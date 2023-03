24% ROI from 73 selections this season

PSG to ease off against Nantes

Back Monaco and Montpellier to claim wins

Low goals the smart selection

PSG vs Nantes (1st vs 13th)

Sat, 20:00 GMT

Live on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video

Low goals is our selection on a game on Saturday evening where PSG may take their foot off the gas.

Christophe Galtier's side are in the middle of an intense period of action but may hold something back here.

Their impressively easy 3-0 win at nearest challengers Marseille last weekend has given them an eight-point cushion at the top of the table. As a result, they're under much less pressure to collect points in the league now.

They also have a far more important match when they face Bayern Munich in their Champions League Last 16 second leg next Wednesday. Ahead of that match, they may rotate here, or ease off if and when the points are secured.

Nantes are likely to turn up and look to hold on for a draw for as long as they can. Even if they go 1-0 down, there's a good chance they will continue to play conservatively and hope to nick an equaliser.

Goals have generally been in short supply in Nantes' matches: 15 of 25 fixtures this season, including eight of their last 10, have had no goals, one goal or two goals.

Our selection is Under 3.0 & 3.5 on the Goal Lines market. With this pick, you'll make a profit as long as the game has three goals or fewer.

PSG vs Nantes Under 3.0 & 3.5 on the Goal Lines market 1.8

Monaco to bounce back in style

Troyes vs Monaco (19th vs 3rd)

Sun, 12:00 GMT

Live on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video

This game pitches one of the division's poorest sides against one of the strongest so Monaco look very likely to earn all three points.

Monaco lost 3-0 at home to local rivals Nice last weekend but it would make sense to see that game as a blip against in-form opposition rather than the start of a downturn.

Monaco's form has been generally excellent since returning to action after the mid-season break for the World Cup (W7-D2-L1).

They've also impressed on the road this season (W8-D3-L1) - and it's notable that the only four teams that Monaco have dropped points against away from home are all currently in the top eight in the table.

Troyes' record since the mid-season break is a dismal W1-D2-L7. They've picked up just one point from their last six matches and have the division's worst defensive record.

Monaco are 1.528/15 to win the match. We prefer backing them -1.0 on the Asian Handicap market. With this selection, you'll get your stakes back if Monaco win by a single goal, and make a profit if Monaco win by two or more goals. For more on Asian Handicap betting, click here.

Monaco -1.0 Asian Handicap to win at Troyes 1.9

More misery for Angers

Montpellier vs Angers (14th vs 20th)

Sun, 14:00 GMT

Live on Betfair Live Video

Montpellier are odds-on to win this weekend but the price on the hosts is still worth taking.

Michel Der Zakarian returned to Montpellier last month for his second spell as manager and the improvement has been immediate.

In three games since Der Zakarian (previously in charge from 2017 until 2021) was re-appointed, Montpellier have picked up seven points, scoring in each of the three games.

Even without their current resurgence, Montpellier's chances of winning on Sunday would have been strong because they're facing the division's weakest side.

Angers are bottom of the table and all but relegated already. They're 11 points from safety having lost 19 of their 25 games this season.

Given Angers' form, Montpellier should probably be an even shorter price this weekend. For larger odds on the hosts, back Montpellier -0.5 & -1.0 at 2.1511/10 on the Asian Handicap

With the Asian Handicap selection, you'll make a small profit if Montpellier win by a single goal and a bigger profit if they win by two or more goals.

Back Montpellier to beat Angers 1.85

And why not try this Bet Builder?