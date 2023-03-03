</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-and-best-bets-psg-to-ease-off-before-bayern-showdown-030323-164.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-and-best-bets-psg-to-ease-off-before-bayern-showdown-030323-164.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham </a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cheltenham </h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-2023-tips-listen-to-the-paul-nicholls-preview-020323-9.html">Cheltenham Festival 2023: Watch the Paul Nicholls preview exclusively with Betfair</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-antepost-tips-zanndabad-to-end-martin-festival-drought-030323-1066.html">Cheltenham Festival Antepost Tips: Zanndabad to end Martin festival drought</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-2023-betfair-exchange-tips-how-to-profit-on-all-28-races-020323-696.html">Cheltenham Festival 2023: How to profit on all 28 races using the Betfair Exchange</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cheltenham </h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-day/">Gold Cup Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ladies-day-results-tips-odds/">Ladies Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/st-patricks-day/">St Patrick's Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-races/">Cheltenham Races</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-results-reviews/">Cheltenham Results</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-to-back-including-a-22-1-goalscorer-pick-and-a-19-1-bet-builder-020323-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats MD25: 10 bets to back including a 22-1 goalscorer and a 19-1 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city-v-newcastle-tips---champions-to-secure-tough-win-020323-140.html">Manchester City v Newcastle: Champions to secure tough win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-md-25-score-predictions-10-correct-score-bets-from-13-2-to-14-1-020323-200.html">Premier League MD 25 Score Predictions: 10 Correct Score bets from 13/2 to 14/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-2023-tips-listen-to-the-paul-nicholls-preview-020323-9.html">Cheltenham Festival 2023: Watch the Paul Nicholls preview exclusively with Betfair</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/saturday-racing-tips-kevin-blake-backs-colonel-to-cut-the-mustard-in-morebattle-030323-288.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Kevin Blake backs Colonel to cut the Mustard in Morebattle</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-fame-could-give-us-some-fun-at-newbury-on-saturday-020323-9.html">Paul Nicholls: Fame could give us some Fun at Newbury on Saturday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/islamabad-united-karachi-kings-psl-tips-hales-bolsters-united-title-bid-020323-194.html">Islamabad United v Karachi Kings PSL Tips: Hales bolsters United title bid</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/bangladesh-v-england-second-odi-tips-hosts-bang-up-for-close-contest-020323-194.html">Bangladesh v England Second ODI Tips: Hosts bang up for close contest</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/lahore-qalandars-v-quetta-gladiators-psl-tips-guptill-vulnerable-to-home-attack-010323-194.html">Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators PSL Tips: Guptill vulnerable to home attack</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-snp-leader-odds-humza-yousaf-1-2-as-final-three-confirmed-240223-204.html">Next SNP Leader: Humza Yousaf 1/2 as final three confirmed</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-snp-leader-odds-robertson-favourite-after-sturgeon-resignation-150223-204.html">Next SNP Leader: Robertson favourite after Sturgeon resignation</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/uk-general-election-odds-labour-majority-backed-after-west-lancs-by-election-100223-204.html">UK General Election: Labour majority backed after West Lancs by-election</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-tips-acapulco-dubai-santiago-stars-in-action-as-prep-for-march-masters-intensifies-270223-778.html">ATP Acapulco, Dubai & Santiago Tips: Stars in action as prep for March Masters intensifies</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-tips-marseille-doha-rio-back-rublev-to-tired-medvedev-210223-778.html">ATP Marseille, Doha & Rio Tips: Back Rublev to push tired Medvedev</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-tips-dan-westons-preview-of-this-weeks-three-tournaments-130223-778.html">ATP Tour Tips: Dan Weston's preview of this week's three tournaments</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-relentless-rahm-two-clear-at-bay-hill-030323-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Relentless Rahm two clear at Bay Hill</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/arnold-palmer-invitational-and-puerto-rico-open-long-odds-golf-tips-chappell-can-contend-again-010323-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Chappell can contend again at 119/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-arnold-palmer-invitational-and-puerto-rico-open-280223-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Arnold Palmer Invitational and Puerto Rico Open</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-tips-best-bets-for-wales-v-england-france-v-scotland-and-italy-v-ireland-120223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for