers during the winter break but new boss Bruno Irles is stumbling across the same flaws as his predecessor Laurent Batlles did.

The promoted outfit lack high-calibre Ligue 1 performers in a number of positions and face a relegation battle in the weeks ahead.

Their form's already a concern: Troyes are W1-D2-L5 from their last eight matches. Significantly, their results this season against sides currently in the top 10 are W1-D2-L8 (and a very poor W0-D1-L5 away from home).

Fourth-placed Rennes look perfectly placed to take advantage of Troyes' shortcomings.

The hosts are W7-D0-L2 versus Ligue 1 opposition at home in all competitions going back to September, and their two defeats came against much better opposition (Nice and Lille) than Troyes.

Five of those seven Rennes home wins and three of Troyes' five away defeats vs top-half sides have been by two or more goals. Therefore we're happy to support Rennes on the Asian Handicap. For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here.

Brest to build on big win

Reims vs Brest (14th vs 12th)

Sun, 14:00 GMT

Live on Betfair Live Video

Brest's very low loss rate against sides currently below them in the table is the main reason to find a way to support the visitors this weekend.

Brest are W4-D3-L8 vs sides currently above them in the table but a much better W4-D4-L1 vs the eight sides currently below them in the standings. And, against the bottom eight, their away form (W2-D2-L0) is actually better than their home form.

This game also falls in the middle of a three-game run on which Brest coach Michel Der Zakarian has placed much importance.

Brest thrashed Troyes 5-1 last weekend, and Der Zakarian has implored his players to remain focused here and against Lorient (home) next weekend. The manager knows good results in all three of these winnable fixtures will greatly improve Brest's chances of avoiding a relegation battle in the coming weeks.

With the stats in your favour, Brest focused and in form, supporting the visitors in some way is the smart selection. Either back The Draw at 3.259/4 or Brest on the Draw No Bet market at 2.35/4.

Marseille to claim the points

Marseille vs Clermont (2nd vs 15th)

Sun, 19:45 GMT

Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video

Marseille stand an excellent chance of consolidating second spot in the table when they host Clermont on Sunday evening.

Without always playing well, Marseille have run up W6-D2-L2 form figures across all competitions in 2022.

Against sides that, like Clermont, are currently in the bottom six in the Ligue 1 standings, Marseille's record is a better W6-D2-L0. Such stats point strongly towards a home win this weekend.

Clermont ought to put up little resistance. Against top-six sides, the promoted outfit are W2-D0-L6. Among those six away defeats are 4-0 thrashings at PSG and Monaco, and a 6-0 loss at Rennes.

Given the form patterns, we're happy to back Marseille -1.0 on the Asian Handicap market.