Support Monaco to succeed at Marseille

Back PSG to dominate Brest

Mbappe scoring streak set to continue

Marseille are too short when they face Monaco at Stade Velodrome on Saturday night.

Gennaro Gattuso's hosts are 7/52.40 to win, while Monaco are 7/42.75 and the Draw is 27/103.70. Those odds don't reflect the fact that Marseille will be without several important players.

Centre-backs Chancel Mbemba (Africa Cup of Nations duty) and Samuel Gigot (suspended) will be absent, while the club has just sold no.1 left-back Renan Lodi (to Al Hilal).

In midfield, Geoffrey Kondogbia is an injury doubt, while a stack of other useful midfielders and attackers are on Africa Cup of Nations duty as well.

Monaco have their problems but the game's more of a 50-50 proposition than the market suggests. The large odds on the visitors throw up good opportunities to back the Principality outfit.

Our selection is to back Monaco on the Asian Handicap. With this pick, you'll make a profit if Monaco win, or if the game ends in a draw.

Back Monaco 0 & +0.5 Asian Handicap @ 1.855/6 Bet now

Strasbourg are worth supporting when they face Clermont on Sunday afternoon.

These two sides met in the French Cup (also in Clermont) last weekend and on that occasion Strasbourg ran out easy 3-1 winners.

There's no reason to suspect the outcome will be any different this time around. Strasbourg are the stronger side - they sit 10 points above Clermont in the standings - and go into the game in much better form.

Clermont are 2.9215/8 to take all three points, while Strasbourg are 2.727/4 and the Draw is 3.39/4. At those odds, it's worth considering supporting the visitors.

As an alternative, we like supporting Strasbourg on the Draw No Bet market. With this selection, you'll make a profit if Strasbourg win, and get your stakes back if the game ends all-square.

Back Strasbourg Draw No Bet @ 3/4 Bet now

PSG deserve support to win comfortably when they face Brest in France's big Sunday night showdown.

It's first vs third in the league standings, but in reality there's a bigger gap in quality between the two sides than the market suggests.

PSG are 1.412/5 to win, while Brest are 8.27/1 and the Draw is 5.59/2. Yet PSG will be able to field a strong side, and are in the habit of winning their home games comfortably this season.

On nine of the 10 occasions when PSG have won at home this season, they've done so by two or more goals. That statistical pattern, plus the fact Paris are a relatively large price to win, make the hosts an excellent Asian Handicap choice.

With our selection, you'll lose only half your stakes if PSG win by a single goal, and make a profit if they go on to win by two or more goals.

Even at short odds of 4/71.57, Kylian Mbappe is worth considering to find the net. The 25-year-old front man's in spectacular form: he's scored 10 goals in his last six games in all competitions.

He'll be on penalties, and manager Luis Enrique is increasingly using him as the central striker in a front three. The chances of Mbappe getting on the scoresheet are even better than the market suggests.

Back PSG -1.0 & -1.5 Asian Handicap @ 1.910/11 Bet now