Wales v England, France v Scotland and Italy v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-ireland-v-france-scotland-v-wales-and-england-v-italy-030223-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Ireland v France, Scotland v Wales and England v Italy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Scotland, Wales v Ireland and Italy v France</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/ufc-285-betting-tips-back-jon-jones-to-reign-supreme-at-heavyweight-010323-1216.html">UFC 285: Back Jon Jones to reign supreme at heavyweight</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/jake-paul-v-tommy-fury-odds-bettors-back-american-to-beat-brit-220223-204.html">Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: Bettors back American to beat Brit</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/players-championship-snooker-betting-preview-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-200223-171.html">Players Championship Snooker Betting Preview: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/">Football Stats</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Ligue 1 Tips: PSG to ease off before Bayern showdown</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james-eastham/">James Eastham</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-03-03">03 March 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Ligue 1 Tips: PSG to ease off before Bayern showdown", "name": "Ligue 1 Tips: PSG to ease off before Bayern showdown", "description": "PSG and Monaco are among the selections as James Eastham looks at the odds and best bets ahead of Ligue 1's weekend action...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-tips-and-best-bets-psg-to-ease-off-before-bayern-showdown-030323-164.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-tips-and-best-bets-psg-to-ease-off-before-bayern-showdown-030323-164.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-03T12:26:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-03T12:26:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/messi_home_kit_psg_2023.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "PSG and Monaco are among the selections as James Eastham looks at the odds and best bets ahead of Ligue 1's weekend action... 24% ROI from 73 selections this season PSG to ease off against Nantes Back Monaco and Montpellier to claim wins Low goals the smart selection PSG vs Nantes (1st vs 13th)Sat, 20:00 GMTLive on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video Low goals is our selection on a game on Saturday evening where PSG may take their foot off the gas. Christophe Galtier's side are in the middle of an intense period of action but may hold something back here. Their impressively easy 3-0 win at nearest challengers Marseille last weekend has given them an eight-point cushion at the top of the table. As a result, they're under much less pressure to collect points in the league now. They also have a far more important match when they face Bayern Munich in their Champions League Last 16 second leg next Wednesday. Ahead of that match, they may rotate here, or ease off if and when the points are secured. Nantes are likely to turn up and look to hold on for a draw for as long as they can. Even if they go 1-0 down, there's a good chance they will continue to play conservatively and hope to nick an equaliser. Goals have generally been in short supply in Nantes' matches: 15 of 25 fixtures this season, including eight of their last 10, have had no goals, one goal or two goals. Our selection is Under 3.0 &amp; 3.5 on the Goal Lines market. With this pick, you'll make a profit as long as the game has three goals or fewer. PSG vs Nantes Under 3.0 &amp; 3.5 on the Goal Lines market 1.8 Monaco to bounce back in style Troyes vs Monaco (19th vs 3rd)Sun, 12:00 GMTLive on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video This game pitches one of the division's poorest sides against one of the strongest so Monaco look very likely to earn all three points. Monaco lost 3-0 at home to local rivals Nice last weekend but it would make sense to see that game as a blip against in-form opposition rather than the start of a downturn. Monaco's form has been generally excellent since returning to action after the mid-season break for the World Cup (W7-D2-L1). They've also impressed on the road this season (W8-D3-L1) - and it's notable that the only four teams that Monaco have dropped points against away from home are all currently in the top eight in the table. Troyes' record since the mid-season break is a dismal W1-D2-L7. They've picked up just one point from their last six matches and have the division's worst defensive record. Monaco are [1.52] to win the match. We prefer backing them -1.0 on the Asian Handicap market. With this selection, you'll get your stakes back if Monaco win by a single goal, and make a profit if Monaco win by two or more goals. For more on Asian Handicap betting, click here. Monaco -1.0 Asian Handicap to win at Troyes 1.9 More misery for Angers Montpellier vs Angers (14th vs 20th)Sun, 14:00 GMTLive on Betfair Live Video Montpellier are odds-on to win this weekend but the price on the hosts is still worth taking. Michel Der Zakarian returned to Montpellier last month for his second spell as manager and the improvement has been immediate. In three games since Der Zakarian (previously in charge from 2017 until 2021) was