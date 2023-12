Lens to recover from Arsenal defeat

PSG set to win big again

New manager key to Rennes success

Lyon are enduring their worst season in decades and another defeat looks on the cards here. They're bottom of the Ligue 1 standings and the threat of relegation is real with more than a third of the season gone.

They have a stack of problems on and off the pitch and it was no surprise when they sacked manager Fabio Grosso this week. The head of their youth academy takes charge this weekend and they will struggle to attract a high-calibre manager to take the permanent post.

Lyon's chances of defeat are increased by facing one of the division's in-form sides on Saturday.

Lens started the season slowly but have improved since, and will be keen to show their 6-0 midweek defeat to Arsenal was a one-off.

Unbeaten in eight league games (W5-D3-L0), Lens are showing signs of the performance level that earned them the Ligue 1 runners-up spot last season.

The difference in standard between these two sides makes Lens the selection. The hosts are 1.748/11 to win, and those odds are worth taking.

For a bigger price, back Lens on the Asian Handicap. With our selection, you'll make a small profit if Lens win by a single goal, and a bigger profit if they win by two or more goals. For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here.

PSG are in rampant form and ought to breeze to victory here. The pace and energy of their play is a joy to behold and they're going for the kill in every league game.

Rather than doing the bare minimum in matches, they're looking to win big. Leading 2-1 at home to Monaco last weekend, for example, they added third and fourth goals in quick succession, eventually winning 5-2.

The handicap market has yet to adjust to the team's way of playing. If you'd backed PSG at evens on the Asian Handicap line in each of their 13 league games this season, you'd have made a small profit (to level stakes).

We expect this trend to continue, so we're happy to back PSG on the Asian Handicap this weekend. If they win by two or more goals - as they've done in eight of their 13 games so far - you'll make a profit.

The contrasting fortunes of the two managers here make Rennes a strong bet.

Appointed in September, Marseille manager Gennaro Gattuso has made the worst start of any Marseille boss in the past 20 years. For all the gesturing and encouragement on the touchline, there's scant evidence of process or improvement.

Touted for a top-three spot, Marseille are languishing in mid-table. Their league record's a dismal W1-D2-L3 from six games since Gattuso took charge. Their sole win was against promoted Le Havre, at a point where the opposition were finding their feet in this division.

Marseille earned some relief with their 4-3 (home) win vs Ajax in the Europa League on Thursday night. But it remains to be seen if they can build on that in the run-up to Christmas.

The contrast with Rennes is stark. During the recent international break Julian Stephan returned for a second spell as manager. His impact was instant, and positive: Rennes produced one of their most convincing performances of the season last weekend, beating Reims 3-1.

Significantly, Stephan's major decisions - the introduction of a 3-4-3 formation, using midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud in a right wing-back role, picking Amine Gouri on the right rather than left wing - all paid off.

Rennes then made it two wins from two under Stephan with their 2-1 victory vs Olimpia Ljubljana in the Europa League on Thursday night. And, as against Reims, they deserved the win.

Yet surprisingly Marseille are short-priced favourites here: the hosts are 2.0421/20 to collect all three points, while Rennes are as big as 4.03/1, and The Draw is 3.711/4. Our selection is to lay the hosts.