re-appointed, Montpellier have picked up seven points, scoring in each of the three games. Even without their current resurgence, Montpellier's chances of winning on Sunday would have been strong because they're facing the division's weakest side. Angers are bottom of the table and all but relegated already. They're 11 points from safety having lost 19 of their 25 games this season. Given Angers' form, Montpellier should probably be an even shorter price this weekend. For larger odds on the hosts, back Montpellier -0.5 &amp; -1.0 at [2.15] on the Asian Handicap With the Asian Handicap selection, you'll make a small profit if Montpellier win by a single goal and a bigger profit if they win by two or more goals. Back Montpellier to beat Angers 1.85 And why not try this Bet Builder? Lens vs Lille Back Both Teams to Score and Jonathan David to Score Anytime for Lille 3.39", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/messi_home_kit_psg_2023.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "James Eastham" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/messi_home_kit_psg_2023.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/messi_home_kit_psg_2023.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/messi_home_kit_psg_2023.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/messi_home_kit_psg_2023.728x410.jpg 728w" alt=""> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Lionel Messi and team-mates may be more restrained than usual against Nantes this weekend</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/montpellier-v-angers-betting-32122400" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"French Ligue 1","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/en\/soccer\/french-ligue-1\/montpellier-v-angers-betting-32122400","entry_title":"Ligue 1 Tips: PSG to ease off before Bayern showdown"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/montpellier-v-angers-betting-32122400">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Ligue%201%20Tips%3A%20PSG%20to%20ease%20off%20before%20Bayern%20showdown&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-and-best-bets-psg-to-ease-off-before-bayern-showdown-030323-164.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-and-best-bets-psg-to-ease-off-before-bayern-showdown-030323-164.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-and-best-bets-psg-to-ease-off-before-bayern-showdown-030323-164.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-and-best-bets-psg-to-ease-off-before-bayern-showdown-030323-164.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-and-best-bets-psg-to-ease-off-before-bayern-showdown-030323-164.html&text=Ligue%201%20Tips%3A%20PSG%20to%20ease%20off%20before%20Bayern%20showdown" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>PSG and Monaco are among the selections as James Eastham looks at the odds and best bets ahead of Ligue 1's weekend action...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>24% ROI from 73 selections this season</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>PSG to ease off against Nantes</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Back Monaco and Montpellier to claim wins</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>Low goals the smart selection</strong></h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210256882">PSG vs Nantes</a> (1st vs 13th)</strong><br><strong>Sat, 20:00 GMT</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p><strong>Low goals</strong> is our selection on a game on Saturday evening where <strong>PSG </strong>may take their foot off the gas.</p><p><strong>Christophe Galtier's</strong> side are in the middle of an intense period of action but may hold something back here.</p><p>Their impressively easy <strong>3-0 win</strong> at nearest challengers Marseille last weekend has given them an <strong>eight-point</strong> cushion at the top of the table. As a result, they're under much <strong>less pressure </strong>to collect points in the league now.</p><p>They also have a far more <strong>important </strong>match when they face Bayern Munich in their Champions League Last 16 second leg next Wednesday. Ahead of that match, they may <strong>rotate </strong>here, or<strong> ease off</strong> if and when the points are secured.</p><p><strong>Nantes </strong>are likely to turn up and look to hold on for a <strong>draw </strong>for as long as they can. Even if they go 1-0 down, there's a good chance they will continue to play <strong>conservatively </strong>and hope to nick an equaliser.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Goals </strong>have generally been in <strong>short supply </strong>in Nantes' matches: <strong>15 </strong>of <strong>25 </strong>fixtures this season, including <strong>eight </strong>of their last <strong>10,</strong> have had no goals, one goal or two goals.</p> </blockquote><p>Our selection is Under 3.0 & 3.5 on <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210256882">the Goal Lines market</a>. With this pick, you'll make a <strong>profit </strong>as long as the game has<strong> three goals</strong> or <strong>fewer.</strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>PSG vs Nantes Under 3.0 & 3.5 on the Goal Lines market</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210256882" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.8</a></div><h2>Monaco to bounce back in style</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210256440">Troyes vs Monaco</a> (19th vs 3rd)</strong><br><strong>Sun, 12:00 GMT</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>This game pitches one of the division's <strong>poorest </strong>sides against one of the <strong>strongest </strong>so <strong>Monaco </strong>look very likely to earn all three points.</p><p>Monaco lost 3-0 at home to local rivals Nice last weekend but it would make <strong>sense </strong>to see that game as a <strong>blip </strong>against in-form opposition rather than the start of a downturn.</p><p>Monaco's form has been generally <strong>excellent </strong>since returning to action after the mid-season break for the World Cup <strong>(W7-D2-L1).</strong></p><p>They've also <strong>impressed </strong>on the road this season <strong>(W8-D3-L1) </strong>- and it's notable that the only four teams that Monaco have dropped points against away from home are all currently in the <strong>top eight </strong>in the table.</p><p><strong>Troyes' </strong>record since the mid-season break is a dismal<strong> W1-D2-L7. </strong>They've picked up just <strong>one point </strong>from their last six matches and have the division's <strong>worst defensive</strong> <strong>record.</strong></p><p>Monaco are <b class="inline_odds" title="8/15"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.52</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/15</span></b> to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210256391">win the match</a>. We prefer backing them -1.0 <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210256440">on the Asian Handicap market</a>. With <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210256440">this selection</a>, you'll get your <strong>stakes back</strong> if Monaco win by a single goal, and make a <strong>profit </strong>if Monaco win by two or more goals. For more on Asian Handicap betting, <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/how-to-win-money-betting-on-asian-handicap-markets.html">click here</a>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Monaco -1.0 Asian Handicap to win at Troyes</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210256440" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.9</a></div><h2>More misery for Angers</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210256151">Montpellier vs Angers</a> (14th vs 20th)</strong><br><strong>Sun, 14:00 GMT</strong><br><strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p><strong>Montpellier </strong>are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210256151">odds-on to win</a> this weekend but the price on the hosts is still worth <strong>taking</strong>.</p><p><strong>Michel Der Zakarian </strong>returned to Montpellier last month for his second spell as manager and the <strong>improvement </strong>has been immediate.</p><p>In <strong>three </strong>games since Der Zakarian (previously in charge from 2017 until 2021) was re-appointed, Montpellier have picked up <strong>seven points, </strong>scoring in each of the three games.</p><p>Even without their current resurgence, Montpellier's chances of winning on Sunday would have been <strong>strong </strong>because they're facing the division's <strong>weakest </strong>side.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Angers </strong>are bottom of the table and <strong>all but </strong>relegated already. They're <strong>11 </strong>points from safety having lost <strong>19 </strong>of their <strong>25 </strong>games this season.</p> </blockquote><p>Given Angers' form, Montpellier should probably be an even <strong>shorter </strong>price this weekend. For larger odds on the hosts, back Montpellier -0.5 & -1.0 at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.15</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> on <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210256200">the Asian Handicap</a></p><p>With the Asian Handicap selection, you'll make a <strong>small profit </strong>if Montpellier win by a single goal and a <strong>bigger profit </strong>if they win by two or more goals.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Montpellier to beat Angers</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/montpellier-v-angers-betting-32122400" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.85</a></div><hr><h2><strong>And why not try this Bet Builder?</strong><strong></strong></h2><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Lens vs Lille Back Both Teams to Score and Jonathan David to Score Anytime for Lille</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/french-ligue-1/lens-v-lille/32122571" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3.39</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>James' 2022-23 P/L</h2> <p>Staked: 73pts<br>Returned: +90.50pts<br>P/L: +17.50pts</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Premier League Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can earn a £5 free bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on Liverpool v Manchester United on Sunday, <strong>You must opt-in</strong>. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB050323">T&Cs apply.</a></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210256882">Back PSG vs Nantes Under 3.0 & 3.5 on the Goal Lines market @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210256440">Back Monaco -1.0 Asian Handicap to win at Troyes @ <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210256151">Back Montpellier to win at home to Angers @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.85</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></a></a> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.210256151" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>French Ligue 1: Montpellier v Angers (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Sunday 5 March, 2.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Montpellier</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Montpellier" data-market_id="1.210256151" data-price="1.81" data-side="back" data-selection_id="44797">1.81</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Montpellier" data-market_id="1.210256151" data-price="1.82" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="44797">1.82</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Angers</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Angers" data-market_id="1.210256151" data-price="5.3" data-side="back" data-selection_id="473963">5.3</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Angers" data-market_id="1.210256151" data-price="5.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="473963">5.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.210256151" data-price="3.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">3.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.210256151" data-price="3.9" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">3.9</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-and-best-bets-psg-to-ease-off-before-bayern-showdown-030323-164.html%23gobet-1.210256151">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-and-best-bets-psg-to-ease-off-before-bayern-showdown-030323-164.html%23gobet-1.210256151">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/montpellier-v-angers-betting-32122400" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"French Ligue 1","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/en\/soccer\/french-ligue-1\/montpellier-v-angers-betting-32122400","entry_title":"Ligue 1 Tips: PSG to ease off before Bayern showdown"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/french-ligue-1/montpellier-v-angers-betting-32122400">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Ligue%201%20Tips%3A%20PSG%20to%20ease%20off%20before%20Bayern%20showdown&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-and-best-bets-psg-to-ease-off-before-bayern-showdown-030323-164.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-and-best-bets-psg-to-ease-off-before-bayern-showdown-030323-164.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-and-best-bets-psg-to-ease-off-before-bayern-showdown-030323-164.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-and-best-bets-psg-to-ease-off-before-bayern-showdown-030323-164.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffrench-football%2Fligue-1-tips-and-best-bets-psg-to-ease-off-before-bayern-showdown-030323-164.html&text=Ligue%201%20Tips%3A%20PSG%20to%20ease%20off%20before%20Bayern%20showdown" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-a-stalemate-in-the-championship-in-this-81-treble-030323-35.html">The Daily Acca: A stalemate in the Championship in this 8/1 treble</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/10/Carlos Corberan-thumb-1080x720-168211.450x300.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2022/10/Carlos%20Corberan-thumb-1080x720-168211.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/saturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-6-101122-204.html">Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Granit Xhaka Arsenal pre season 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Granit%20Xhaka%20Arsenal%20pre%20season%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-an-112-treble-featuring-championship-action-111122-35.html">The Daily Acca: An 11/2 treble featuring Championship action</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/John Eustace.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/John%20Eustace.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-united-to-deliver-as-part-of-this-181-shot-260223-35.html">The Daily Acca: United to deliver as part of this 18/1 shot</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/2cfffc6d5aa880283d0cc338ff578c311ba1bd46.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/2cfffc6d5aa880283d0cc338ff578c311ba1bd46.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-an-afternoon-of-draws-at-331-250223-35.html">The Daily Acca: An afternoon of draws at 33/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/SeanDychePointing1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/SeanDychePointing1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-get-ready-for-the-weekend-with-a-51-boost-240223-35.html">The Daily Acca: Get ready for the weekend with a 5/1 boost</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/Marco Silva Fulham-thumb-1280x720-175201.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2023/01/Marco%20Silva%20Fulham-thumb-1280x720-175201.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">More French Ligue 1</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class="active "> French Ligue 1 </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1677855604" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Football
French Ligue 1
Ligue 1 Tips: PSG to ease off before Bayern showdown
Cheltenham
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Tennis
Golf
Rugby
Snooker
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Cheltenham
Horse Racing
Football
Golf